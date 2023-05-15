NCKL Spring Weekly Recap

2023 NCKL Softball Standings

Overall NCKL

Team W L W L

Wamego 8 0 1.000 15 1 .938

Clay Center 7 3 .700 14 6 .700

Abilene 5 5 .500 10 10 .500

Chapman 4 4 .500 9 9 .500

Concordia 3 7 .300 12 8 .600

Marysville 1 9 .100 4 14 .222

2023 NCKL Baseball Standings

Overall NCKL

Team W L W L

Clay Center 10 0 1.000 19 1 .950

Concordia 5 5 .500 12 8 .600

Abilene 6 4 .600 13 7 .650

Wamego 4 4 .500 11 7 .611

Chapman 2 6 .250 10 8 .556

Marysville 1 9 .100 7 11 .389

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

The 2023 spring high school sports regular season in the North Central Kansas League is now complete, with league champions being determined this past week and postseason opportunities await all six NCKL schools this week.

The Wamego Lady Raiders won the 2023 NCKL softball title with an 8-0 record as their regular season final doubleheader against Chapman was canceled this past week due to inclement weather. The Clay Center Tigers won the 2023 NCKL baseball title with an undefeated 10-0 NCKL record.

The Wamego Red Raider boys won the 2023 NCKL boys track championship with 167 points while the Lady Irish from Chapman won the girls NCKL track championship with 137 points.

Here is a look at what each NCKL school did in their respective teams during this past week :

ABILENE

The Abilene track teams competed in the NCKL meet this past Friday where the Cowboys finished in 3rd place with 88 points while the Cowgirls finished in 2nd with 104 points.

CHAPMAN

The Chapman track teams competed in the NCKL meet this past Friday where the Irish boys finished in 4th place with 85 points while the Lady Irish won the meet with 137 points.

CLAY CENTER

The Lady Tiger softball team split its doubleheader with Concordia this pat Monday, losing the opener 3-0 but winning the nightcap 11-1. The Tiger baseball team swept Concordia Tuesday, winning 10-0 and 12-4. The Lady Tiger softball team swept Riley County Friday, winning 12-1 and 12-3. The Clay Center track teams competed in the NCKL meet Friday where the Tiger boys finished in 6th place with 42 points while the Lady Tigers finished in 5th with 68 points.

CONCORDIA

The Lady Panther softball team split its doubleheader with Clay Center Monday, winning the opener 3-0 but losing the nightcap 11-1. The Panther baseball team got swept by Clay Center Tuesday, falling 10-0 and 12-4. The Concordia track teams competed in the NCKL meet Friday where the Panther boys finished in 4th place with 46 points and the Lady Panthers finished in 6th place with 54.

MARYSVILLE

The Marysville baseball and softball teams saw their regular season doubleheader finales get rained out and canceled against Nemaha Central this past Tuesday. The Marysville track teams competed in the NCKL meet Friday where the Bulldog boys finished in 2nd place with 129 points and the Lady Bulldogs finished in 3rd place with 102 points.

WAMEGO

The Red Raider baseball team won a single game against Wabaunsee Friday 11-1 while the Wamego track teams competed in the NCKL meet Friday where the Red Raider boys won the team title with 167 points and the Lady Raiders finished in 4th place with 91 points.