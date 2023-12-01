NCKL Fall Wrap Up

2023 NCKL Football Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Clay Center 5 0 9 1

Wamego 3 1 8 2

Abilene 3 2 7 3

Marysville 2 3 3 6

Chapman 1 3 3 6

Concordia 0 5 2 7

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

KSAL High School reporter

The 2023 fall season is now complete across the high school ranks in the state of Kansas and like most leagues, the North Central Kansas League had its share of victories and defeats, both at the local and state level.

The 2023 NCKL football champion, Wamego Red Raiders, advanced to the sub-state championship game in Class 4A before seeing their season come to an end. The Clay Center Tiger football team was the other NCKL team to advance beyond the 2nd round of its respective state bracket, but the Tigers suffered a loss against Cheney in the 3rd round of the Class 3A playoffs to see its 2023 season halted.

Five of the six NCKL volleyball teams advanced to the 2nd round of their respective sub-state tournaments, but none were able to win and advance to the state tournament. Concordia was the one NCKL volleyball team which lost its opening sub-state match and that loss was suffered against NCKL rival Abilene.

Here is a look at what each NCKL school did in football and volleyball this past week :

ABILENE

The Cowboy football team finished the 2023 season with a 7-3 record. … The Cowgirl volleyball team finished the 2023 season with a 21-16 record.

CHAPMAN

The Fighting Irish football saw its 2023 season end after a 3-6 record. … The Lady Irish volleyball team finished the 2023 season with an 8-25 record.

CLAY CENTER

The Tiger football team fell against Cheney in the 3rd round of the Class 3A playoffs to see its 2023 season end after a 9-2 campaign. … The Lady Tiger volleyball team finished the 2023 season with a 25-11 record.

CONCORDIA

The Panther football team finished the season with a 2-7 record. … The Lady Panther volleyball team finished the 2023 season with a 19-17 record.

MARYSVILLE

The Bulldog football team finished the season with a 3-6 record. … The Lady Bulldog volleyball team finished the 2023 season with a 19-17 record.

WAMEGO

The Red Raider football lost in the Class 4A sub-state championship game to see its 2023 season come to an end with a 9-3 record. … The Lady Raider volleyball team finished the 2023 season with a 10-23 record.