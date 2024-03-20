NCKL Spring Sports Recap

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

The 2024 spring season for high schools opened this past weekend with baseball tournaments around the state of Kansas, but none of the six North Central Kansas League schools had teams in competition.

The NCKL teams are still in preparation for the 2024 seasons, which will begin later this week for most and before the end of this month for the others.

Here is a look at when each NCKL teams will begin its 2024 spring season :

ABILENE

The Cowboy baseball team is scheduled to begin its season Friday at Salina South. … The Cowgirl softball team is scheduled to begin its season March 28 at Hillsboro.

CHAPMAN

The Fighting Irish baseball team and Lady Irish softball team are scheduled to begin their seasons Friday at Valley Heights.

CLAY CENTER

The Tiger baseball team is scheduled to begin its season March 26 at Chapman. … The Lady Tiger softball team is scheduled to begin its season Tuesday at Salina Central.

CONCORDIA

The Panther baseball team is scheduled to begin its season Thursday when it plays host to Republic County. … The Lady Panther softball team is scheduled to begin its season Thursday when it plays host to Riley County.

MARYSVILLE

The Bulldog baseball team is scheduled to begin its season Thursday when it plays host to Hiawatha. … The Lady Bulldog softball team is scheduled to begin its season Thursday when it plays host to Royal Valley.

WAMEGO

The Red Raider baseball team is scheduled to begin its season March 25 when it plays host to Royal Valley. … The Lady Raider softball team is scheduled to open its season March 26 when it plays host to Royal Valley.