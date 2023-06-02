NCKL Spring Season Recap

2023 NCKL Softball Standings
NCKL Overall
Team W L W L
Wamego 8 0 1.000 20 1 .952
Clay Center 7 3 .700 14 7 .667
Abilene 5 5 .500 11 11 .500
Chapman 4 4 .500 10 10 .500
Concordia 3 7 .300 12 9 .571
Marysville 1 9 .100 6 15 .286
2023 NCKL Baseball Standings
NCKL Overall
Team W L W L
Clay Center 10 0 1.000 21 2 .913
Concordia 5 5 .500 12 9 .571
Abilene 6 4 .600 15 8 .652
Wamego 4 4 .500 12 8 .600
Chapman 2 6 .250 10 9 .526
Marysville 1 9 .100 7 12 .368
By CHRISTIAN D ORR
Kansas Preps Weekly
The 2022-2023 high school sports season in the state of Kansas is now complete and the North Central Kansas League had three teams place in the top four in its respective sport and state classification.
Wamego High School laid claim to two of those top four finishes as the Lady Raider softball team won the Class 4A state championship and the Red Raider boys track team finished in 3rd place at the Class 4A state track meet. Chapman’s Lady Irish track team finished in 4th place at the state track meet.
Here is a look at what each NCKL school did in their respective teams during the final week :
ABILENE
The Cowboy baseball team qualified for the Class 4A state tournament but lost 3-2 to Fort Scott in the opening round to see their season come to an end after a 15-8 campaign. The Abilene track teams competed in the Class 4A state track meet in Wichita this past weekend where the Cowboys finished in 10th place with 24.5 points and the Cowgirls finished in 17th place with 14 points.
CHAPMAN
The Chapman track teams competed in the Class 4A state meet in Wichita this past weekend where the Lady Irish finished in 4th place with 41 points and the Irish boys finished in 15th place with 16 points.
CLAY CENTER
The Tiger baseball team qualified for the Class 4A state tournament but lost 1-0 to Chanute in the opening round to see their season end with a 21-2 record.
CONCORDIA
Concordia had two boys and two girls qualify for the Class 3A state track meet in Wichita this past weekend, but none of those four individual state qualifiers were able to score any points for the Panthers or Lady Panthers as the athletic season came to an end for the 2022-23 school year.
MARYSVILLE
The Marysville track teams competed in the Class 3A state meet in Wichita over the weekend where the Bulldog boys finished in 4th place with 37 points and the Lady Bulldogs finished 17th with 18 points.
WAMEGO
The Lady Raider softball team began its state tournament trek Thursday with a 4-0 win over Rock Creek, the Lady Raiders then won the state championship Friday when they defeated Eudora 1-0 in the semifinals and topped McPherson 1-0 in the championship game. The Lady Raiders finished the season with a 20-1 record. The Wamego track teams competed in the Class 4A state meet in Wichita over the weekend where the Red Raider boys finished in 3rd place with 53.75 points and the Lady Raiders finished in 6th place with 29 points.