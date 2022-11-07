NCAA Weekly Recap

2022 NCAA Football Standings
NCAA Overall
Team W L W L
SE of Saline 3 0 10 0
Ellsworth 3 1 8 2
Minneapolis 2 1 5 4
Beloit 1 2 8 2
Sacred Heart 1 2 4 5
Republic Cty 0 4 1 8
November 4
Beloit 50, Norton 14
Kingman 32, Ellsworth 6
Southeast of Saline 50, Chaparral 14
November 11
Hoisington at SE of Saline
Kingman at Beloit
By CHRISTIAN D ORR
Kansas Preps Weekly
The NCAA high school league has two football teams still alive in the 2022 season looking for a state championship, including the Southeast o Saline Trojans, who are sitting at 10-0 and looking to keep their undefeated season alive.
The NCAA had three teams still alive entering the 2nd round of the playoffs last week, but the Ellsworth Bearcats saw their season come to an end while the Trojans from Beloit and Southeast of Saline advanced to this week’s round.
Here is a look at what each NCAA school did this past week on the football field and the volleyball court :
BELOIT
The Trojan football team kept its Class 2A playoff hopes alive this past Friday night with a 50-14 victory over Norton. The Trojans will play host to Kingman this Friday night. … The Lady Trojan volleyball team finished the 2022 season with a 35-7 record after qualifying for the Class 3A state tournament but failing to advance out of the pool play round.
ELLSWORTH
The Bearcat football team saw its 2022 season come to an end this past Friday night when they suffered a 32-6 loss against Kingman. The Bearcats finished the 2022 season with an 8-2 record. … The Lady Bearcat volleyball team finished the 2022 season with a 21-14 record.
MINNEAPOLIS
The Lions football team finished 2022 with a 5-4 record. … The Lady Lions volleyball team finished the 2022 season with a 15-22 record.
REPUBLIC COUNTY
The Buffalo football team finished the 2022 season with a 1-8 record. … The Lady Buffs volleyball team finished the 2022 season with a 9-24 record.
SACRED HEART
The Knights football team finished the 2022 season with a 4-5 record. … The Lady Knight volleyball team finished the 2022 season with a 9-25 record.
SOUTHEAST OF SALINE
The Trojan football team kept its undefeated season alive this past Friday night when they scored a 50-14 victory over Chaparral. The Trojans will play host to Hoisington this Friday night. … The Lady Trojan volleyball team finished the 2022 season with a 29-14 record.