NCAA Weekly Recap

Christian D OrrNovember 7, 2022

2022 NCAA Football Standings

NCAA                                    Overall

Team                     W           L                              W           L

SE of Saline         3              0                              10           0

Ellsworth             3              1                              8              2

Minneapolis       2              1                              5              4

Beloit                    1              2                              8              2

Sacred Heart      1              2                              4              5

Republic Cty       0              4                              1              8

November 4

Beloit 50, Norton 14

Kingman 32, Ellsworth 6

Southeast of Saline 50, Chaparral 14

November 11

Hoisington at SE of Saline

Kingman at Beloit

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

The NCAA high school league has two football teams still alive in the 2022 season looking for a state championship, including the Southeast o Saline Trojans, who are sitting at 10-0 and looking to keep their undefeated season alive.

The NCAA had three teams still alive entering the 2nd round of the playoffs last week, but the Ellsworth Bearcats saw their season come to an end while the Trojans from Beloit and Southeast of Saline advanced to this week’s round.

Here is a look at what each NCAA school did this past week on the football field and the volleyball court :

BELOIT

The Trojan football team kept its Class 2A playoff hopes alive this past Friday night with a 50-14 victory over Norton. The Trojans will play host to Kingman this Friday night. … The Lady Trojan volleyball team finished the 2022 season with a 35-7 record after qualifying for the Class 3A state tournament but failing to advance out of the pool play round.

ELLSWORTH

The Bearcat football team saw its 2022 season come to an end this past Friday night when they suffered a 32-6 loss against Kingman. The Bearcats finished the 2022 season with an 8-2 record. … The Lady Bearcat volleyball team finished the 2022 season with a 21-14 record.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Lions football team finished 2022 with a 5-4 record. … The Lady Lions volleyball team finished the 2022 season with a 15-22 record.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Buffalo football team finished the 2022 season with a 1-8 record. … The Lady Buffs volleyball team finished the 2022 season with a 9-24 record.

SACRED HEART

The Knights football team finished the 2022 season with a 4-5 record. … The Lady Knight volleyball team finished the 2022 season with a 9-25 record.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Trojan football team kept its undefeated season alive this past Friday night when they scored a 50-14 victory over Chaparral. The Trojans will play host to Hoisington this Friday night. … The Lady Trojan volleyball team finished the 2022 season with a 29-14 record.

