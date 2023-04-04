NCKL Spring Weekly Recap

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

All six of the North Central Kansas League high schools got into action this past week as the state of Kansas entered its 2nd full week of spring high school sports activities, while the majority of the NCKL saw its first week of action.

Here is a look at what each NCKL school did in their respective teams during this past week :

ABILENE

The Abilene track teams got into action on Tuesday at Holton where the Cowgirls finished in 5th place with 43 points while the Cowboys also finished in 5th place with 37 points. The Cowboy baseball team opened its season on Tuesday when they swept a doubleheader from Riley County, winning both games by identical 11-1 scores. Friday the Cowgirl softball team opened its 2023 season when they swept a doubleheader from Hillsboro, winning 16-1 and 17-2.

CHAPMAN

The Fighting Irish baseball team opened its NCKL season on Tuesday when they got swept by Clay Center, falling 5-4 and 15-0 while the Lady Irish softball team got swept by Clay Center, falling 11-4 and 10-0. The Irish baseball team returned to action Thursday when they swept Riley County, winning 25-4 and 11-1.

CLAY CENTER

The Clay Center baseball and softball teams opened NCKL action on Tuesday when they both swept Chapman with the Tiger baseball team winning 5-4 and 15-0 while the Lady Tiger softball team won 11-4 and 10-0. The Tiger baseball team returned to action Friday when they swept Minneapolis by scores of 30-0 and 25-0.

CONCORDIA

The Concordia baseball team got into action on Monday when they swept Beloit by scores of 7-1 and 15-5. The Lady Panther softball team also met up with Beloit on Tuesday, but lost both games of the doubleheader, falling 1-0 and 11-7.

MARYSVILLE

The Marysville baseball team opened the athletic week for Marysville High School on Tuesday when they split a doubleheader with St. Mary’s as the Bulldogs won the opener 15-3, but lost the nightcap 4-2. The Lady Bulldog softball team was also in action at St. Mary’s on Tuesday as they got swept losing their games 4-0 and 10-5. The Bulldog baseball team returned to action Thursday when they got swept by Sabetha, falling 10-0 and 10-3. The Lady Bulldogs, meanwhile, split with Sabetha s they lost the opener 7-5 but came back to win the nightcap 9-3.

WAMEGO

The Wamego baseball and softball teams opened action last week on Monday against Royal Valley with both earning sweeps as the Lady Raider softball team won by scores of 3-2 and 6-0. The Lady Raider softball team returned to action on Friday when they swept Rock Creek 16-0 and 15-7.