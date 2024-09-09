NCKL Recap Week 2

The 2024 North Central Kansas League fall high school sports season is fully underway with the opening of the football season being played this past Friday night.

The opening week of football saw two NCKL showdowns won by Clay Center and Wamego.

The Clay Center Tigers played host to Abilene won earned a 34-7 victory while the Wamego Red Raiders, the defending NCKL football champions, opened the 2024 season with a 41-8 victory against Concordia.

Here is a look at what each NCKL team did this past week:

ABILENE

The Cowboy football team dropped its 2024 season opener Friday night, falling 34-7 at Clay Center. The Cowboys will look to bounce back this Friday night when they play host to Dickinson County rival, Chapman. … The Cowgirl volleyball team opened its season Thursday night by going 2-1 in a quadrangular it hosted. The Cowgirls defeated Hays Thomas More Prep 18-25, 25-20, 25-18 and topped Smoky Valley 24-26, 25-15, 25-23 but lost 25-12, 25-17 against Rock Creek.

CHAPMAN

The Fighting Irish football team opened the 2024 season with a 10-8 victory against Smith Center. The Irish will look to remain undefeated on the season this Friday night when they play at Dickinson County rival Abilene. … The Lady Irish volleyball team remained winless on the season Tuesday night when they got swept by Wamego in their NCKL opener of the 2024 season. The Lady Irish lost both matches by 2-0 counts.

CLAY CENTER

The Tiger football team opened the 2024 season with a 34-7 victory against Abilene. The Tigers will look to remain undefeated this Friday night when they play host to Southeast of Saline. … The Lady Tiger volleyball team improved to 7-1 on the season Tuesday night when they swept a doubleheader against Rock Creek. The Lady Tigers won both matches by 2-1 counts.

CONCORDIA

The Panther football team lost 41-8 against Wamego to open the season Friday night. The Panthers will look to bounce back this Friday night when they play at Beloit. … The Lady Panthers opened their 2024 NCKL season Tuesday night by sweeping the Marysville Lady Bulldogs. The Lady Panthers won the opener 2-1 and completed the sweep with a 2-0 victory in the nightcap.

MARYSVILLE

The Bulldog football team opened the 2024 season Friday night when they earned a 16-8 victory at Nemaha Central. The Bulldogs will play their home opener this Friday night when they play host to Hiawatha. … The Lady Bulldog volleyball team opened the NCKL portion of their 2024 schedule Tuesday night by getting swept by defending NCKL champion Concordia. The Lady Bulldogs lost the opening match 2-1 and fell 2-0 in the nightcap.

WAMEGO

The Red Raider football team opened the 2024 season with a 41-8 victory against Concordia. The Red Raiders will look to improve to 2-0 this Friday night when they play host to Rock Creek. … The Lady Raider volleyball team opened its 2024 season Tuesday night when it swept NCKL rival Chapman, winning both matches by 2-0 counts.

2024 NCKL Football Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Wamego 1 0 1 0

Clay Center 1 0 1 0

Chapman 0 0 1 0

Marysville 0 0 1 0

Abilene 0 1 0 1

Concordia 0 1 0 1

Friday, September 6

Clay Center 34, Abilene 7

Chapman 10, Smith Center 8

Wamego 41, Concordia 8

Marysville 16, Nemaha Central 8

Friday, September 13

Chapman at Abilene

SE of Saline at Clay Center

Concordia at Beloit

Hiawatha at Marysville

Rock Creek at Wamego