NCKL Weekly Recap

2023 NCKL Football Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Clay Center 3 0 3 0

Abilene 2 1 2 1

Wamego 2 1 2 1

Marysville 1 2 1 2

Chapman 1 2 1 2

Concordia 0 3 0 3

Friday, September 15

Clay Center 26, Abilene 13

Wamego 40, Concordia 6

Marysville 21, Chapman 8

Friday, September 22

Abilene at Chapman

Marysville at Concordia

Clay Center at Hiawatha

Washington at Wamego

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

KSAL High School reporter

A lot got determined in the 2023 North Central Kansas League football standings this past Friday night, but there is still five weeks of regular season to play so nothing is set in stone as of yet.

The main thing that got determined this past Friday night is Clay Center sits alone atop of the standings while Abilene and Wamego are knotted for 2nd and 3rd while Marysville earned an edge over Chapman in the tie for 4th and 5th after the Bulldogs defeated the Irish 21-8. Concordia, meanwhile, is still searching for its first win of the season.

The tie between Wamego and Abilene for 2nd place in the standings will be determined this season, but possibly not until the final week of the regular season when the two teams do battle in Abilene.

This week sees Concordia play host to Marysville and Chapman playing host to Abilene in the Dickinson County showdown while Clay Center and Wamego will step outside of NCKL play.

Here is a look at what each NCKL school did in football and volleyball this past week :

ABILENE

The Cowboys suffered their first loss of the 2023 season Friday night when they got defeated 26-13 by Clay Center in a battle of undefeated NCKL teams. The Cowboys will look to get back to their winning ways this Friday night when they travel to Chapman to play the Dickinson County showdown in a game that is the longest-running high school showdown between two teams West of the Mississippi river. … The Cowgirl volleyball team traveled to Rossville for a tournament Saturday and won 2 of its 5 matches. The Cowgirls opened the tournament with a 2-0 win against Osage City, but lost 2-0 against Ottawa, 2-1 against Silver Lake and 2-1 against Tonganoxie before closing the tournament with a 2-0 win against Topeka Hayden.

CHAPMAN

The Fighting Irish football team suffered its 2nd loss of the season Friday night when they lost 21-8 against Marysville. The Irish will look for their 2nd win of the season this Friday night when they play host to Abilene in the 2023 version of the Dickinson County showdown. … The Lady Irish swept a non-conference doubleheader against Hutchinson Trinity Thursday to improve their seasonal record to 6-8.

CLAY CENTER

The Tiger football team secured its spot atop of the NCKL football standings after three weeks this past Friday night when they traveled to Abilene and emerged with a 26-13 victory to remain undefeated on the season. The Tigers will look for their 4th win of the season this Friday night when they step outside of NCKL play and play at Hiawatha. … The Lady Tiger volleyball team split a non-conference doubleheader against Rock Creek Tuesday night, falling 2-0 in the opener, but bouncing back to win the nightcap by the same 2-0 count. The Lady Tigers traveled to Belleville Saturday for the Republic County tournament and went 2-3 with 2-0 wins against Lakeside and Republic County, but falling by a 2-1 count against Smith Center, 2-0 against Beloit and Hanover.

CONCORDIA

The Panther football team suffered its third loss of the 2023 season Friday night when it lost 40-6 against Wamego. The Panthers will continue their search for that first victory this Friday night when they play host to NCKL rival Marysville.

MARYSVILLE

The Bulldog football team scored its first win of the 2023 season this past Friday night when they scored a 21-8 victory against Chapman. The Bulldogs will look to keep the winning alive this Friday night when they play at Concordia. … The Lady Bulldog volleyball team split its two matches in a non-conference triangular Tuesday night, as they defeated Wabaunsee High School 2-0 but lost 2-1 against St. Mary’s High School.

WAMEGO

The Red Raiders football team picked up their 2nd win of 2023 this past Friday night when they scored a 40-8 victory against Chapman. The Red Raiders will look to keep the winning alive this Friday night when they step outside of NCKL play and battle Washington. … The Lady Raider volleyball team traveled to Rossville for a tournament Saturday, where they won 2 of 5 matches. The Lady Raiders opened falling 2-0 against Holton and fell 2-0 against Rossville in their 2nd match, but responded with a 2-0 win against Ottawa and a 2-1 win against Pleasant Ridge but closed the tournament falling 2-0 against Tonganoxie.