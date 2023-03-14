NCKL Season Recap

2022-2023 NCKL Girls Basketball Standings

Overall NCKL

Team W L W L

Wamego 20 2 0.909 10 0 1.000

Clay Center 11 10 0.524 6 4 0.600

Chapman 13 9 0.591 6 4 0.600

Marysville 6 15 0.286 4 6 0.400

Concordia 6 15 0.286 3 7 0.300

Abilene 2 18 0.100 1 9 0.100

2022-2023 NCKL Boys Basketball Standings

Overall NCKL

Team W L W L

Marysville 23 3 0.885 10 0 1.000

Abilene 12 9 0.571 7 3 0.700

Wamego 13 9 0.591 6 4 0.600

Concordia 10 10 0.500 3 7 0.300

Clay Center 9 14 0.391 2 8 0.200

Chapman 4 17 0.190 2 8 0.200

Wednesday, March 8

Hugoton 80, Clay Center 63

Thursday, March 9

Marysville 47, Wichita Collegiate 41

Friday, March 10

Marysville 45, Galena 42, OT

Saturday, March 11

Hesston 50, Marysville 44

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

The 2022-23 North Central Kansas League winter sports season is now complete and the NCKL added another state trophy to its ranks this past week when the Marysville Bulldogs finished as the Class 3A state runner-up in boys’ basketball

The Clay Center Tiger boys were the only other NCKL team to qualify for this past week’s state basketball tournaments, but the Tigers lost their opening round game in the Class 4A state tournament.

Here is a look at what each NCKL school did in their basketball seasons this past season :

ABILENE

The Cowboys finished the season in 2nd place in the NCKL with a 12-9, 7-3 record while the Cowgirls finished in 6th place with a 2-18, 1-9 record.

CHAPMAN

The Fighting Irish boys finished the season in 6th place in the NCKL with a 4-17, 2-8 record while the Lady Irish finished in 3rd place in the NCKL with a 13-9, 6-4 record.

CLAY CENTER

The Tiger boys qualified for the Class 4A state tournament but lost in the opening round 80-63 to Hugoton and finished their season with a 9-14, 2-8 record. The Lady Tigers, meanwhile, finished in 2nd place in the NCKL with a 11-10, 6-4 record.

CONCORDIA

The Panther boys finished in 4th place in the NCKL with a 10-10, 3-7 record while the Lady Panthers finished in 5th place in the NCKL with a 6-15, 3-7 record.

MARYSVILLE

The Marysville Bulldog boys were the 2022-23 NCKL champions and qualified for the Class 3A state tournament. The Bulldogs opened their state tournament run with a 47-41 win over Wichita Collegiate on Thursday, then defeated Glaena 45-42 in overtime in Friday’s semifinal round before falling 50-44 to Hesston in the 3A state championship game Saturday night. The Bulldogs finished the season with a 23-3, 10-0 record. The Lady Bulldogs, meanwhile, finished the season with a 6-15, 3-7 record and in 4th place in the NCKL.

WAMEGO

The Lady Raiders marched undefeated through the NCKL this past season, but lost in the sub-state championship game last week and finished the season with a 20-2, 10-0 record. The Red Raider boys, meanwhile, finished in 3rd place in the NCKL with a 13-9, 6-4 record.