NCKL Weekly Recap

2023 NCKL Football Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Clay Center 4 0 6 1

Abilene 3 1 6 1

Wamego 2 1 5 2

Marysville 2 2 3 4

Chapman 1 3 2 5

Concordia 0 5 2 5

Friday, October 13

Abilene 42, Augusta 0

Hesston 34, Chapman 20

Clay Center 26, Rock Creek 12

Concordia 14, Beloit 6

Marysville 28, Hiawatha 0

Wamego 45, Clearwater 10

Friday, October 20

Wamego at Abilene

Clearwater at Chapman

Clay Center at Marysville

Concordia at Rock Creek

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

KSAL High School reporter

The North Central Kansas League has six schools, thus it has six football teams.

This past Friday night the NCKL went a combined 6-0 on the gridiron as each team played a non-conference opponent and each team secured a victory.

While the 2023 NCKL football champion is already determined in being Clay Center, that decision is already known because the Tigers control the tie-breaker against the Abilene Cowboys.

The Cowboys are the only NCKL team that could catch the Tigers and with one week remaining in the 2023 regular season, that opportunity for a tie in the NCKL football standings still exists with Abilene (6-1, 4-1) playing host to Wamego (5-2, 3-1) while Clay Center (5-1, 4-1) will play at Marysville (3-4, 2-2).

The Concordia Lady Panthers sealed up the 2023 NCKL volleyball championship when they split an NCKL doubleheader against Clay Center. The Lady Panthers won the opener 2-1, but lost the nightcap 2-1, which leaves them with a 9-1 NCKL record in 2023.

Clay Center and Abilene both finished the 2023 with identical 7-3 NCKL records to finished tied for 2nd place in the league.

Here is a look at what each NCKL school did in football and volleyball this past week :

ABILENE

The Cowboy football team traveled to Augusta and won its 4th game in a row and 7th overall as they defeated the Orioles 42-0. The Cowboys will close out the regular season Friday night when they play host to Wamego in the final NCKL contest for each team. … The Cowgirl volleyball team improved to 18-13, 7-3 on the season Tuesday night when they played host to intra-county rival Chapman and swept the NCKL doubleheader, winning each match by the same 2-1 count. The Cowgirls hosted their annual tournament Saturday where they went 2-2 with victories against Buhler and Topeka High but suffered losses against Royal Valley and Smoky Valley.

CHAPMAN

The Fighting Irish football team traveled to Hesston Friday night and suffered a 34-20 defeat. The Irish will close out the regular season this Friday night when they play host to Clearwater. … The Lady Irish volleyball team traveled across Dickinson County Tuesday evening for an NCKL doubleheader against Abilene and dropped both matches, falling in each match by the same 2-1 count. The Lady Irish competed in the Hillsboro tournament Saturday where they scored a 2-1 win against Augusta but suffered losses against Hillsboro and Circle.

CLAY CENTER

The Tiger football team earned its 6th win of the season Friday night as they defeated Rock Creek 26-12. The Tigers will close out the regular season this Friday night when they battle Marysville in an NCKL showdown. … The Lady Tiger volleyball team traveled to Concordia for the final NCKL doubleheader of the season and split the twin bill with the Lady Panthers, losing the opener 2-0, but coming back to win the nightcap 2-0. The Lady Tigers improved to 23-10 Thursday when they traveled to Ellinwood for a single match and won 3-1.

CONCORDIA

The Lady Panther golf team competed in the Class 4A regional at Wamego Monday where Mya Niehues finished 4th, individually, with a score of 86. … The Panther football team scored its 2nd win of the 2023 season Friday night when they defeated Beloit 14-6. The Panthers will close out the regular season this Friday night when they The Lady Panther sewed up the 2023 NCKL volleyball championship Tuesday night when they played host to Clay Center for the final NCKL doubleheader of the season and split the two matches, winning the opener 2-0 but falling in the nightcap 2-0. The split leaves Concordia with a 9-1 NCKL record to win the 2023 championship. The Lady Panthers competed in the Sabetha tournament Saturday where they scored victories against Marysville and St. Mary’s but suffered losses against Holton and Sabetha.

MARYSVILLE

The Bulldog football team earned its third win of 2023 Friday night with a 28-0 win at Hiawatha. The Bulldogs will close out the 2023 regular season this Friday night when they play host to Clay Center in an NCKL showdown. … The Lady Bulldog volleyball team traveled to Wamego Tuesday night for the final NCKL doubleheader of the season and swept the doubleheader to even their seasonal record at 14-14 and finished 5-5 in the NCKL as they won both matches Tuesday night by the same 2-0 count. The Lady Bulldogs competed in the Sabetha tournament Saturday where they defeated Hiawatha, St. Mary’s, Sabetha and Jackson Heights but suffered losses against Concordia and Nemaha Central.

WAMEGO

The Lady Raider golf team hosted one of the Class 4A regional tournaments Monday, where Addison Douglass won the individual championship after shooting a 1-under par 69, and teammate Sara Springer finished in 6th place, individually, with an 87. … The Red Raider football team earned its 5th win of the season Friday night with a 45-10 victory against Clearwater. The Red Raiders will close out the regular season this Friday night at Abilene. …. The Lady Raider volleyball team played host to Marysville Tuesday night in the final NCKL doubleheader of the season and got swept, losing each match by the same 2-0 count. The Lady Raiders traveled to Louisburg Thursday night for a non-conference triangular and split the two matches, falling 2-0 against Louisburg, but defeating Olathe North 2-1. The Lady Raiders competed in the Sabetha tournament Saturday where they defeated Hiawatha 2-0 but lost against Holton, Nemaha Central and St. Mary’s.