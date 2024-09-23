NCKL Week 4 Recap

The Marysville Bulldogs are the lone North Central Kansa League football team still undefeated.

The Bulldogs remained undefeated this past Friday night when they defeated the defending NCKL champions, the Wamego Red Raiders, 22-20.

The Bulldogs sit atop the NCKL standings at 3-0, 1-0, but the Clay Center Tigers are also 1-0 in NCKL play, but the Tigers are just 1-2 overall, their lone victory came in the season opener when they defeated Abilene.

On the volleyball courts, the NCKL standings are similar, with the Clay Center Lady Tigers sitting in 2nd place, but the Lady Tigers currently have the top overall record at 14-1. The Lady Tigers, however, have only played two NCKL matches, where they are 2-0. The Concordia Lady Panthers are currently atop the NCKL standings with a 4-0 NCKL mark, but the Lady Panthers have just a 10-5 record overall.

Here is a look at what each NCKL team did this past week:

ABILENE

The Cowboy football team earned its second straight victory and moved to 2-1 overall and 2-1 in the NCKL Friday with a 37-7 victory against Concordia. The Cowboys will step outside of NCKL play this Friday when they play at Rock Creek. … The Cowgirl volleyball team got swept by Rock Creek Tuesday, falling 25-18, 25-20 and 25-20, 25-23. The Cowgirls split a pair of matches Thursday night as they defeated Wichita Collegiate 21-25, 25-13, 25-17 but lost 25-16, 25-18 against Wichita Trinity.

CHAPMAN

The Fighting Irish football team suffered its second loss of the season Friday, falling 28-22 against Riley County. The Irish will look to get back on track this Friday when they return to NCKL action and play host to Clay Center. … The Lady Irish volleyball team got swept by Marysville Tuesday in an NCKL doubleheader, falling 25-14, 25-23 and 25-20, 25-18.

CLAY CENTER

The Tiger football team suffered its first loss of the season Friday when they lost 23-15 against Louisburg. The Tigers will look to get back on the winning side of the coin this Friday when they play at Chapman. … The Lady Tiger volleyball team was not in action this past week and will be in action with their 14-1 record Tuesday when they play an NCKL doubleheader at Wamego.

CONCORDIA

The Panther football team suffered its third loss in as many games this past Friday night when they lost 37-7 at Abilene. The Panthers will look for their first victory this Friday when they play at Marysville. … The Lady Panther volleyball team swept Wamego Tuesday in an NCKL doubleheader. The Lady Panthers won 25-16, 25-20 and 25-18, 25-17. The Lady Panthers split a pair of matches at Southeast of Saline Thursday, falling 25-21, 25-18 in the opener but bouncing back to win the nightcap 21-25, 25-18, 25-21.

MARYSVILLE

The Bulldog football team moved to the top of the NCKL standings after three weeks this past Friday when they defeated defending NCKL champions Wamego 22-20 to improve to 3-0 overall and 1-0 in NCKL play. The Bulldogs will stay in NCKL action this Friday when they play host to Concordia. … The Lady Bulldog volleyball team swept an NCKL doubleheader against Chapman Tuesday, winning 25-14, 25-23 and 25-20, 25-18.

WAMEGO

The Red Raider football team suffered its first loss of the season Friday when it fell 22-20 against Marysville. The Red Raiders will look to get on the winning side of the coin this Friday when they play host to Topeka Hayden. … The Lady Raider volleyball team got swept by Concordia Tuesday in an NCKL doubleheader. The Lady Raiders lost 25-16, 25-20 and 25-18, 25-17. The Lady Raiders competed in the Rossville tournament on Saturday where they finished with a 1-3 record. The Lady Raiders defeated Osage City 25-21, 25-14. Wamego lost 24-26, 25-14, 25-20 against Holton, 25-13, 25-16 against Silver Lake and 25-13, 26-24 against Tonganoxie.

2024 NCKL Football Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Marysville 1 0 3 0

Clay Center 1 0 1 2

Abilene 2 1 2 1

Wamego 1 1 2 1

Chapman 0 1 1 2

Concordia 0 2 0 3

Friday, September 20

Riley County 28, Chapman 22

Louisburg 23, Clay Center 15

Abilene 37, Concordia 7

Marysville 22, Wamego 20

Friday, September 27

Clay Center at Chapman

Concordia at Marysville

Topeka Hayden at Wamego

Abilene at Rock Creek