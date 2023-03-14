NCKL Season Recap

2022-2023 NCKL Girls Basketball Standings
Overall NCKL
Team W L W L
Wamego 20 2 0.909 10 0 1.000
Clay Center 11 10 0.524 6 4 0.600
Chapman 13 9 0.591 6 4 0.600
Marysville 6 15 0.286 4 6 0.400
Concordia 6 15 0.286 3 7 0.300
Abilene 2 18 0.100 1 9 0.100
2022-2023 NCKL Boys Basketball Standings
Overall NCKL
Team W L W L
Marysville 23 3 0.885 10 0 1.000
Abilene 12 9 0.571 7 3 0.700
Wamego 13 9 0.591 6 4 0.600
Concordia 10 10 0.500 3 7 0.300
Clay Center 9 14 0.391 2 8 0.200
Chapman 4 17 0.190 2 8 0.200
Wednesday, March 8
Hugoton 80, Clay Center 63
Thursday, March 9
Marysville 47, Wichita Collegiate 41
Friday, March 10
Marysville 45, Galena 42, OT
Saturday, March 11
Hesston 50, Marysville 44
By CHRISTIAN D ORR
Kansas Preps Weekly
The 2022-23 North Central Kansas League winter sports season is now complete and the NCKL added another state trophy to its ranks this past week when the Marysville Bulldogs finished as the Class 3A state runner-up in boys’ basketball
The Clay Center Tiger boys were the only other NCKL team to qualify for this past week’s state basketball tournaments, but the Tigers lost their opening round game in the Class 4A state tournament.
Here is a look at what each NCKL school did in their basketball seasons this past season :
ABILENE
The Cowboys finished the season in 2nd place in the NCKL with a 12-9, 7-3 record while the Cowgirls finished in 6th place with a 2-18, 1-9 record.
CHAPMAN
The Fighting Irish boys finished the season in 6th place in the NCKL with a 4-17, 2-8 record while the Lady Irish finished in 3rd place in the NCKL with a 13-9, 6-4 record.
CLAY CENTER
The Tiger boys qualified for the Class 4A state tournament but lost in the opening round 80-63 to Hugoton and finished their season with a 9-14, 2-8 record. The Lady Tigers, meanwhile, finished in 2nd place in the NCKL with a 11-10, 6-4 record.
CONCORDIA
The Panther boys finished in 4th place in the NCKL with a 10-10, 3-7 record while the Lady Panthers finished in 5th place in the NCKL with a 6-15, 3-7 record.
MARYSVILLE
The Marysville Bulldog boys were the 2022-23 NCKL champions and qualified for the Class 3A state tournament. The Bulldogs opened their state tournament run with a 47-41 win over Wichita Collegiate on Thursday, then defeated Glaena 45-42 in overtime in Friday’s semifinal round before falling 50-44 to Hesston in the 3A state championship game Saturday night. The Bulldogs finished the season with a 23-3, 10-0 record. The Lady Bulldogs, meanwhile, finished the season with a 6-15, 3-7 record and in 4th place in the NCKL.
WAMEGO
The Lady Raiders marched undefeated through the NCKL this past season, but lost in the sub-state championship game last week and finished the season with a 20-2, 10-0 record. The Red Raider boys, meanwhile, finished in 3rd place in the NCKL with a 13-9, 6-4 record.