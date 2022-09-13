NCKL Week 2 Recap

2022 NCKL Football Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Abilene 2 0 2 0

Wamego 2 0 2 0

Concordia 1 1 1 1

Clay Center 1 1 1 1

Chapman 0 2 0 2

Marysville 0 2 0 2

Friday, September 9

Abilene 27, Concordia 8

Clay Center 24, Chapman 0

Wamego 34, Marysville 7

Friday, September 16

Abilene at Clay Center

Marysville at Chapman

Wamego at Concordia

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

After just two weeks of the 2022 regular season in football, the North Central Kansas League standings are as diverse as can be expected at this point with two teams, Abilene and Wamego, sitting on top with identical 2-0, 2-0 records, two teams in the middle, with Clay Center and Concordia holding 1-1, 1-1 records and two teams at the bottom where Marysville and Chapman are sitting with 0-2, 0-2 records still searching for their initial wins of the 2022 season.

ABILENE

After losing a school record 35 straight games, the Abilene Cowboy football team is now in the midst of a 2-game winning streak. Last week, in the 2022 season opener, the Abilene Cowboy football team defeated Marysville for their first victory since the end of the 2018 season, a stretch of 35 games. This past Friday night, the Cowboys scored their second straight win, as they traveled to Concordia and came home with a 27-8 victory and a 2-game winning streak. The Cowboys are 2-0, 2-0, and also sit atop of the NCKL standings, with Wamego, who is also 2-0, 2-0 after defeating Marysville last week. The two teams will have to wait all regular season before seeing each other on the field as the two teams will close the 2022 regular season at Wamego. The Cowboys will look to extend their winning streak to 3 this Friday night when they play at Clay Center, who sits at 1-1, 1-1 this season after earning their initial win of the 2022 season this past Friday with a 21-0 win over Chapman. … The Cowgirls saw their seasonal record move to 3-2 on Tuesday when they split an NCKL doubleheader with Dickinson County rival Chapman. The Cowgirls were able to win the 2nd match of the dual, which counts for the NCKL standings, 2-0, after dropping the opener 2-0. The Cowgirls then returned to action Saturday at the Southeast of Saline tournament, where they were unable to pick up any victories in four attempts. The Cowgirls dropped matches against Smoky Valley (2-0), Concordia (2-0), Beloit (2-1) and Southeast of Saline (2-0).

CHAPMAN

The Fighting Irish football team is still searching for its initial victory of the 2022 season after falling 24-0 against Clay Center this past Friday night. The Irish will continue that search for their 1st win this Friday night when they play host to Marysville, who is also still searching for its first win of the 2022 season. … The Lady Irish started the season with a 1-7 record and that record represents their lone victory, which they earned this past Tuesday when they knocked off Dickinson County rival, Abilene, in the opening of an NCKL doubleheader. But, the victory came in the opening match, and the 2nd match of NCKL doubleheaders is what counts in the NCKL standings, so the Lady Irish are 0-1 in the NCKL. They Lady Irish got back into action on Saturday when they competed in the Riley County Invitational. The Lady Irish were able to pick up their second win of the season at the Riley County Invitational where they defeated Valley Heights 2-1, but then fell against the Lady Mustangs, 2-0, later in the tournament before closing out the tournament with a 2-1 loss at the hands of Great Bend.

CLAY CENTER

The Tigers’ football team is in a tie for middle ground in the NCKL this season where them, and Concordia, stand with identical 1-1, 1-1 records. The Tigers moved up to 1-1 this past Friday night when they earned their first victory of the season when they defeated Chapman 24-0. The Tigers will look to keep the winning alive this Friday night when they play host to NCKL leader Abilene. … The Lady Tigers volleyball team has started the 2022 season with a 3-1 overall record, but that one loss was difficult because it was a 2-1 defeat at the hands of NCKL rival Concordia in the lone match, thus far, the Lady Tigers have played that counts towards the NCKL standings. The Lady Tigers opened the double dual against the Lady Panthers with a 2-0 victory, but then dropped the 2-1 match. The Clay Center volleyball team returned to action on Saturday in the Riley County tournament where they went 4-1 to finish in 2nd place. The Lady Tigers opened the tournament with wins over Great Bend (2-0), Jefferson County North (2-0), St. Marys (2-1) and Valley Heights (2-0) before losing in a rematch against Great Bend in the championship match, where the Lady Tigers lost 2-1.

CONCORDIA

The Panthers football team is the middle of this year’s NCKL football standings, where they are tied with Clay Center, with both teams standing with identical 1-1, 1-1 records. The Panthers were dropped from the unbeaten ranks this past Friday night when they were defeated on their home turf 27-8 by the Abilene Cowboys. The Panthers will look to get back on the winning side of things this Friday night when they play host to Wamego, who is 2-0 on the season. … The Lady Panthers are off to a slow start to the season, as they fell to 3-6 overall on Tuesday when they split an NCKL doubleheader against Clay Center. The Lady Panthers, however, lost the second match of that NCKL doubleheader, which is the match which counts for the NCKL standings, so they are currently 0-1 in the NCKL. The Lady Panthers returned to action on Saturday when they competed in the Southeast of Saline tournament, where they went 1-2, losing to Towanda Circle 2-0, bounced back to defeat NCKL rival Abilene 2-0, before suffering a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Hillsboro.

MARYSVILLE

The Bulldog football team is still searching for its first victory of the 2022 season after opening the season falling to Abilene, 14-7, and suffering their second loss this past Friday night, falling 34-7 to Marysville. The Bulldogs will continue that search for their first victory this Friday night when they play at Chapman, who is also still searching for their first win of the season. … The Lady Bulldog volleyball team took a 3-5, 0-1 record into the Nemaha Central tournament on Saturday. The Lady Bulldogs saw that record move to 3-5 on Tuesday when they split their opening NCKL doubleheader of the season against Wamego. The Lady Dawgs won the opening match of the NCKL doubleheader, but the match that counts towards the NCKL standings is the 2nd match of an NCKL doubleheader, which Marysville lost 2-1 to drop their only NCKL match thus far this season. Saturday, at Nemaha Central, the Lady Bulldogs lost 2-0 to Nemaha Central in the opening round.

WAMEGO

The Red Raider football team picked up its second straight win of the young 2022 football season this past Friday night, defeating Marysville 34-7, which places the Red Raiders in a tie atop the NCKL standings with Abilene, as they both stand 2-0, 2-0. The two teams will close out the regular season against each other in Wamego. The Red Raiders will look to keep the winning alive this Friday night when they travel to Concordia. … The Lady Raiders split their initial NCKL doubleheader of the 2022 season Tuesday night when they dropped the opener against Marysville 2-1, but they bounced back to take the nightcap 2-1, winning the nightcap gave them a 1-0 NCKL record this season, as the second match of all NCKL doubleheaders counts towards the NCKL standings. The Lady Raiders are now on a break and will not return to action until September 17 when they compete in the Rossville Invitational.