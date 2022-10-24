NCAA Weekly Recap

2022 NCAA Football Standings

NCAA Overall

Team W L W L

SE of Saline 3 0 8 0

Ellsworth 3 1 7 1

Minneapolis 2 1 5 3

Beloit 1 2 6 2

Sacred Heart 1 2 4 4

Republic Cty 0 4 0 8

October 21

Beloit 22, Hays TMP 0

Southeast of Saline 46, Ellsworth 7

Minneapolis 21, Riley County 6

Sacred Heart 7, Republic County 6

October 28

Larned at Beloit

Garden Plain at Ellsworth

Minneapolis at Rossville

Haven at Southeast of Saline

*Republic County at Bluestem

*Sacred Heart at Marion

* = non-playoff game

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

The 2022 football championship in the NCAA league came down to the final week of the regular season this past Friday night in a showdown between the Ellsworth Bearcats and the Southeast of Saline Trojans.

Both teams were undefeated and looking to remain that way and lay their claim to the league championship.

It was the Trojans from Southeast of Saline who won the game and the championship this past Friday night with a 46-7 victory. All six NCAA football teams are finished with the 2022 regular season and four of the teams are now headed into the postseason which will begin this Friday night at different sites around the area.

On the volleyball courts this past weekend all six NCAA schools competed in different sub-state volleyball tournaments where 5 of the 6 NCAA teams saw their seasons come to an end, with the Beloit Lady Trojans winning all three of their respective matches to qualify for the Class 3A state tournament this week.

Here is a look at what each NCAA school did this past week on the football field and the volleyball court :

BELOIT

The Trojan football team closed out the 2022 regular season with a 22-0 victory over Hays-Thomas More Prep and sends them into the Class 2A playoffs this Friday with confidence where they will meet up with Larned on the Trojan’s home turf this Friday night. … The Lady Trojan volleyball team is the lone NCAA team to qualify for this week’s state tournament after they won all three of their matches this past weekend at the Class 3A sub-state tournament at Minneapolis. The Lady Trojans opened with a 2-0 win over Riley County, they then defeated Marysville 2-0 in the semifinals before topping Phillipsburg 2-0 in the championship match. The Lady Trojan volleyball team closed out the 2022 regular season Tuesday night by playing an NCAA doubleheader against Republic County and sweeping both matches, winning both matches by 2-0 counts. The Lady Trojans then competed in the sub-state tournament on Saturday.

ELLSWORTH

The Bearcat football team suffered its first loss of the season this past Friday night, falling 46-7 against Southeast of Saline in the game to determine the 2022 NCAA football champion. The Bearcats will now turn their attention to the playoffs where they will play host to Garden Plain this Friday night in the opening round. … The Lady Bearcat volleyball team played one math in the Class 3A sub-state tournament this past Saturday at Minneapolis, where they lost 2-0 against Minneapolis to see their season come to an end. The Lady Bearcat volleyball team closed out the 2022 regular season Tuesday night by competing against Ell-Saline High School in a best-of-5 match, which they won 3-0 sending them into the sub-state tournament on Saturday.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Lions football team closed out the 2022 regular season this past Friday night with a 21-6 victory over Riley County to propel them into this week’s opening round of the playoffs where they will play at Rossville in the opening round. … The Lady Lion volleyball team hosted a Class 3A sub-state tournament this past Saturday where they opened with a 2-0 win over Ellsworth in the opening round, but lost 2-0 against Phillipsburg in the semifinals to see their season come to an end.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Buffalo football team saw its 2022 regular season come to an end this past Friday night falling 7-6 against Sacred Heart as the Buffs saw their record fall to 0-8 on the year. The Buffs did not qualify for the playoffs but will play one final game this Friday night at Leon-Bluestem to close the 2022 season for both teams. … The Lady Buff volleyball team suffered a 2-0 loss against Valley Heights in the opening round of their sub-state tournament to see their 2022 season come to an end. The Lady Buff volleyball team completed the 2022 regular season Tuesday night with an NCAA doubleheader against Beloit, but got swept, losing both matches by 2-0 counts to send them into Saturday’s sub-state tournament where they

SACRED HEART

The Knights football team closed out the 2022 regular season this past Friday night with a 7-6 victory over Republic County. The win was not enough to qualify the Knights for the Class 1A playoffs but they will play one final game this Friday night when they travel to Marion, who also did not qualify for the playoffs this season. … The Lady Knight’s volleyball team saw its season come to an end after one match in the Marion Class 2A sub-state tournament where they were paired against Ell-Saline in the opening round, but lost 2-0 to end their season. The Lady Knights volleyball team traveled to Gypsum Tuesday night to close the 2022 regular season with an NCAA doubleheader against Southeast of Saline, but the Lady Knights saw their regular season come to an end getting swept, falling by 2-0 counts in each match and sending them into the sub-state tournament on Saturday.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Trojan football team remained undefeated on the season and claimed the 2022 NCAA football championship this past Friday night when they scored a 46-7 victory over Ellsworth, who was also undefeated going into the game. The Trojans now take their 8-0 record into the Class 2A playoffs where they will open this Friday night by hosting Haven in the opening round. … The Lady Trojan volleyball team saw their 2022 season come to an end this past Saturday as they went 1-1 in the Class 3A sub-state tournament at Lindsborg. The Lady Trojans opened the tournament with a 2-0- victory over Nickerson, but lost a 2-1 match against Council Grove in the semifinals to see their season end. The Lady Trojans closed out the 2022 regular season Tuesday night hosting Sacred Heart in an NCAA doubleheader which they swept, winning both matches by 2-0 counts and sending them into the sub-state tournament with confidence on Saturday.