NCKL Week 6 Recap

2022 NCKL Football Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Wamego 3 0 6 0

Clay Center 4 1 4 2

Abilene 3 1 3 3

Concordia 1 4 2 4

Chapman 1 3 2 4

Marysville 1 3 2 4

Friday, October 7

Circle 40, Abilene 0

Chapman 62, Wichita Trinity 36

Clay Center 41, Concordia 26

Marysville 51, Valley Heights 16

Wamego 35, Shawnee Heights 6

Friday, October 14

Abilene at Augusta

Hesston at Chapman

Clay Center at Rock Creek

Concordia at Beloit

Hiawatha at Marysville

Wamego at Clearwater

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

There was one North Central Kansas League showdown this past week which went to the Clay Center Tigers, who scored a 41-26 victory over Concordia.

The win finishes Clay Center’s 2022 NCKL schedule, which they finished with a 4-1 record, their only loss coming against Wamego, who is undefeated in NCKL play this season with only a showdown against Abilene in 2022’s regular season finale. The Tigers have guaranteed themselves no less than a 2nd place league finish this year.

The loss also concludes the Panther’s 2022 NCKL schedule, which they finished with a 1-4 record, their lone victory coming against Chapman in the season opener in 2022.

In other NCKL action, both on the gridiron and on the volleyball court, here is a look at each NCKL school :

ABILENE

The Cowboy football team fell back to a .500 record this past Friday night after they traveled to Towanda to play Circle High School and suffered a 40-0 defeat. The Cowboys will look to get back in the win column this Friday night when they play at Augusta. … The Cowgirl volleyball team posted a 5-1 record on the week as they opened the week on Tuesday with an NCKL doubleheader against Marysville, the Cowgirls lost the first match of the doubleheader, 2-1, but came back to win the nightcap 2-1 and then went to Council Grove on Saturday where they won all four matches to win the championship.

CHAPMAN

The Fighting Irish football team returned to the win column this past Friday night when they traveled to Wichita Trinity High School and came home with a 62-36 victory. The Irish will look to keep the winning alive this Friday night when they host Hesston High School. … The Lady Irish volleyball team traveled to Clay Center Tuesday night for an NCKL doubleheader against the Lady Tigers but were unable to earn victories in either match, as they dropped both matches by 2-0 counts.

CLAY CENTER

The Tiger football team scored their fourth victory of the season this past Friday night when they defeated NCKL rival Concordia 41-26. The Tigers have solidified a 2nd place finish in the NCKL for 2022 and will look to keep the winning alive this Friday night when they travel to play at Rock Creek. … The Lady Tiger volleyball team opened this past week with an NCKL doubleheader against Chapman, where they swept both matches by 2-0 counts, then Saturday the Lady Tigers competed in the Council Grove tournament where they posted a 3-2 record with wins over Wamego, Santa Fe Trail and Council Grove but suffered losses against Abilene and Hesston.

CONCORDIA

The Panther football team played its final NCKL game of the 2022 season this past Friday night and suffered a 41-26 loss at the hands of the Clay Center Tigers. The Panthers finished 2022 with a 1-4 NCKL record and will look to get back in the win column this Friday night when they play at Beloit. … The Lady Panther volleyball team was in action twice this past week as they traveled to Wamego for an NCKL doubleheader on Tuesday and came home with a sweep, winning both matches by 2-0 counts. The Lady Panthers then traveled to Russell for a triangular with Minneapolis on Thursday and swept that as they defeated Russell 2-0 and topped Minneapolis 2-1.

MARYSVILLE

The Bulldog football team scored its 2nd win of the season this past Friday night when they played host to Valley Heights High School and scored a 51-16 victory. The Bulldogs will look to keep the winning alive this Friday night when they host Hiawatha High School. … The Lady Bulldogs volleyball team hosted Abilene Tuesday night in an NCKL doubleheader and they split the two matches, winning the opener 2-1, but falling in the nightcap 2-1.

WAMEGO

The Red Raider football team kept its undefeated season alive this past Friday night when they hosted to Shawnee Heights and earned a 35-6 victory. The Red Raiders will look to add another victory this Friday night when they play at Clearwater. … The Lady Raider volleyball team hosted Concordia Tuesday night in an NCKL doubleheader and got swept in both matches by 2-0 counts, then traveled to Wichita Trinity on Thursday for a triangular with Maize South on Thursday, but also lost both matches by 2-0 counts and closed out the week competing in the Council Grove tournament on Saturday.