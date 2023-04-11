NCKL Spring Weekly Recap

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

The Easter weekend is now in the books, which means spring weather has fully returned to Kansas. In Kansas, however, spring weather means anything is possible.

The possibilities were endless this past week for high school sports teams in the North Central Kansas League.

Here is a look at what each NCKL school did in their respective teams during this past week :

ABILENE

Abilene High School’s baseball and softball played a combined 8 games this past week and put together a combined 3-5 record as both Cowboy baseball team got swept by Rock Creek on Tuesday, falling 24-8 and 11-5, but the Cowboys bounced back and swept Southeast of Saline on Thursday, winning 13-12 and 11-3. The Cowgirl softball team, meanwhile, split its two games against Rock Creek on Tuesday as they won the opener 2-0, but lost the nightcap 8-3. The Cowgirls then got swept by Southeast of Saline on Thursday, falling 8-4 and 14-4.

CHAPMAN

The Chapman baseball and softball teams opened NCKL action this past week when the Irish baseball team split a doubleheader with Marysville, winning the opener 13-11 but dropping the nightcap 23-20. The Lady Irish softball team, meanwhile, swept its doubleheader against Marysville winning the games 5-2 and 8-3. The Chapman track teams competed at Marion on Thursday where both teams won team championships as the Irish boys finished with 156 points while the Lady Irish finished with 169 points to win the championship.

CLAY CENTER

The Clay Center baseball and softball teams opened NCKL action this past week with differing results as the Tiger baseball team opened the NCKL season with a 14-3, 11-0 doubleheader sweep against Wamego while the Lady Tiger softball team got swept by Wamego, falling 10-0 and 15-5 on Tuesday. The Tiger baseball team also swept Republic County 22-1, 12-2 on Thursday while the Lady Tiger softball team swept a doubleheader against Nemaha Central, winning 5-2 and 9-1. The Clay Center track teams competed at Concordia on Thursday where the Tiger boys finished in 7th place with 30.5 points while the Lady Tigers finished in 3rd place with 85 points.

CONCORDIA

The Concordia track teams hosted their annual meet on Thursday where the Panther boys finished in 3rd place with 67 points while the Lady Panthers finished in 6th place with 56 points. The Concordia baseball team got swept by Sacred Heart 12-1 and 603 while the Lady Panther softball team swept Sacred Heart on Thursday winning by scores of 16-0 and 16-0.

MARYSVILLE

The Bulldog baseball team opened NCKL action on Tuesday when it split a doubleheader with Chapman as the Bulldogs lost the opener 13-11 but came back to win the 2nd game 23-20. The Lady Bulldog softball team also opened NCKL action on Tuesday against Chapman and earned a sweep winning by scores of 5-2 and 8-3. The Marysville track teams competed at Marysville on Thursday where the Bulldog boys finished in 2nd place with 122 points while the Lady Bulldogs finished in 2nd place with 98 points.

WAMEGO

The Wamego baseball team played a pair of doubleheaders last week and got swept in both as they got swept in NCKL action on Tuesday falling 14-3 and 11-0 to Clay Center and then stepped outside of NCKL action but still got swept by Rock Creek on Thursday, falling 7-1 and 13-12. The Lady Raider softball team opened NCKL action on Tuesday and swept Clay Center, winning 10-0 and 15-5. The Clay Center track teams competed at Riley County on Thursday where the Red Raider boys finished in 1st place with 231 points while the Lady Raiders finished in 2nd place with 140.5 points.