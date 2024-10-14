NCKL Week 7 Recap

The 2024 North Central Kansas League football champion may not be decided, it, more than likely, will need to be shared amongst teams as with two weeks remaining in the 2024 regular season four teams now share the lead atop the NCKL football standings with identical 3-1 NCKL records.

Marysville, Wamego and Rock Creek are three of the four teams with 5-1 overall records. Marysville’s lone loss came this past Friday night when it was defeated 31-14 by Rock Creek. Rock Creek’s lone loss came in the second week of the season when the Mustangs were defeated 20-0 by Wamego. Wamego’s lone loss came in week 3 when it was defeated 22-20 by Marysville.

The Clay Center Tigers, who’s lone NCKL loss came in week 5 when the Tigers were shut out by Rock Creek, 20-0. But the Tigers have also lost against Southeast of Saline and Louisburg in non-conference action. The Tigers will play at Wamego this Friday and will close the regular season by hosting Marysville.

The 2024 NCKL volleyball champion should be decided Tuesday night when Clay Center plays host to Concordia. The two teams enter the NCKL doubleheader with identical 8-0 NCKL records. Clay Center defeated Concordia 25-18, 25-21 earlier this season in the Concordia tournament.

The Lady Panthers enter the tournament with a 21-12 overall record while Clay Center enters with a 31-3 overall record. Rock Creek, who swept Concordia but was swept by Clay Center, is currently in third place in the NCKL with an 8-2 NCKL record while Marysville is fourth with a 5-5 record, Wamego is 5th with a 4-8 record, Abilene is sixth at 1-7 while Chapman sits in 7th with a 0-8 NCKL record.

Here is a look at what each NCKL team did this past week:

ABILENE

The Cowboy football team suffered its third straight loss and fourth overall this season Friday when it was defeated 36-22 against Augusta. The Cowboys will look to get back on the winning track this Friday when they play at El Dorado. … The Cowgirl volleyball team got swept in an NCKL doubleheader against Concordia Tuesday, falling 25-16, 25-21 and 25-23, 25-23. The Cowgirls competed in the Council Grove tournament Saturday where they finished with a 0-3 record. The Cowgirls lost 25-14, 25-9 against Clay Center, 25-14, 25-21 against Hesston and 25-22, 24-26, 25-23 against Jefferson West.

CHAPMAN

The Fighting Irish football team suffered its fifth straight loss after opening the 2024 season with a victory. The Irish lost 58-16 Friday against Wamego to drop to 1-5 this season. The Irish will look to get back on the winning track this Friday when they play host to Marysville. … The Lady Irish volleyball team got swept in an NCKL doubleheader against Concordia on Tuesday, falling 25-12, 25-5 and 25-13, 25-8. The Lady Irish competed in the Hillsboro tournament Saturday where they finished 0-4. The Lady Irish lost 27-25, 29-27 against Haven, 25-15, 25-9 against Hillsboro, 25-20, 25-13 against Minneapolis and 25-10, 25-15 against Rock Creek.

CLAY CENTER

The Tiger football team earned its 3rd victory of the season, to even their overall record at 3-3, Friday with a 28-0 victory against Concordia. The Tigers will look to move above .500 this Friday when they play at Wamego. … The Lady Tiger volleyball team swept an NCKL doubleheader against Chapman on Tuesday, winning 25-12, 25-5 and 25-13, 25-8. The Lady Tigers swept a pair of non-conference matches on Thursday. The Lady Tigers defeated Smoky Valley 25-6, 25-19 and topped Central Plains 25-10, 25-8. The Lady Tigers won the Council Grove tournament Saturday with a 5-0 record. The Lady Tigers defeated Abilene 25-14, 25-9, Santa Fe Trail 25-18, 25-16, Clearwater 28-26, 27-25, Hesston 25-19, 25-11 and Jefferson West 25-15, 25-20.

CONCORDIA

The Panther football team suffered its fifth loss of the season Friday when it was shutout 28-0 against Clay Center. The Panthers will look for their second win of the season Friday when they play host to Rock Creek. … The Lady Panther volleyball team swept an NCKL doubleheader against Abilene on Tuesday, winning 25-16, 25-21 and 25-23, 25-23. The Lady Panthers split a pair of non-conference matches Thursday, defeating Russell 25-16, 25-20, but losing 25-20, 25-22 against Minneapolis. The Lady Panthers competed in the Sabetha tournament Saturday where they finished with a 2-2 record. The Lady Panthers defeated Hiawatha 25-15, 25-23 and Jackson Heights 25-20, 25-15. The Lady Panthers lost 25-20, 19-25, 25-23 against Holton and 25-20, 25-18 against Linn.

MARYSVILLE

The Bulldog football team suffered its first loss of the season on Friday when it lost 31-14 against Rock Creek. The Bulldogs will look to get back on the winning track this Friday when they play at Chapman. … The Lady Bulldog volleyball team lost a pair of non-conference matches on Tuesday, falling 25-15, 21-25, 25-23 against Valley Heights and 25-23, 26-24 against Lin. The Lady Bulldogs competed in the Sabetha tournament Saturday where they finished with a 0-4 record. The Lady Bulldogs lost 25-17, 25-18 against Holton, 25-22, 25-22 against Linn, 16-25, 25-20, 29-27 against Rossville and 25-23, 25-20 against Sabetha.

ROCK CREEK

The Mustang football team earned its fourth straight win and handed Marysville its first loss of the season Friday when they Mustangs won 31-14. The Mustangs will look for their sixth win overall this season on Friday when they play at Concordia. … The Lady Mustang volleyball team swept an NCKL doubleheader against Wamego on Tuesday, winning 25-12, 25-7 and 25-6, 25-22. The Lady Mustangs competed in the Hillsboro tournament Saturday where they finished undefeated with a 5-0 record. The Lady Mustangs defeated Chapman 12-10, 25-15, Halstead 25-15, 21-25, 25-22, Haven 25-5, 25-9, Hillsboro 25—23, 25-23 and Minneapolis 25-23, 25-20.

WAMEGO

The Red Raider football team earned its fifth win of the season Friday when it defeated Chapman 56-16. The Red Raiders will look for their 7th win this Friday when they play host to Clay Center. … The Lady Raider volleyball team got swept in an NCKL doubleheader by Rock Creek on Tuesday, falling 25-12, 25-7 and 25-6, 25-22. The Lady Raiders competed in the Council Grove tournament Saturday where they finished with a 1-3 record. The Lady Raiders defeated Council Grove 25-12, 25-23. The Lady Raiders lost 25-23, 25-19 against Clearwater, 25-17, 25-15 against Santa Fe Trail and 25-22, 20-25, 25-20 against Hesston.

2024 NCKL Football Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Marysville 3 1 5 1

Rock Creek 3 1 5 1

Wamego 3 1 5 1

Clay Center 3 1 3 3

Abilene 2 3 2 4

Concordia 1 4 1 5

Chapman 0 4 1 5

Friday, October 11

Clay Center 28, Concordia 0

Rock Creek 31, Marysville 14

Wamego 56, Chapman 16

Augusta 36, Abilene 22

Friday, October 18

Marysville at Chapman

Clay Center at Wamego

Rock Creek at Concordia

Abilene at El Dorado