NCAA Weekly Recap

2022 NCAA Football Standings

NCAA Overall

Team W L W L

SE of Saline 3 0 11 0

Ellsworth 3 1 8 2

Minneapolis 2 1 5 4

Beloit 1 2 8 3

Sacred Heart 1 2 4 5

Republic Cty 0 4 1 8

November 11

Southeast of Saline 44, Hoisington 20

Kingman 35, Beloit 6

November 18

Southeast of Saline at Kingman

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

The 2022 NCAA football season is down to just one remaining team, the Southeast of Saline Trojans, who remain undefeated on the season and advanced to this week’s Class 2A sub-state championship round.

The NCAA entered this past week with two teams still alive, while the Southeast of Saline Trojans were able to score a 44-20 victory over Hoisington to keep their 2022 season alive, the Beloit Trojans weren’t as fortunate as Beloit suffered a 35-6 loss against Kingman to see their 2022 season come to an end.

Here is a look at what each NCAA school did this past week on the football field and the volleyball court :

BELOIT

The Trojan football team saw its 2022 season come to a close this past Friday night after a 35-6 loss against Kingman in the quarterfinal round of the Class 2A playoffs. The Trojans finished the season with an 8-3 record. … The Lady Trojan volleyball team finished the 2022 season with a 35-7 record after qualifying for the Class 3A state tournament but failing to advance out of the pool play round.

ELLSWORTH

The Bearcat football team finished the 2022 season with an 8-2 record. … The Lady Bearcat volleyball team finished the 2022 season with a 21-14 record.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Lions football team finished 2022 with a 5-4 record. … The Lady Lions volleyball team finished the 2022 season with a 15-22 record.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Buffalo football team finished the 2022 season with a 1-8 record. … The Lady Buffs volleyball team finished the 2022 season with a 9-24 record.

SACRED HEART

The Knights football team finished the 2022 season with a 4-5 record. … The Lady Knight volleyball team finished the 2022 season with a 9-25 record.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Trojan football team remained undefeated on the season, improving to 11-0 this past Friday night with a 44-20 victory over Hoisington. The Trojans will look to keep the undefeated season alive this Friday night when they play at Kingman in the Class 2A sub-state game. … The Lady Trojan volleyball team finished the 2022 season with a 29-14 record.