NCAA Weekly Recap

2022 NCAA Football Standings

NCAA Overall

Team W L W L

SE of Saline 3 0 9 0

Ellsworth 3 1 8 1

Minneapolis 2 1 5 4

Beloit 1 2 7 2

Sacred Heart 1 2 4 5

Republic Cty 0 4 1 8

October 28

Beloit 52, Larned 6

Ellsworth 21, Garden Plain 7

Rossville 57, Minneapolis 6

Southeast of Saline 53, Haven 12

*Republic County 40, Bluestem 0

*Marion 38, Sacred Heart 14

* = non-playoff game

November 4

Norton at Beloit

Ellsworth at Kingman

Chaparral at Southeast of Saline

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

The 2022 fall season is down to just three football teams for the NCAA.

The Beloit Lady Trojan volleyball team competed in the Class 3A state volleyball tournament this past weekend, where they went 0-3 in pool competition while the Beloit football team joined Ellsworth and Southeast of Saline in the winner’s circle in football on Friday night to advance to the 2nd round of their respective classifications this Friday night.

Here is a look at what each NCAA school did this past week on the football field and the volleyball court :

BELOIT

The Trojan football team scored a 52-6 victory over Larned in the Class 3A playoffs this past Friday night and will advance to the 2nd round this Friday night when they will play host to Norton High School. … The Lady Trojan volleyball team saw its 2022 season come to an end Saturday after putting together a 35-7. The Lady Trojans qualified for the Class 3A state tournament but could not advance out of pool play at state as they went 1-2 in pool play, scoring a 2-1 win over Smoky Valley but falling by 2-0 counts against Cheney and Nemaha Central.

ELLSWORTH

The Bearcat football team scored a 21-7 victory over Garden Plain in the opening round of the Class 3A playoffs this past Friday night and will advance to the 2nd round this Friday night when they will play at Kingman.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Lions football team saw their 2022 season come to a close this past Friday night when they suffered a 57-6 loss against Rossville in the opening round of the playoffs. The Lions finished the 2022 season with a 5-4 record.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Buffalo football team did not qualify for the Class 1A playoffs this season as they went winless throughout the entire 2022 regular season but the Buffs finally tasted victory this past Friday night when they defeated Bluestem 40-0 in a 9th and final game of the regular season.

SACRED HEART

The Knights football team did not qualify for the Class 1A playoffs this season but played a final 9th game of the regular season this past Friday night against Marion, but the Knights fell 38-14 to end their 2022 campaign with a 1-8 record.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Trojan football team kept their undefeated season alive this past Friday night with a 53-12 victory over Haven. The Trojans will look to remain undefeated in the 2nd round of the playoffs this Friday night when they play host to Chaparral High School.