NCKL Fall Preview

2023 NCKL Football Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Abilene 0 0 0 0

Concordia 0 0 0 0

Wamego 0 0 0 0

Clay Center 0 0 0 0

Chapman 0 0 0 0

Marysville 0 0 0 0

Friday, September 1

Abilene at Maryville

Concordia at Chapman

Wamego at Clay Center

Friday, September 8

Concordia at Abilene

Chapman at Clay Center

Marysville at Wamego

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

KSAL High School reporter

The North Central Kansas League is ready for another run at success in 2023 after a 2022 fall campaign which saw the NCKL land one team in the Class 4A state volleyball tournament, Clay Center, and one team, Wamego, in the Class 4A sub-state championship football game.

The NCKL also saw multiple teams earn victories during sub-state volleyball play while Clay Center’s football team advanced to the sub-state championship game before seeing its season come to an end.

The six NCKL schools have their eyes set on more wins in 2023, here is a look at each NCKL school and what their teams are preparing for and building from :

ABILENE

The Cowboys opened the 2022 season winning 3 of its first 4 games before closing the season by falling in 4 of its final 5 games for a 4-5 record. The Cowboys will look to continue their rebuild this fall, which will begin this Friday night when they play the season opener at Marysville. … The Cowgirl volleyball team is coming off a 2022 season that saw them build a 20-17 record and fall in the opening round of their Class 4A sub-state tournament. The Cowgirls are scheduled to begin the 2023 season Thursday when they host Hays TMP and NCKL rival Concordia in a triangular.

CHAPMAN

The Fighting Irish are looking to rebuild after 2022 saw them finish with a 2-7 record and get bounced from the playoffs after the opening round. The Irish will kick off the 2023 season this Friday night when they play host NCKL rival Concordia. … The Lady Irish volleyball team is coming off a 2022 season that saw them post a 5-29 record and fall in the 2nd round of the Class 3A sub-state tournament. The Lady Irish opened the 2023 season Saturday at the Marysville tournament.

CLAY CENTER

The Tiger football team is coming off a 2022 season that saw them post a 9-3 record which included three victories in the playoffs before bowing out in the sub-state championship game against Andale. The Tigers will begin their 2023 campaign this Friday night when they play host to defending NCKL champion Wamego. … The Lady Tiger volleyball team is coming off a 2022 season that saw them qualify for the Class 4A sate tournament, get eliminated in pool play and finish with a 27-13 record. The Lady Tigers are scheduled to begin the 2023 season Tuesday night when they host Concordia and Southeast of Saline in a triangular.

CONCORDIA

The Panther football team is looking to regroup in 2023 after a 2022 season saw them win two games and finish 2-7, being eliminated from the Class 3A playoffs in the opening round. The Panthers will open the 2023 season Friday night when they play at NCKL rival Chapman. … The Lady Panther volleyball team is coming off a 2022 season that saw them finish with an 18-17 record after being eliminated from postseason play in the opening round of the sub-state tournament. The Lady Panthers opened the 2023 season this past Saturday in the Marysville tournament.

MARYSVILLE

The Bulldog football team is looking to rebuild its program in 2023 after a 2022 campaign that saw them post a 3-6 record and get eliminated from the playoffs after the opening round. The Bulldogs are scheduled to kick off the 2023 season this Friday night when they play host to the Abilene Cowboys. … The Lady Bulldog volleyball team is coming off a 2022 season that saw them finish with a 20-14 record, win the opening round of the sub-state tournament but fall in the 2nd round to see their season end. The 2023 Lady Bulldogs opened the season Saturday by hosting a tournament.

WAMEGO

The Red Raider football team opened the 2022 season with 12 straight victories, which advanced them to the Class 4A sub-state championship game, where they met up with Bishop Miege, who defeated Wamego 35-14, to end the Red Raider season two wins shy of their ultimate goal of a state championship. The Red Raiders will begin the 2023 trek towards a state championship goal this Friday night when they play at Clay Center. … The Lady Raider volleyball team finished the 2022 season with a 9-22 record, won the opening round of the sub-state tournament before bowing out in the 2nd round. The Lady Raiders are scheduled to begin the 2023 season Monday night in a triangular at Silver Lake with Basehor-Linwood High School.