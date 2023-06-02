NCKL Spring Season Recap

2023 NCKL Softball Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Wamego 8 0 1.000 20 1 .952

Clay Center 7 3 .700 14 7 .667

Abilene 5 5 .500 11 11 .500

Chapman 4 4 .500 10 10 .500

Concordia 3 7 .300 12 9 .571

Marysville 1 9 .100 6 15 .286

2023 NCKL Baseball Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Clay Center 10 0 1.000 21 2 .913

Concordia 5 5 .500 12 9 .571

Abilene 6 4 .600 15 8 .652

Wamego 4 4 .500 12 8 .600

Chapman 2 6 .250 10 9 .526

Marysville 1 9 .100 7 12 .368

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

The 2022-2023 high school sports season in the state of Kansas is now complete and the North Central Kansas League had three teams place in the top four in its respective sport and state classification.

Wamego High School laid claim to two of those top four finishes as the Lady Raider softball team won the Class 4A state championship and the Red Raider boys track team finished in 3rd place at the Class 4A state track meet. Chapman’s Lady Irish track team finished in 4th place at the state track meet.

Here is a look at what each NCKL school did in their respective teams during the final week :

ABILENE

The Cowboy baseball team qualified for the Class 4A state tournament but lost 3-2 to Fort Scott in the opening round to see their season come to an end after a 15-8 campaign. The Abilene track teams competed in the Class 4A state track meet in Wichita this past weekend where the Cowboys finished in 10th place with 24.5 points and the Cowgirls finished in 17th place with 14 points.

CHAPMAN

The Chapman track teams competed in the Class 4A state meet in Wichita this past weekend where the Lady Irish finished in 4th place with 41 points and the Irish boys finished in 15th place with 16 points.

CLAY CENTER

The Tiger baseball team qualified for the Class 4A state tournament but lost 1-0 to Chanute in the opening round to see their season end with a 21-2 record.

CONCORDIA

Concordia had two boys and two girls qualify for the Class 3A state track meet in Wichita this past weekend, but none of those four individual state qualifiers were able to score any points for the Panthers or Lady Panthers as the athletic season came to an end for the 2022-23 school year.

MARYSVILLE

The Marysville track teams competed in the Class 3A state meet in Wichita over the weekend where the Bulldog boys finished in 4th place with 37 points and the Lady Bulldogs finished 17th with 18 points.

WAMEGO

The Lady Raider softball team began its state tournament trek Thursday with a 4-0 win over Rock Creek, the Lady Raiders then won the state championship Friday when they defeated Eudora 1-0 in the semifinals and topped McPherson 1-0 in the championship game. The Lady Raiders finished the season with a 20-1 record. The Wamego track teams competed in the Class 4A state meet in Wichita over the weekend where the Red Raider boys finished in 3rd place with 53.75 points and the Lady Raiders finished in 6th place with 29 points.