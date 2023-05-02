NCKL Spring Weekly Recap

2023 NCKL Softball Standings

Overall NCKL

Team W L W L

Wamego 6 0 1.000 12 0 1.000

Clay Center 6 2 .750 11 5 .688

Chapman 4 2 .667 9 5 .643

Abilene 3 3 .500 8 8 .500

Marysville 1 7 .125 2 12 .143

Concordia 0 6 .000 9 7 .563

2023 NCKL Baseball Standings

Overall NCKL

Team W L W L

Clay Center 8 0 1.000 17 1 .944

Wamego 4 2 .667 8 5 .615

Abilene 3 3 .500 10 6 .625

Concordia 3 3 .500 10 6 .625

Chapman 1 5 .167 7 7 .500

Marysville 1 7 .125 5 9 .357

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

Mother Nature likes to make her presence known in the state of Kansas during the spring for high school sports seasons and she finally made her presence known this past week in the North Central Kansas League with several events and activities either postponed or canceled.

But there were still quite a few events and activities completed this past week in the NCKL, here is a look at what each school did this past week :

ABILENE

The Cowboys baseball team split its NCKL doubleheader against Concordia Tuesday as they lost the opener 1-0, but bounced back to win the 2nd game 7-3 while the Cowgirl softball team swept Concordia Tuesday, winning 8-4 and 3-2. The Abilene track teams competed at Beloit Friday where the boys finished in 3rd place with 78.5 points and the Cowgirls finished in 10th place with 49 points. The Abilene baseball and softball teams also competed at Beloit Friday where the Cowboy baseball team swept the Trojans by scores of 22-10 and 19-5 while the Cowgirl softball team split the non-conference doubleheader, winning the opener 12-10 but falling 7-6 in the 2nd game.

CHAPMAN

The Irish and Lady Irish baseball and softball teams stepped outside of NCKL play Tuesday when they took on Council Grove in non-league doubleheaders. The Irish baseball team swept Council Grove by scores of 8-5 and 10-5 while the Lady Irish softball team also swept Council Grove by scores of 8-3 and 14-0. The Chapman track teams competed at Beloit Friday where the boys finished in 2nd place with 909 points while the Lady Irish won the meet with 103 points.

CLAY CENTER

The Clay Center baseball and softball teams played NCKL doubleheaders against Marysville Tuesday where the Tiger baseball team swept the doubleheader by scores of 8-0 and 17-0 and the Lady Tiger softball team also swept Marysville by scores of 5-4 and 8-7. The Clay Center track teams competed at Beloit Friday where the boys finished in 23rd place with 15 points and the Lady Tigers finished in 7th place with 65 points. The Clay Center baseball and softball teams stepped out of NCKL action Friday against Rock Creek where both teams had the same results as both teams won the opener of each doubleheader by identical 2-0 scores and both teams lost the nightcap of each doubleheader by identical 7-4 scores.

CONCORDIA

The Concordia baseball and softball teams opened Concordia’s athletic week last Tuesday with NCKL doubleheaders against Abilene. The Panther baseball team split with Abilene, winning the 1st game 1-0 but losing the 2nd game 7-3 while the Lady Panther softball team got swept by Abilene, falling by scores of 8-4 and 3-2. The Lady Panther softball team splits its non-conference doubleheader against Minneapolis Thursday, winning the 1st game 7-0 but losing the 2nd game 8-7. The Concordia track teams competed at Beloit Friday where the boys finished in 16th place while the girls finished in 13th place with 36 points. The Concordia baseball team swept Minneapolis on Friday, winning by scores of 19-4 and 16-2.

MARYSVILLE

The Marysville baseball and softball teams competed in NCKL action Tuesday against Clay Center and both teams got swept by the Tigers and Lady Tigers. The Bulldog baseball team lost by scores of 8-0 and 17-0 while the Lady Bulldog softball team lost by scores of 5-4 and 8-2.

WAMEGO

The Wamego softball team opened Wamego High School’s athletic week Tuesday by sweeping Silver Lake by scores of 3-0 and 6-2. The Wamego track teams competed at Topeka Seaman on Tuesday where the boys finished in 4th place with 66 points while the Lady Raiders finished in 12th place with 25 points. The Wamego baseball team had its scheduled doubleheader against Bishop Miege Friday shortened to just one game due to weather and lost that single game 15-1.