NCKL Recap Week 3

After two weeks of the 2024 high school football season in Kansas, the North Central Kansas League has two teams still undefeated but only one with an NCKL victory.

The Wamego Red Raiders remain undefeated after earning a 20-0 victory against Rock Creek this past Friday night. The Red Raiders are 1-0 in NCKL play after defeating Concordia 41-8 last week.

The Marysville Bulldogs are the only other undefeated NCKL team. The Bulldogs remained undefeated this past Friday night with a 38-0 win against Hiawatha. But the win against Hiawatha and Marysville’s opening week 16-8 victory against Nemaha Central were victories outside of NCKL play.

Wamego is scheduled to play at Marysville this Friday night.

In NCKL action this past Friday night, Abilene defeated Chapman 42-8 in the longest running high school rivalry West of the Mississippi river, while Wamego’s win against Rock Creek was the only other NCKL team to earn a win in week two.

Concordia lost 28-20 against Beloit and Clay Center lost 28-20 against Southeast of Saline,

On the volleyball courts, Clay Center won the Riley County tournament Saturday with a 5-0 record while Wamego finished runner-up at the Clifton-Clyde tournament with a 4-1 record.

Here is a look at what each NCKL team did this past week:

ABILENE

The Cowboy football team earned its first win of the season Friday night when it defeated Dickinson County rival Chapman 42-8 in the longest running high school rivalry west of the Mississippi. The Cowboys will play host to Concordia in another NCKL showdown this Friday. … The Cowgirl volleyball team opened its NCKL season Tuesday night, but they got swept at Wamego. The Cowgirls lost the opener 16-24, 25-17, 25-18 and fell 25-21, 25-17 in the 2nd match. The Cowgirls went 1-4 Saturday in the Southeast of Saline tournament. The Cowgirls lost 25-14, 25-19 against Beloit, 25-22, 25-23 against Concordia, 25-18, 18-25, 25-22 against Salina South and 25-21, 25-27, 25-23 against Smoky Valley. The Cowgirls faced Smoky Valley twice in the tournament and won the other match 17-25, 25-15, 25-20 for their lone victory.

CHAPMAN

The Fighting Irish football team suffered its first loss of the season Friday night when it was defeated 42-8 against Dickinson County rival, Abilene. The Irish will look to get back on the winning track this Friday night when they play at Riley County. … The Lady Irish volleyball team got swept in a doubleheader against Rock Creek Tuesday night, falling 25-11, 25-14 and 25-11, 25-15. The Lady Irish went 1-2 Saturday at the Riley County tournament where they lost 25-14, 25-15 against St. Mary’s and 25-11, 25-16 against Valley Heights while defeating Jefferson County North 25-16, 25-18 for their lone victory in the tournament.

CLAY CENTER

Football – The Tiger football team suffered its first loss of the season Friday night when it fell 22-20 against Southeast of Saline. The Tigers will look to get on the winning side Friday when it plays at Louisburg. … The Lady Tiger volleyball team opened its NCKL season Tuesday night when it swept a doubleheader against Marysville. The Lady Tigers won the opener 25-18, 25-14 and completed the sweep with a 25-17, 25-20 win. The Lady Tigers won the Riley County tournament Saturday with a 5-0 record. The Lady Tigers defeated Valley Heights 25-15, 25-22, Great Bend 25-20, 25-15, Riley County 25-10, 25-14, St. Mary’s 25-6, 25-12 and Wichita Independent 25-9, 25-12.

CONCORDIA

The Panther football team fell to 0-2 this season Friday when it lost 28-0 against Beloit. The Panthers will look for their first win of the season this Friday night when they play at Abilene. … The Lady Panther volleyball team went 3-2 Saturday in the Southeast of Saline tournament. The Lady Panthers defeated Circle 25-17, 25-20, Abilene 25-22, 25-23 and Circle a second time, 25-12, 25-22. The Lady Panthers lost 25-18, 25-24 against Hillsboro and lost 26-24, 27-25 against Southeast of Saline.

MARYSVILLE

The Bulldog football team improved to 2-0 on the season Friday night with a 38-0 victory against Hiawatha. The Bulldogs will open their NCKL play this Friday night when they play host to Wamego. … The Lady Bulldog volleyball team got swept by Clay Center in an NCKL doubleheader Tuesday night, falling 25-18, 25-14 and 25-17, 25-20. The Lady Bulldogs lost 25-23, 25-20 against Maranatha Christian Academy and 25-18, 25-8 against Nemaha Central Saturday at the Nemaha Central tournament.

WAMEGO

The Red Raider football team improved to 2-0 on the season Friday with a 20-0 victory against Rock Creek. The Red Raiders will look to remain undefeated this Friday night when they play at NCKL rival Marysville, who is also undefeated this season. …

Volleyball – The Lady Raider volleyball team scored its third and fourth victories of the season, against no losses, Tuesday when they swept an NCKL twin bill against Abilene. The Lady Raiders won 16-25, 25-17, 25-18 and 25-21, 25-17. The Lady Raiders went 4-1 in the Clifton-Clyde tournament Saturday. The Lady Raiders defeated Blue Valley 25-20, 25-15, Lincoln 25-7, 25-16, Clifton-Clyde 21-25, 25-23, 25-21 and Troy 25-7, 20-25, 25-19 but lost 25-8, 25-19 against Hanover.

2024 NCKL Football Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Wamego 1 0 2 0

Marysville 0 0 2 0

Abilene 1 1 1 1

Clay Center 1 0 1 1

Chapman 0 1 1 1

Concordia 0 1 0 2

Friday, September 13

SE of Saline 22, Clay Center 20

Abilene 42, Chapman 8

Beloit 28, Concordia 0

Marysville 38, Hiawatha 0

Wamego 20, Rock Creek 0

Friday, September 20

Concordia at Abilene

Wamego at Marysville

Chapman at Riley County

Clay Center at Louisburg