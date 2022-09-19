NCAA Weekly Recap

2022 NCAA Football Standings

NCAA Overall

Team W L W L

Ellsworth 3 0 3 0

SE of Saline 2 0 3 0

Minneapolis 2 1 2 1

Beloit 1 2 1 2

Sacred Heart 0 2 1 2

Republic Cty 0 3 0 3

Friday, September 16

Beloit 52, Republic County 8

Southeast of Saline 51, Minneapolis 0

Ellsworth 52, Sacred Heart 0

Friday, September 23

Beloit at Ruussell

Hillsboro at Ellsworth

Minneapolis at Sabetha

Republic County at Valley Heights

Sacred Heart at Belle Plaine

Southeast of Saline at Halstead

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

Ellsworth High School and Southeast of Saline High School are the two teams remaining in the 2022 NCAA league that are still undefeated. They currently stand with identical 3-0 overall records, with the Bearcats clinging to a slim .5 game lead in the standings thanks to the fact that the Trojans opened the 2022 season against Rock Creek, while they have faced and defeated NCAA opponents each week this season.

There should be, however, a clear NCAA champion at the end of the regular season as Ellsworth and Southeast of Saline are scheduled to close the 2022 regular season on the field at Gypsum on October 21.

There are still four weeks to be played before that potential showdown, but with that on the calendar already, it is a definite that there can be only one NCAA team this season, if any, that goes undefeated in NCAA play.

The two teams remained undefeated this past Friday night when the Bearcats defeated Sacred Heart 52-0 and the Trojans defeated Minneapolis 51-0. Here is a look at what each NCAA school did in football and other sports this past week :

BELOIT

The Trojans football team scored its first victory of 2022 this past Friday night when they scored a 52-8 victory on their own turf against the visiting Buffs from Republic County. The Trojans will look to build a winning streak this Friday night when they play at Russell. … The Lady Trojan volleyball team traveled to Minneapolis for an NCAA doubleheader Tuesday night and the Lady Trojans went back to Beloit after a two-match sweep, winning both matches by identical 2-0 scores. The Lady Trojans returned to action Saturday in the Republic County tournament where they won all five of their matches, winning the first four matches each by 2-0 counts, but needed 3 matches to defeat Smith Center 2-1 in the championship match.

ELLSWORTH

The Bearcats kept their undefeated march through the 2022 season alive this past Friday night with a 52-0 win over Sacred Heart. The Bearcats will look to make it four wins in a row this Friday night when they play host to Hillsboro. … The Lady Bearcat volleyball team got back into action Tuesday night when they hosted Sacred Heart for an NCAA doubleheader, where the Lady Bearcats earned a sweep, winning both matches by identical 2-1 scores. The Lady Bearcats then traveled to Little River on Thursday where they suffred a 3-1 loss at the hands of the Lady Redskins and competed in the Pratt Skyline tournament on Saturday.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Lions football team got knocked from the undefeated ranks this past Friday night when they played host to Southeast of Saline, but weren’t able to keep up and dropped a 51-0 contest. The Lions will look to get back on the winning side of things this Friday night when they travel to Halstead. … The Lady Lion volleyball team returned to action Tuesday night when they welcomed Beloit to their courts for an NCAA doubleheader, but the night didn’t go very well for the Lady Lions, who lost both matches by identical 2-0 scores. The Lady Lions returned to action Saturday when they traveled to Russell to compete in the Lady Bronco Invitational.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Buffs football team is still searching for their initial win of the 2022 season after dropping a 52-8 contest at Beloit this past Friday night. The Buffs will continue that victory search this Friday night when they play host to Valley Heights High School. … The Lady Buffs volleyball team played host to Southeast of Saline Tuesday night for an NCAA doubleheader, but came out on the short end of each match, falling 2-0 in both matches. The Lady Buffs also hosted a tournament on Saturday.

SACRED HEART

The Knights football team suffered its second loss of the season this past Friday night when they were handed a 52-0 defeat at Ellsworth. The Knights will look to get back on the winning side of the column this Friday night when they play at Belle Plaine. … The Lady Knights volleyball team saw their seasonal record drop to 1-11 Tuesday night when they traveled to Ellsworth for an NCAA doubleheader, but the Lady Knights got swept in both matches, falling 2-1 in each match.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Trojan football team earned its third straight victory to start the 2022 season this past Friday night when they traveled to Minneapolis and came home after a 51-0 shutout victory. The Lions will look to keep their undefeated season alive this Friday night when they play at Halstead High School. … The Lady Trojans volleyball team traveled to Bellville Tuesday night for an NCAA doubleheader against Republic County High School. The Lady Trojans swept the two matches, winning both matches by the same 2-0 score.