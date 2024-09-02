NCKL Week 1 Recap

The North Central Kansas League got started this past weekend with multiple teams competing in different volleyball tournaments around the state, including NCKL’s own Marysville hosting a tournament, which saw NCKL foes Concordia, Chapman and Clay Center join the Lady Bulldogs in opening their 2024 seasons.

The football season around the state of Kansas, including the NCKL, will kick off this Friday night with Abilene playing at Clay Center and Wamego playing at Concordia being the two NCKL showdowns. Chapman will play host to Smith Center while Marysville will play at Nemaha Central.

Here is a look at what each NCKL team did in the past week or what they are preparing to do this week:

ABILENE

The Cowboy football team is coming off a 2023 season which saw them finish with a 7-3, 3-2 record and fall in the 2nd round of the Class 4A playoffs. The Cowboys will open the 2024 season this Friday night when they play at Clay Center, which is the defending NCKL champion. … The Cowgirl volleyball team is coming off a 2023 season that saw them finish with a 21-16, 7-3 record and fall in the 2nd round of the Class 4A sub-state tournament. The Cowgirls will open the 2024 season Thursday when they host a quadrangular with Hays-Thomas More Prep, Rock Creek and Smoky Valley.

CHAPMAN

The Fighting Irish football team finished last season with a 3-6, 1-3 record and lost in the opening round of the playoffs. The Irish will open the 2024 season Friday night when they play host to Smith Center. … The Lady Irish volleyball team opened the season Saturday at the Marysville tournament, but the Lady Irish lost all three of their matches. The Lady Irish were defeated 2-0 by NCKL rivals Marysville and Clay Center and 2-1 against Nemaha Central. The Lady Irish finished last year 8-25, 1-9 and lost in the second round of the Class 4A sub-state tournament.

CLAY CENTER

The Tiger football team opens its 2024 season Friday night by playing host to Abilene. The Tigers are the defending NCKL football champions after a 2023 season that saw them go 9-2 overall, losing in the third round of the Class 4A playoffs, and going undefeated, 5-0, in NCKL play. … The Lady Tigers volleyball team finished 5-1 in the Marysville tournament Saturday to open the 2024 season. The Lady Tigers defeated NCKL rivals Chapman and Marysville 2-0 each, and topped Silver Lake 2-1. The Lady Tigers played Nemaha Central twice and split the two matches. The Lady Tigers lost to Nemaha Central 2-1, but bounced back to defeat them 2-0 in the final match . The Lady Tigers are coming off a 2023 season that saw them finish 25-11, 7-3 and lose in the 2nd round of the Class 4A sub-state tournament.

CONCORDIA

The Panther football team is looking to regroup this season after finishing 2023 with a 2-7, 0-5 record and falling to Wichita Collegiate in the opening round of the Class 4A playoffs. The Panthers will open the 2024 season Friday night when they play host to NCKL rival Wamego. … The Lady Panther volleyball team is the defending NCKL champion after finishing the 2023 season with a 19-17, 9-1 record. The Lady Panthers opened the 2024 season this past Saturday at the Marysville tournament where they finished 2-2 with victories against Valley Heights (2-1) and Sabetha (2-0), but suffered 2-1 losses against Holton and Silver Lake.

MARYSVILLE

The Bulldog football team will open the 2024 season Friday night when they play at Nemaha Central. The Bulldogs are looking to bounce back from a 2023 season that saw them finish with a 3-6, 2-3 record and lose in the opening round of the Class 3A playoffs. … The Lady Bulldog volleyball team opened the 2024 season this past Saturday by hosting its annual tournament where they finished 2-2. The Lady Bulldogs scored a 2-0 victory against NCKL rival Chapman, then lost 2-0 against NCKL foe Clay Center before bouncing back to defeat Riley County 2-1, but finished the day suffering a 2-0 loss against Nemaha Central. The Lady Bulldogs are coming off a 2023 season that saw them finish with a 19-17, 5-5 record.

WAMEGO

The Red Raiders finished the 2023 season two wins shy of the ultimate goal as the Red Raiders finished the season with a 9-3, 3-1 record after losing to Andover Central in the Class 4A sub-state championship game. The Red Raiders will open the 2024 season Friday night when they play at NCKL rival Concordia. … The Lady Raider volleyball team will open the 2024 season Tuesday night when they play at NCKL rival Chapman. The Lady Raiders are looking to rebound from a 2023 season that saw them finish 10-25, 1-9.

2024 NCKL Football Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Abilene 0 0 0 0

Concordia 0 0 0 0

Wamego 0 0 0 0

Clay Center 0 0 0 0

Chapman 0 0 0 0

Marysville 0 0 0 0

Friday, September 6

Abilene at Clay Center

Smith Center at Chapman

Wamego at Concordia

Marysville at Nemaha Central

Friday, September 13

Chapman at Abilene

SE of Saline at Clay Center

Concordia at Beloit

Hiawatha at Marysville

Rock Creek at Wamego