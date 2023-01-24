NCAA Weekly Winter Recap

2022-2023 NCAA Girls Basketball Standings

Overall NCAA

Team W L W L

Minneapolis 10 3 0.769 4 1 0.800

Ellsworth 7 4 0.636 3 1 0.750

SE of Saline 9 2 0.818 2 1 0.667

Sacred Heart 4 7 0.364 2 2 0.500

Beloit 3 10 0.231 1 3 0.250

Republic Cty 0 12 0.000 0 4 0.000

Monday, January 16, 2023

Minneapolis 54, Macksville 40, St. John Tournament

Tuesday, January 17, 2023

Ellsworth 44, Otis-Bison 13, Hoisington Tournament

Hillsboro 46, Republic County 15, Hillsboro Tournament

SE of Saline 58, Sterling 21, Sterling Tournament

Thursday, January 19, 2023

Beloit 54, Ulysses 34

Sunrise 42, Minneapolis 34

Hugoton 50, SE of Saline 38

Friday, January 20, 2022

Colby 36, Beloit 29

Clay Center 47, Republic County 34

Hoisington 25, Ellsworth 23

SE of Saline 47, Lyons 31

Saturday, January 21, 2023

Hays 56, Beloit 23

Riley County 57, Republic County 27

Pratt vs. Ellsworth – PPD to Monday – 3rd place

Sunday, January 22, 2023

St. John 54, Minneapolis 43

2022-2023 NCAA Boys Basketball Standings

Overall NCAA

Team W L W L

SE of Saline 10 1 0.909 3 0 1.000

Ellsworth 8 3 0.727 3 1 0.750

Beloit 9 4 0.692 3 1 0.750

Sacred Heart 7 4 0.636 2 2 0.500

Republic Cty 3 9 0.250 1 3 0.250

Minneapolis 1 11 0.083 0 5 0.000

Monday, January 16, 2023

Macksville 47, Minneapolis 34, St. John Tournament

SE of Saline 63, Smoky Valley 38, Sterling Tournament

Tuesday, January 17, 2023

Ellsworth 57, Cimarron 35, Hoisington Tournament

Hesston 72, Republic County 25, Hillsboro Tournament

Thursday, January 19, 2023

Beloit 67, Pine Creek (Colo.) 45

SE of Saline 54, Scott City 51

Minneapolis 50, St. John 29

Friday, January 20, 2022

Beloit 48, Colby 46

Riley County 36, Republic County 33

Hoisington 47, Ellsworth 39

Hugoton 55, SE Of Saline 47

Saturday, January 21, 2023

Olathe North 53, Beloit 34

Republic County 52, Eureka 27

Hoisington – Pratt vs. Ellsworth, 3rd place – PPD

Minneapolis vs. Nickerson, 5th place – CANCELED

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

It was mid-season basketball tournament week this past week around the state of Kansas and each of the six NCAA schools competed in tournaments this past week as each team experience their own highs and lows.

On the wrestling mats, the Beloit Invitational took the center stage as well.

Here is a look at what each of the six NCAA schools’ respective teams did in the action in the past week :

BELOIT

The Beloit basketball teams traveled to Colby this past week to compete in the Colby Orange & Black tournaments. The Lady Trojans finished in 4th place after falling 56-23 against Hays in the consolation championship game on Saturday. The Trojan boys, meanwhile, finished in 2nd place after falling 53-34 aginst Olathe North in the championship game. The Trojan wrestlers, meanwhile, hosted their annual Beloit Invitational, where they finished in 11th place with 79 points.

ELLSWORTH

The Ellsworth basketball teams competed in the Hoisington tournaments where the Bearcat boys won 1 of their 2 games and qualified for the consolation championship game against Pratt, but that games was postponed due to inclement weather. The Lady Bearcats, meanwhile, had the same exact outcome as their consolation game against Pratt was also postponed due to inclement weather. … The Bearcat wrestlers met up with NCAA rival Southeast of Saline Thursday night in a dual and the Bearcats were able to score a 54-24 victory.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Minneapolis teams competed in the St. John tournament where the Lady Lions finished in 4th place after falling 54-43 against tournament-host St. John in the consolation finals, in a game that was pushed back to Sunday due to inclement weather. The Lion boys, meanwhile, went 1-1 in their opening two games of the tournament, earning a spot against Nickerson for 5th place in the final round, but that game was canceled due to inclement weather. … The Lion wrestlers competed in the Beloit Invitational this past weekend where they finished in 12th place with 71 points.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Republic County teams competed in the Hillsboro Tournament where they Buff boys finished in 7th place after losing their opening two games, but defeating Eureka 52-27 in the final game to finish 1-2 in the tournament. The Lady Buffs, meanwhile, were unable to win any of their three games in the tournament and finished in 8th place. … The Republic County wrestling teams traveled north of the border this past weekend to Thayer, Nebraska where the Buff boys finished in 13th place with 3 points and the Lady Buffs finished in 4th place in the girls’ tournament with 9 points. The Buff boys also competed in the Beloit Invitational, where they finished in 4th place with 106 points.

SACRED HEART

Sacred Heart High School athletics took this past week off as neither boys or girls teams competed in any mid-season tournaments.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Southeast of Saline basketball teams traveled to Sterling to compete in the tournament where the Lady Trojans finished in 3rd place after scoring a 47-31 win over Lyons in the consolation championship game. The Trojan boys, meanwhile, also went 2-1 in the tournament, but their lone loss did not come until falling 55-47 against Hugoton in the championship game. … The Trojan wrestlers opened their week on Thursday night when they competed against Ellsworth in an NCAA dual, but the Trojans came out on the short end of the dual, falling 54-24. The Trojans got back into action on Saturday at the Council Grove tournament where they finished in 3rd plae with 152 points.