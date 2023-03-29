NCKL Spring Sports Preview

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

The spring season has begun around the state of Kansas in high school athletics this past week and while the majority of the North Central Kansas League teams were still in preparation mode for their 2023 spring campaigns Concordia High School got into action with its baseball team sweeping Republic County High School in a baseball doubleheader on Thursday.

The Concordia softball team also opened on Tuesday and Marysville’s softball team opened on Thursday.

Here is a look at what each NCKL school did in their respective teams during this past week, and when their spring seasons are scheduled to begin :

ABILENE

Abilene did not have any spring competitions this past week. The Cowboy baseball team is scheduled to begin the 2023 campaign this Tuesday against Riley County while the Cowgirl softball team is scheduled to begin its season on Friday against Hillsboro.

CHAPMAN

Chapman High School did not have any spring activities this past week. The Irish baseball and softball teams are scheduled to begin their seasons on Tuesday when they play NCKL doubleheaders at Clay Center.

CLAY CENTER

Clay Center High School did not have any spring activities this past week. The baseball and softball teams are scheduled to hit the field this Tuesday for their first action of the season when they play host to Chapman for NCKL doubleheaders.

CONCORDIA

The Panther baseball team got its 2023 season off to a winning start this past Thursday when they hosted Republic County High School in a non-league doubleheader and swept the two games, winning 18-0 and 16-0. The Lady Panther softball team also opened its season on Thursday but got swept by Riley County in a non-league doubleheader, falling 6-1 and 8-7.

MARYSVILLE

The Bulldog baseball team got rained out of its season opening doubleheader at Hiawatha on Thursday while the Lady Bulldog softball team got swept by Royals Valley on Thursday, falling 3-2 and 18-8.

WAMEGO

Wamego High School did not have any spring activities this past week. The Lady Raider softball team is scheduled to open the season Monday against Republic County while the Red Raider baseball team is scheduled to begin its season on Monday against Royal Valley.