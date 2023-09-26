NCKL Weekly Recap

2023 NCKL Football Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Clay Center 3 0 4 0

Abilene 3 1 3 1

Wamego 2 1 3 1

Marysville 2 2 2 2

Chapman 1 3 1 3

Concordia 0 4 0 4

Friday, September 22

Abilene 33, Chapman 6

Marysville 23, Concordia 6

Clay Center 75, Hiawatha 13

Wamego 54, KC Washington 6

Friday, September 29

Abilene at Rose Hill

Chapman at Wichita Collegiate

SE of Saline at Clay Center

Concordia at Hiawatha

Rock Creek at Marysville

Wamego at Coffeyville

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

KSAL High School reporter

The six North Central Kansas League football teams went a combined 4-2 this past Friday night and those two losses came at the hands of fellow NCKL foes.

Abilene defeated Chapman in the oldest longing rivalry west of the Mississippi river and Marysville defeated Concordia in the other NCKL battle this past Friday night. But, Clay Center and Wamego both stepped outside of NCKL action and both scored victories with Clay Center defeating Hiawatha 75-13 and Wamego defeating Kansas City Washington 5t4-6.

Here is a look at what each NCKL school did in football and volleyball this past week :

ABILENE

The Cowboy football team scored its third win of the season Friday night when it traveled to Chapman and won the Dickinson County showdown 33-6. The Cowboys will look for their 2nd win in a row this Friday night when they play at Rose Hill. … The Cowgirl volleyball team got its seasonal record back over .500 Thursday night when they traveled to Wamego for an NCKL doubleheader and swept both matches. The Cowgirls won the opener 2-0 and took the nightcap 2-1.

CHAPMAN

The Fighting Irish football team suffered its third loss of the season this past Friday night when they lost 33-6 against Abilene in the Dickinson County showdown. The Irish will look for their second win of the season this Friday night when they play at Wichita Collegiate. … The Lady Irish volleyball team played host to Concordia Thursday night in an NCKL doubleheader and got swept in both matches. The Lady Irish lost the opener 2-1, and fell 2-0 in the nightcap.

CLAY CENTER

The Tiger football team remained undefeated on the season this past Friday night when they defeated Hiawatha 75-13. The Tigers will look for their fifth win of the season this Friday night when they play host to undefeated Southeast of Saline. … The Lady Tiger volleyball team played host to Marysville Thursday evening in an NCKL doubleheader and the two teams matched up identically as Clay Center won the opener 2-1, but Marysville took the nightcap by the same 2-1 score.

CONCORDIA

The Panther football team suffered its fourth loss of the season this past Friday night when they fell 23-6 against Marysville. The Panthers will search for their first win of 2023 this Friday night when they play at Hiawatha. … The Lady Panther volleyball team traveled to Chapman Thursday night for an NCKL doubleheader and swept both matches. Concordia won the opener 2-1 and completed the sweep by winning the nightcap 2-0.

MARYSVILLE

The Bulldog football team scored their second straight victory this past Friday night when they defeated Concordia 23-6. The Bulldogs will look to make it three wins in a row this Friday night when they play host to Rock Creek. … The Lady Bulldog volleyball team traveled to Clay Center Thursday night for an NCKL doubleheader and the two teams split the evening with Clay Center winning the opener 2-1, but the Lady Bulldogs winning the nightcap by the same 2-1 score.

WAMEGO

The Red Raider football team scored its third win of the season Friday night when they played host to Kansas City Washington and scored a 54-6 victory. The Red Raiders will look for their fourth win of the season this Friday night when they play at Coffeyville. … The Lady Raider volleyball team played host to Abilene Thursday night in an NCKL doubleheader and got swept, falling 2-0 in the opener and 2-1 in the nightcap. The Lady Raiders hosted their annual tournament Saturday where they went 2-2 on the day, defeating Hays Thomas More Prep 2-0, falling against Rock Creek and Towanda Circle by the same 2-0 counts and finishing the tournament with a 2-0 victory against Hays High.