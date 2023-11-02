NCKL Weekly Recap

2023 NCKL Football Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Clay Center 5 0 8 1

Wamego 3 1 7 2

Abilene 3 2 7 2

Marysville 2 3 3 6

Chapman 1 3 3 6

Concordia 0 5 2 7

Friday, October 27

Abilene 38, Ark City 12

Rock Creek 54, Chapman 18

Clay Center 55, Clearwater 10

Wichita Collegiate 49, Concordia 7

Hesston 20, Marysville 17

Wamego 58, El Dorado 14

Friday, November 3

Andover Central at Abilene

Hesston at Clay Center

Rose Hill at Wamego

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

KSAL High School reporter

The North Central Kansas League did not have any of its six schools qualify for the 2023 state volleyball tournament, but half of the NCKL’s schools won the opening round of their football playoffs this past Friday night and advanced to the 2nd round this Friday night.

The Clay Center Tigers advanced to the 2nd round of the Class 3A playoffs in football while the Abilene Cowboys and Wamego Red Raiders advanced to the 2nd round of the Class 4A playoffs.

Here is a look at what each NCKL school did in football and volleyball this past week :

ABILENE

The Cowboy football team scored a 38-12 victory against Arkansas City Friday night in the opening round of the Class 4A playoffs and will play host to Andover Central this Friday night in the 2nd round. … The Cowgirl volleyball team finished the 2023 season with a 21-16 record.

CHAPMAN

The Fighting Irish football saw its 2023 season come to an end Friday after a 54-18 loss against Rock Creek. The Irish finished the season with a 3-6 record. … The Lady Irish volleyball team finished the 2023 season with an 8-25 record.

CLAY CENTER

The Tiger football team scored a 55-10 victory against Clearwater Friday night in the opening round of the Class 3A playoffs and advance to this Friday night’s 2nd round where they will play host to Hesston. … The Lady Tiger volleyball team finished the 2023 season with a 25-11 record.

CONCORDIA

The Panther football team saw its 2023 season come to an end Friday night after a 49-7 loss against Wichita Collegiate. The Panthers finished the season with a 2-7 record. … The Lady Panther volleyball team finished the 2023 season with a 19-17 record.

MARYSVILLE

The Bulldog football team saw its 2023 season come to an end Friday night after a 20-17 loss against Hesston. The Bulldogs finished the season with a 3-6 record. … The Lady Bulldog volleyball team finished the 2023 season with a 19-17 record.

WAMEGO

The Red Raider football team advanced to the 2nd round of the Class 4A playoffs after a 58-14 victory against El Dorado. The Red Raiders will play host to Rose Hill this Friday night in the 2nd round. … The Lady Raider volleyball team finished the 2023 season with a 10-23 record.