NCKL Week 5 recap

The Marysville Bulldogs moved to 4-0 on the season in football this past Friday night and continue to stand atop the 2024 North Central Kansas League standings.

The Bulldogs share the top spot in the NCKL with the Clay Center Tigers, as both teams are currently 2-0 in NCKL action, but the Tigers are 2-2 overall while Marysville is 4-0. The two teams are scheduled to meet on the gridiron October 25 in the final week of the regular season.

Abilene and the NCKL newcomer, Rock Creek, both sit at .500 as Abilene is 2-2 while Rock Creek is 1-1, Rock Creek earned its initial NCKL victory this past Friday with a 42-6 victory against Abilene.

Clay Center and Concordia share the top of the 2024 NCKL volleyball standings with identical 4-0 NCKL records. Clay Center has a 16-2 overall record while the Lady Panthers are 10-7.

Here is a look at what each NCKL team did this past week:

ABILENE

The Cowboy football team fell to 2-2 this season Friday as they lost 42-6 against Rock Creek. The Cowboys will look to get back on the winning side of the coin this Friday when they play host to Marysville. … The Cowgirl volleyball team split an NCKL doubleheader Tuesday against Marysville as they lost the opener 27-29, 25-18, 25-13 but bounced back to win the nightcap 25-21, 25-14.

CHAPMAN

Football – The Fighting Irish football team suffered its third loss of the season Friday when it was defeated 48-26 against Clay Center. The Irish will look for their second win of the season Friday when they play at Concordia. … The Lady Irish volleyball team got lost a pair of matches in a non-conference triangular Thursday, falling 25-19, 25-10 against Hays and 25-12, 25-13 against Phillipsburg.

CLAY CENTER

The Tiger football team snapped a 2-game losing streak and evened their record back out at .500 Friday with a 48-26 victory against Chapman. The Tigers will look to move above .500 Friday when they play at Rock Creek. … The Lady Tiger volleyball team swept an NCKL doubleheader against Wamego Tuesday, winning 25-17, 25-9 and 25-20, 25-19. The Lady Tigers lost against Beloit 27-25, 21-25, 25-22, 25-18 in a single best of 5 match.

CONCORDIA

The Panther football team lost 24-0 Friday against Marysville to fall to 0-4 this season. The Panthers will look for their first win of the season Friday when they play host to Chapman. … The Lady Panther volleyball team got swept by Rock Creek Tuesday, falling 25-21, 25-16 and 25-12, 25-15.

MARYSVILLE

The Bulldog football team remained undefeated this season Friday with a 24-0 victory against Concordia. The Bulldogs will look for their fifth win of the season Friday when they play at Abilene. … The Lady Bulldog volleyball team split an NCKL doubleheader with Abilene Tuesday, winning the opener 27-29, 25-18, 25-13 but losing the 2nd game 25-21, 25-14.

ROCK CREEK

The Mustang football team improved to 3-1 this season Friday with a 42-6 victory against Abilene. The Mustangs will search for their fourth win of the season Friday when they play host to Clay Center. … The Lady Mustang volleyball team swept an NCKL doubleheader against Concordia Tuesday, winning 25-21, 25-16 and 25-12, 25-13. The Lady Mustangs hosted a tournament Saturday where they went 4-1 with their lone loss coming against Nemaha Central, falling 25-14, 12-25, 25-20 but they won the next four, topping St. mary’s 25-18, 25-16, Circle 25-18, 23-25, 25-16, Royal Valley 25-29, 25-19 and Holton 25-8, 25-17.

WAMEGO

The Red Raider football team improved to 3-1 this season Friday with a 31-28 victory against Topeka Hayden. The Raiders will look for their fourth win this season Friday when they play at Buhler. … The Lady Raider volleyball team got swept in an NCKL doubleheader Tuesday against Clay Center, falling 25-17, 25-9 and 25-20, 25-19. The Lady Raiders hosted a tournament Saturday where they finished with a 1-3 record. The Lady Raiders defeated St. Mary’s 18-25, 25-11, 25-20 but lost 25-21, 25-15 against Nemaha Central, 25-17, 25-17 against Holton and 22-25, 25-13, 25-17 against Riley County.

2024 NCKL Football Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Marysville 2 0 4 0

Clay Center 2 0 2 2

Abilene 2 2 2 2

Rock Creek 1 1 3 1

Chapman 0 2 1 3

Concordia 0 3 0 4

Friday, September 27

Clay Center 42, Chapman 26

Marysville 24, Concordia 0

Rock Creek 42, Abilene 6

Wamego 31, Topeka Hayden 28

Friday, October 4

Marysville at Abilene

Chapman at Concordia

Clay Center at Rock Creek

Wamego at Buhler