NCKL Spring Recap

2023 NCKL Softball Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Wamego 8 0 1.000 17 1 .944

Clay Center 7 3 .700 14 7 .667

Abilene 5 5 .500 11 11 .500

Chapman 4 4 .500 10 10 .500

Concordia 3 7 .300 12 9 .571

Marysville 1 9 .100 6 15 .286

2023 NCKL Baseball Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Clay Center 10 0 1.000 21 1 .955

Concordia 5 5 .500 12 9 .571

Abilene 6 4 .600 15 7 .682

Wamego 4 4 .500 12 8 .600

Chapman 2 6 .250 10 9 .526

Marysville 1 9 .100 7 12 .368

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

High school sports across the state of Kansas has entered its final week of the 2022-2023 season.

The North Central Kansas League has two teams, Abilene and Clay Center, still playing baseball as they both qualified for this week’s Class 4A state tournament and one team, Wamego, alive in softball as the Lady Raiders qualified for this week’s Class 4A state softball tournament and the NCKL laid claim to one regional track championship as the Marysville Bulldog boys won the Class 3A track regional at West Franklin on Friday.

Here is a look at what each NCKL school did in their respective teams during this past week :

ABILENE

The Cowgirl softball team began its 2023 postseason run Tuesday with an 8-6 victory against Larned, but saw that run come to a halt in the championship game when they lost 11-0 against McPherson to finish the season with an 11-11 record. The Cowboys baseball team won the Class 4A regional tournament Thursday with a 4-3 win over Wellington in the opening round and a walk-off 4-3 8-inning victory against Towanda Circle in the championship game. The Abilene track teams competed in the 4A regional meet at Buhler Friday where the Cowboys finished in 5th place with 72.5 points and the Cowgirls finished in 4th place with 66 points.

CHAPMAN

The Irish baseball team saw its season come to an end Tuesday when it fell 2-0 against Larned in thee opening round of the 4A regional tournament. The Irish finished the season with a 10-9 record. The Lady Irish softball team, meanwhile, opened its 4A regional tournament with a 4-2 win over NCKL rival Clay Center, but lost 8-0 to Mulvane in the championship game to end its season with a 10-10 record. The Chapman track teams competed in the Class 4A regional meet at Buhler Friday where the boys finished in 4th place with 76 points and the girls finished 3rd with 103 points.

CLAY CENTER

The Lady Tiger softball team saw its 2023 season come to an end Tuesday when they lost 4-2 to NCKL rival Chapman 4-2 in the opening round of regionals, the Lady Tigers finished the season with 14-7 record. The Tiger baseball team, meanwhile, began its 2023 postseason run Wednesday when they won the regional championship with a 14-2 win over Hugoton and a 4-0 victory against Augusta in the championship game. The Clay Center track teams competed at the 4A regional in Buhler Friday where the boys finished in 9th place with 24 points while the girls finished in 5th place with 57 points.

CONCORDIA

The Lady Panther softball team saw its 2023 season end Tuesday when it lost a 3-1 NCKL showdown against Marysville in the opening round of the Class 3A regional tournament. The Panther baseball team also lost its regional opening round game Wednesday, falling 6-1 against Rossville to finish the season with a 12-9 record. The Concordia track teams competed at the Class 3A regional meet at Buhler Friday where the boys finished tied for 12th place with 13 points while the Lady Panthers finished 10th with 23.3 points.

MARYSVILLE

The Lady Bulldog softball team won an NCKL showdown against Concordia in the opening round of the Class 3A regional tournament 3-1 Tuesday and the Lady Bulldogs defeated Minneapolis 4-0 in the 2nd round but lost 10-0 against Beloit in the championship game to finish the season with a 6-15 record. The Bulldog baseball team lost its regional opener 7-5 to Silver Lake Wednesday to finish the season with a 7-12 record. The Marysville track teams competed at the West Franklin Class 3A regional meet Friday where the boys won the team championship with 102 points while the Lady Bulldogs finished in 2nd place with 78.5 points.

WAMEGO

The Red Raider baseball team opened its 2023 postseason run Tuesday with an 8-7 win over Tongznoxie, but lost 5-1 to Rock Creek in the second round to end the season with a 12-8 record. The Lady Raider softball team, meanwhile, won its regional Tuesday with a 15-0 win over Ellis in the opening round and defeated Bishop Miege 4-2 in the championship game. The Wamego track teams competed at the 4A regional meet at Shawnee Mission North Friday.