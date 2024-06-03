NCKL Spring Recap

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

High school sports around the state of Kansas have come to an end for the 2023-2024 school year.

This past weekend saw the completion of all state tournaments and the North Central Kansas League was paced by the Wamego Lady Raider softball team, who repeated as the Class 4A state champions. The Abilene Cowboy baseball team, Marysville Bulldog baseball and Lady Bulldog softball teams also qualified for their respective state tournaments, but only the Cowboy baseball team advanced beyond the first round as the Cowboys finished in third place at the Class 4A baseball tournament.

Here is a look at what each of the six NCKL schools’ respective teams did in this past spring season:

ABILENE

The Cowboy baseball team placed third in the Class 4A state tournament. The Cowboys opened play in the tournament on Thursday with a 5-1 victory against Rose Hill. The Cowboys lost the semifinal match 3-2 against Pratt Friday before rebounding to defeat Paola 10-9 in the consolation finals. … The Cowgirl softball team finished in 2nd place in the NCKL with a 13-10, 6-4 record.

CHAPMAN

The Fighting Irish baseball team finished in 4th place in the NCKL with a 14-11, 4-6 record. … The Lady Irish softball team finished in 3rd place in the NCKL with a 14-8, 5-5 record.

CLAY CENTER

The Tiger baseball team finished in 2nd place in the NCKL with a 21-5, 10-2 record. … The Lady Tiger softball team finished in 4th place in the NCKL with a 10-13, 5-5 record.

CONCORDIA

The Panther baseball team finished in 5th place in the NCKL with a 7-14, 2-8 record. … The Lady Panther softball team finished in 6th place with an 8-15, 2-8 record.

MARYSVILLE

The Bulldog baseball team saw its season come to an end Thursday after it lost 13-3 against Wichita Trinity in the opening round of the Class 3A state tournament. The Bulldogs finished the season with a 10-14, 1-9 record. … The Lady Bulldog softball team saw its 2024 season come to an end Thursday after it lost 3-0 against Holcomb in the opening round of the Class 3A state tournament. The Lady Bulldogs finished the season with a 15-9, 4-6 record.

WAMEGO

The Red Raider baseball team finished in 3rd place in the NCKL with a 14-9, 5-5 record. … The Lady Raider softball team repeated at Class 4A state softball champions this past weekend. The Lady Raiders opened defense of their 2023 Class 4A state championship Thursday with a 2-1 victory in 17 innings against Clearwater in the opening round of the 2024 state tournament. The Lady Raiders defeated Eudora 2-0 in the semifinal game and topped Andale 5-0 in the championship game.