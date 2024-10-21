NCKL Week 9 recap

The probability of the 2024 North Central Kansas League football title being divided three ways remains heading into the final week of the season.

The Rock Creek Mustangs, the newcomer to the NCKL, remains tied with the Wamego Red Raiders and the Marysville Bulldogs all with identical 6-1, 3-1 records.

All three will close the regular seasons with NCKL showdowns, but none of the three will face any of the other leaders in the final week. Rock Creek’s lone loss came against

The Mustangs will close the regular season Friday by playing at NCKL rival Chapman, while Wamego will close the regular season by hosting Abilene and Marysville will close at Clay Center.

Rock Creek suffered its lone loss against Wamego. Wamego’s lone loss came against Marysville while Marysville’s lone loss came against Rock Creek. A 3-way tie is a probability.

The NCKL volleyball champion is no longer a probability, and it will not be shared as the Clay Center Lady Tigers marched throughout the entire NCKL regular season with an undefeated 12-0 record. The Lady Tigers finished the regular season with a 34-3 overall record.

The Rock Creek Lady Mustangs finished second in the NCKL volleyball standings with a 33-5, 10-2 record while Concordia (21-14, 8-4) finished third, Marysville (11-20, 5-7) finished fourth, followed by Wamego (12-22, 4-8), Abilene (11-22, 3-9) and Chapman (1-28, 0-12).

Here is a look at what each NCKL team did this past week:

ABILENE

The Cowboy football team snapped a four-game losing streak and earned their third win of the season Friday with a 38-7 victory against El Dorado. The Cowboys will close the regular season Friday when they play at Wamego. … The Cowgirl volleyball team swept an NCKL doubleheader against Chapman on Tuesday, winning 25-17, 25-20 and 25-17, 25-10. The Cowgirls closed the regular season Saturday with the Abilene Invitational where they finished with a 3-2 record. The Cowgirls defeated Salina Central 22-25, 25-15, 25-10, Topeka High 25-20, 25-22 and Augusta 25-14, 25-11. The Cowgirls lost 25-27, 25-20, 25-20 against Buhler and 25-21, 19-25, 25-18 against Ellsworth.

CHAPMAN

The Fighting Irish football team suffered its sixth straight loss Friday, falling 50-8 against Marysville. The Irish will close the regular season Friday when they play at Rock Creek. … The Lady Irish volleyball team got swept in an NCKL doubleheader at Abilene on Tuesday. The Lady Irish lost 25-17, 25-20 and 25-17, 25-10.

CLAY CENTER

The Tiger football team suffered its fourth loss this season Friday when it was defeated 28-12 against Wamego. The Tigers will close the regular season Friday when they play host to Marysville. … The Lady Tiger volleyball team swept an NCKL doubleheader against Concordia on Tuesday, winning 25-14, 25-19 and 25-13, 25-13. The Lady Tigers finished the 2024 regular season on Thursday when it defeated Ellinwood 25-18, 25-23, 25-12 in a single match.

CONCORDIA

The Panther football team suffered its sixth loss of the season Friday when it was defeated 42-0 against Rock Creek. The Panthers will close the regular season Friday when they play host to Norton. … The Lady Panther volleyball team suffered an NCKL doubleheader sweep against Clay Center on Tuesday, falling 25-14, 25-19 and 25-13, 25-13.

MARYSVILLE

The Bulldog football team improved to 6-1 this season Friday with a 50-8 victory against Chapman. The Bulldogs will close the regular season Friday when they play at Clay Center. … The Lady Bulldog volleyball team got swept in an NCKL doubleheader against Rock Creek on Tuesday, falling 26-24, 25-9 and 25-17, 25-6.

ROCK CREEK

The Mustang football team earned its fifth straight victory Friday to improve to 6-1 with a 42-0 victory against Concordia. The Mustangs will close the regular season Friday when they play host to Chapman. … The Lady Mustang volleyball team swept an NCKL doubleheader against Marysville on Tuesday, winning 26-24, 25-9 and 25-17, 25-6.

WAMEGO

The Red Raider football team earned its sixth victory this season Friday with a 28-12 win against Clay Center. The Red Raiders will close the regular season Friday by hosting Abilene. … The Lady Raider volleyball team wrapped up the 2024 regular season splitting a pair of matches in a non-conference triangular. The Lady Raiders defeated Ottawa 23, 25-, 26-24, 25-17 but lost 24-26, 25-13, 25-20 against Louisburg.

2024 NCKL Football Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Marysville 4 1 6 1

Rock Creek 4 1 6 1

Wamego 4 1 6 1

Clay Center 3 2 3 4

Abilene 2 3 3 4

Concordia 1 5 1 6

Chapman 0 5 1 6

Friday, October 18

Wamego 28, Clay Center 12

Rock Creek 42, Concordia 0

Marysville 50, Chapman 8

Abilene 38, El Dorado 7

Friday, October 25

Abilene at Wamego

Chapman at Rock Creek

Marysville at Clay Center

Norton at Concordia