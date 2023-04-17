NCKL Spring Weekly Recap

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

The Kansas high school spring sports season is in full swing to the point where baseball and softball teams across the North Central Kansas League have begun facing off in NCKL showdowns.

This past week Abilene and Marysville met up Tuesday on the baseball and softball field where the Cowboys swept the Bulldogs in baseball and the two schools split the NCKL doubleheader in softball. Wamego and Concordia’s baseball and softball teams also met up for NCKL doubleheaders this past Tuesday where Wamego swept both NCKL twin bills from the Panthers and Lady Panthers.

Here is a look at what each NCKL school did in their respective teams during this past week :

ABILENE

The Cowboys baseball team swept Marysville on Tuesday by scores of 18-1 and 10-5 while the Cowgirl softball team split its doubleheader with Marysville, winning the 1st game 7-4 but falling in the nightcap 13-3. The Abilene track teams competed at Smoky Valley in the Southeast of Saline Invitational on Friday where the Cowboys finished in 7th place with 45 points while the Cowgirls finished in 6th place with 44 points. The Cowgirl softball team split its doubleheader with Riley County on Friday, falling 14-9 in the first game but bouncing back to take the 2nd game 10-3.

CHAPMAN

The Chapman baseball and softball teams stepped outside of NCKL action on Tuesday as they both played Rock Creek with the Irish baseball team sweeping Rock Creek by scores of 11-1 and 25-3 while the Lady Irish softball team split its doubleheader, winning the 1st game 4-3 in 8 innings, but falling 15-1 in the 2nd game. The Chapman track teams competed at Smoky Valley in the Southeast of Saline Invitational on Friday where the Irish boys finished in 2nd place with 75 points while the Lady Irish finished in 4th place with 57 points. The Irish baseball team swept a doubleheader against Southeast of Saline on Friday, winning the games 15-10 and 16-10 while the Lady Irish softball team got swept by the Lady Trojans, falling 2-0 and 10-0.

CLAY CENTER

The Clay Center baseball and softball teams stepped outside of NCKL action this week as they both played doubleheaders against Beloit with the Tiger baseball team sweeping Beloit 13-2 and 17-3 while the Lady Tigers split their doubleheader against the Lady Trojans winning the 1st game 4-3 but falling in the nightcap 9-6.

CONCORDIA

The Concordia baseball and softball teams got different tastes of NCKL action on Tuesday when the Panther baseball team swept Wamego 19-12 and 4-3, but the Lady Panther softball team got swept by Wamego, falling 8-0 and 11-0. The Lady Panther softball team was able to bounce back as they swept a non-league doubleheader from Republic County on Thursday, winning 15-0 and 21-1. The Concordia track teams competed in the Southeast of Saline Invitational at Smoky Valley on Friday where they Panther boys finished in 11th place with 3 points while the Lady Panthers finished in 11th place with 16 points.

MARYSVILLE

The Marysville baseball and softball teams got into NCKL action on Tuesday when the Bulldog baseball team got swept by Abilene, falling 18-1 and 10-5 while the Lady Bulldog softball team split its NCKL doubleheader with Abilene as they lost the opener 7-4 but bounced back to take the nightcap 13-3.

WAMEGO

The Wamego baseball and softball teams had opposite tastes of NCKL action on Tuesday when the Red Raider baseball team swept an NCKL doubleheader from Concordia, winning 19-12 and 4-3, but the Lady Raider softball team was the opposite of things as they got swept by the Lady Raiders, falling 8-0 and 11-0.