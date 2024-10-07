NCKL Week 6 Recap

The 2024 North Central Kansas League football champion will, more than likely, be determined this Friday night in Marysville when the Bulldogs put their undefeated record on the line against the NCKL’s new team, the Rock Creek Mustangs.

The Bulldogs improved to 5-0 this past Friday night with a 22-20 overtime victory at Abilene while Rock Creek suffered its only loss of the season in the second week of the season when it was defeated 20-0 against Wamego, who’s only loss came the following week falling 22-20 against Marysville.

Marysville currently leads the NCKL with a 5-0, 3-0 record while Clay Center and Rock Creek are both 2-1 in the NCKL. Clay Center’s only loss came two weeks ago, falling 21-0 against Rock Creek. Abilene currently sits in fourth place in the NCKL with a 2-3 NCKL record while Concordia earned its first win of the season this past Friday when it defeated Chapman 42-22. The Fighting Irish are 4-0 in NCKL action.

On the volleyball courts, the Clay Center Lady Tigers lead the way with a 22-3, 6-0 while Concordia sits in 2nd with a 14-9, 4-0 record, Rock Creek is third with a 24-4, 6-2 record while Wamego (10-16, 4-6) is fourth, Marysville (11-12, 5-5) is fifth, Abilene (6-15, 1-5) is 6th and Chapman is in 7th place with a 1-20, 0-6 record.

Here is a look at what each NCKL team did this past week:

ABILENE

The Cowboy football team fell to 2-3 this season Friday when it lost 22-20 in overtime against Marysville. The Cowboys will look to regroup this Friday when they play host to Augusta. … The Cowgirl volleyball team suffered an NCKL doubleheader sweep Tuesday as they lost 25-15, 25-11 and 25-10, 25-17 against Clay Center. The Cowgirls traveled to Hays Thursday for a quad and finished with a 1-2 record. The Cowgirls were able to defeat Liberal 25-20, 25-11 but lost 29-27, 20-25, 25-20 against Salina South and 25-21, 25-16 against Hays.

CHAPMAN

The Fighting Irish football team suffered its fourth straight loss Friday, falling 42-22 against Concordia. The Irish will look to snap the 4-game skid Friday when they play host to Wamego. … The Lady Irish volleyball team suffered an NCKL sweep against Concordia Tuesday, falling 25-8, 25-22 and 25-7, 25-17. The Lady Irish lost a pair of matches in a non-conference triangular Thursday, falling 25-17, 25-10 against Nickerson and 25-8, 25-11 against Smoky Valley. The Lady Irish went 0-3 Saturday in the Silver Lake as they lost 25-15, 25-12 against Perry Lecompton, 25-17, 25-15 against Silver Lake and 20-25, 25-18, 25-20 against St. Mary’s.

CLAY CENTER

The Tiger football team suffered its third loss this season Friday when it was shutout 21-0 against Rock Creek. The Tigers will look to rebound this Friday when they play at Concordia. … The Lady Tiger volleyball team earned an NCKL doubleheader sweep against Abilene Tuesday, winning 25-15, 25-11 and 25-10, 25-17. The Lady Tigers competed in the Concordia tournament Saturday where they finished with a 4-1 record. The Lady Tigers suffered their only loss against Beloit, falling 25-27, 25-21, 25-22 but also defeated Beloit later in the tournament, 25-23, 14-25, 25-19. The Lady Tigers also defeated Concordia 25-18, 25-21, Southeast of Saline 25-18, 26-24 and Marysville 25-12, 25-21.

CONCORDIA

The Panther football team earned its first win of the season when it defeated Chapman 42-22. The Panthers will look for their second win Friday when they play host to Clay Center. … The Lady Panther volleyball team swept an NCKL doubleheader against Chapman Tuesday, winning 25-8, 25-22 and 25-7, 25-17. The Lady Panthers hosted a tournament Saturday where they finished with a 4-2 record. The Lady Panthers lost 25-18, 25-21 against Clay Center and fell 25-18, 26-24 against Nemaha Central. The Lady Panthers defeated Minneapolis 25-21, 26-24, Riley County 25-14, 25-12, Nemaha Central 25-11, 13-25, 25-15 and Smith Center 25-12, 25-17.

MARYSVILLE

The Bulldog football team remained undefeated this season Friday with a 22-20 overtime victory at Abilene. The Bulldogs will look to remain undefeated Friday when they play host to Rock Creek. … The Lady Bulldog volleyball team earned an NCKL doubleheader sweep against Wamego Tuesday, winning 30-28, 25-20 and 25-15, 23-25, 25-19. The Lady Bulldogs swept a pair of non-conference matches Thursday at Republic County as they defeated Republic County 20-25, 25-17, 25-19 and topped Smith Center 25-16, 25-22. The Lady Bulldogs competed in the Concordia tournament Saturday where they finished 0-3. The Lady Bulldogs lost 25-12, 25-21 against Clay Center, 25-18, 25-16 against Beloit and forced the match against Southeast of Saline to three games, but lost 2-1.

ROCK CREEK

The Mustang football team improved to 4-1 this season with a 21-0 victory against Clay Center. The Mustangs will look for their fifth win this Friday when they play at Marysville. …The Lady Mustang volleyball team will return to the court Tuesday when they play host to Wamego in an NCKL doubleheader.

WAMEGO

The Red Raider football team earned its fourth win of the season Friday by defeating Buhler 29-16. The Red Raiders will look for their fifth win of the season Friday when they play at Chapman. … The Lady Raider volleyball team suffered an NCKL doubleheader sweep against Marysville Tuesday, falling 30-28, 25-20 and 25-15, 23-25, 25-19. The Lady Raiders lost a pair of non-conference matches Thursday, falling 25-19, 25-20 against Silver Lake and 21-25, 25-20, 25-15 against Basehor-Linwood.

2024 NCKL Football Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Marysville 3 0 5 0

Rock Creek 2 1 4 1

Clay Center 2 1 2 3

Abilene 2 3 2 3

Concordia 1 3 1 4

Chapman 0 4 1 4

Friday, October 4

Marysville 22, Abilene 20 OT

Concordia 42, Chapman 22

Rock Creek 21, Clay Center 0

Wamego 29, Buhler 16

Friday, October 11

Wamego at Chapman

Clay Center at Concordia

Rock Creek at Marysville

Augusta at Abilene