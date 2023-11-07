NCKL Weekly Recap

2023 NCKL Football Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Clay Center 5 0 9 1

Wamego 3 1 8 2

Abilene 3 2 7 3

Marysville 2 3 3 6

Chapman 1 3 3 6

Concordia 0 5 2 7

Friday, November 3

Andover Central 28, Abilene 21

Clay Center 46, Hesston 7

Wamego 42, Rose Hill 14

Friday, November 10

Clay Center at Cheney

Wellington at Wamego

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

KSAL High School reporter

The 2023 fall season in the North Central Kansas League is down to two football teams still alive in the Clay Center Tigers and Wamego Red Raiders.

Three NCKL teams advanced to this past Friday night’s 2nd round of the 2023 football playoffs but the Abilene Cowboys saw their season come to an end after a 28-21 loss against Andover Central while Clay Center kept its season alive with a 46-7 victory against Hesston and Wamego kept its season alive with a 42-14 victory against Rose Hill.

Here is a look at what each NCKL school did in football and volleyball this past week :

ABILENE

The Cowboy football team saw its 2023 season come to a close Friday night in the 2nd round of the 4A playoffs as they fell 28-21 against Andover Central. The Cowboys finished the season with a 7-3 record. … The Cowgirl volleyball team finished the 2023 season with a 21-16 record.

CHAPMAN

The Fighting Irish football saw its 2023 season end after a 3-6 record. … The Lady Irish volleyball team finished the 2023 season with an 8-25 record.

CLAY CENTER

The Tiger football team scored its 9th win of the season Friday night when it defeated Hesston 46-7 in the 2nd round of the Class 3A playoffs. The Tigers will face off against Cheney this Friday night in the quarterfinal round. … The Lady Tiger volleyball team finished the 2023 season with a 25-11 record.

CONCORDIA

The Panther football team finished the season with a 2-7 record. … The Lady Panther volleyball team finished the 2023 season with a 19-17 record.

MARYSVILLE

The Bulldog football team finished the season with a 3-6 record. … The Lady Bulldog volleyball team finished the 2023 season with a 19-17 record.

WAMEGO

The Red Raider football team kept its season alive Friday night with a 42-14 victory against Rose Hill in the 2nd round of the Class 4A playoffs. The Red Raiders will play host to Wellington this Friday night in the quarterfinal round. … The Lady Raider volleyball team finished the 2023 season with a 10-23 record.