NCKL Spring Weekly Recap

2023 NCKL Softball Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Wamego 6 0 1.000 10 0 1.000

Clay Center 4 2 .667 8 4 .667

Chapman 2 2 .500 5 5 .500

Abilene 1 3 .250 5 7 .417

Marysville 1 5 .167 2 10 .167

Concordia 0 2 .000 8 2 .800

Monday, April 17, 2023

Clay Center 5, SE of Saline 1

SE of Saline 12, Clay Center 5

Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Wamego 7, Marysville 0

Wamego 10, Marysville 0

Clay Center 7, Abilene 6

Clay Center 6, Abilene 1

2023 NCKL Baseball Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Clay Center 6 0 1.000 14 0 1.000

Wamego 4 2 .667 8 13 .381

Abilene 2 2 .500 7 5 .583

Concordia 2 2 .500 7 5 .583

Chapman 1 5 .167 5 7 .417

Marysville 1 5 .167 5 7 .417

Tuesday, Apr 18, 2023

Wamego 15, Marysville 0

Wamego 7, Marysville 6

Clay Center 9, Abilene 8

Clay Center 17, Abilene 2

Concordia 13, Chapman 2

Concordia 7, Chapman 4

Thursday, April 20

Clay Center 19, Riley County 1

Clay Center 15, Riley County 0

Silver Lake 11, Concordia 7 at St. Mary’s Tournament

Concordia 15, St. Mary’s 5 at St. Mary’s Tournament

Wamego 10, St. Marys 3

Wamego 5, Silver Lake 3 EXTRAS at St. Marys

Friday, Apr 21, 2023

Abilene 17, Hays TMP 2

Hays TMP 7, Abilene 2

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

The North Central Kansas League baseball and softball standings are currently being led by undefeated teams.

Clay Center leads the way in baseball with a 14-0, 6-0 record while Wamego currently leads the way in softball with a 10-0, 6-0 record.

Here is a look at what each NCKL school did in their respective teams during this past week :

ABILENE

Abilene’s athletic week got started this past week on Tuesday when the Cowboy baseball team and Cowgirl softball team both got swept by Clay Center in NCKL doubleheaders. The Cowboys lost by counts of 9-8 and 17-2 while the Cowgirl softball team lost by scores of 7-6 and 6-0. The Abilene track teams hosted a meet Friday where the Cowboys finished in 4th place with 56 points while the Cowgirls finished 6th with 56 points. The Cowboy baseball team got into action with Hays-Thomas More Prep Friday when they split a doubleheader, winning the opener 17-2 but losing the 2nd game 7-2.

CHAPMAN

The Chapman baseball and softball teams opened their week this past week on Tuesday with NCKL doubleheaders against Concordia with opposite results as the Irish baseball team got swept by the Panthers, falling 13-2 and 7-4 while the Lady Irish were able to sweep Concordia by scores of 5-1 and 7-5. The Chapman track teams competed at Abilene on Friday where the boys finished in 6th place with 27 points while the girls finished in 3rd as a team with 72 points.

CLAY CENTER

The Lady Tiger softball team got Clay Center’s athletic week started Monday when they split a non-conference doubleheader at Southeast of Saline, winning the opener 5-1 but losing 12-5 in the nightcap. The Tiger baseball and Lady Tiger softball team were both in NCKL action Tuesday when they both swept Abilene as the Tigers baseball team won by scores of 9-8 and 17-2 while the Lady Tigers softball team won by scores of 7-6 and 6-1. The Tiger baseball team got back into action Thursday when it swept a non-league doubleheader from Riley County, winning 19-1 and 15-0. The Clay Center track teams were in action at Abilene Friday where the Tiger boys finished in 8th place with 21 points while the Lady Tigers finished in 5th place with 57 points.

CONCORDIA

The Concordia baseball and softball teams were in NCKL action Tuesday with opposite results as the Panther baseball team swept Chapman by scores of 13-2 and 7-4 while the Lady Panther softball team got swept by Chapman, falling 5-1 and 7-5. The Concordia baseball team was in a tournament at St. Mary’s Thursday where they split their two games, defeating St. Mary’s 15-5 but falling 11-7 to Silver Lake. The Concordia track teams competed at Halstead Friday where the Panther boys finished in 7th place with 42.75 points and the Lady Panthers finished in 11th place with 22.5 points.

MARYSVILLE

The Marysville baseball and softball teams were in NCKL action Tuesday but both got swept by Wamego as the Bulldog baseball team lost by scores of 15-0 and 7-6 while the Lady Bulldog softball team lost by scores of 7-0 and 10-0.

WAMEGO

The Wamego baseball and softball teams got into NCKL action Tuesday when they both swept doubleheaders against Marysville with the Red Raider baseball team winning by scores of 15-0 and 7-6 and the Lady Raider softball team winning by scores of 7-0 and 10-0. The Red Raider baseball team was back in action in the St. Mary’s tournament on Thursday when they defeated St. Mary’s 10-3 and also defeated Silver Lake 5-3. The Wamego track teams competed at Abilene on Friday where the Red Raider boys finished in 2nd place with 120 points while the Lady Raiders finished in 3rd place with 72 points.