NCAA Weekly Recap

2022 NCAA Football Standings

NCAA Overall

Team W L W L

Ellsworth 3 0 7 0

SE of Saline 2 0 7 0

Minneapolis 2 1 4 3

Beloit 1 2 5 2

Sacred Heart 0 2 3 4

Republic Cty 0 3 0 7

Friday, October 14

Beloit 43, Concordia 0

Ellsworth 37, Halstead 19

Ellis 16, Republic County 0

Smith Center 35, Sacred Heart 7

Southeast of Saline 94, Lyons 0

Minneapolis 42, Remington 8

Friday, October 21

Beloit at Hays TMP

Ellsworth at Southeast of Saline

Riley County at Minneapolis

Sacred Heart at Republic County

The 2022 NCAA football championship will be decided in the final week of the regular season when Ellsworth travels to play Southeast of Saline in a battle between the final two NCAA teams that are undefeated.

Ellsworth and Southeast of Saline both took their own responsibility in setting up that showdown this past week when they each won their sixth games of the season as the Trojans from Southeast of Saline rolled up 94 points in shutting out Lyons 94-0 while the Bearcats from Ellsworth did their part in scoring a 37-19 victory over Halstead.

Here is a look at what each NCAA school did this past week on the football field and the volleyball court :

BELOIT

The Trojan football team earned their fifth victory of the season this past Friday night when they defeated Concordia 42-0. The Trojans will play their regular season finale this Friday night at Hays Thomas More Prep. … The Lady Trojans won their 8th straight match this past Tuesday when they knocked off Ellis 2-1. The Lady Trojans will close the regular season this Tuesday night when they travel to Belleville to play an NCAA doubleheader against Republic County.

ELLSWORTH

The Bearcats football remained undefeated on the season this past Friday night when they scored a 37-19 victory over Halstead. The Bearcats will conclude the regular season this Friday night when they play at Southeast of Saline in a battle where the winner will be named the 2022 NCAA football champion. … The Lady Bearcat volleyball team played an NCAA doubleheader against Southeast of Saline on Tuesday and split the two matches, falling in the opener 2-1, but capturing a win in the nightcap 2-0. The Lady Bearcats got back into action on Thursday when they traveled to Hoisington for a non-league triangular with Hutchinson Trinity. The Lady Bearcats split the two matches, falling 2-1 against Hoisington, but knocking off Hutchinson Trinity 2-0. The Ellsworth volleyball team then competed in the Abilene tournament on Saturday where the Lady Bearcats went 2-2 on the day, as they opened the tournament with losses against Abilene and Rossville, but closed the tournament with victories against Salina Central and Topeka High.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Lions football team improved to 4-3 on the season this past Saturday evening with a 42-8 victory at Remington. The game was moved to Saturday evening due to the lack of officials for football games in Kansas at this point. But, the Lions didn’t worry about not playing on Friday night, as they scored a 34-point victory to improve to 4-3 overall. The Lions will look to continue the winning this Friday night in the team’s 2022 regular season finale when they play host to Riley County. … The Lady Lion volleyball team completed their regular season this past week with an NCAA doubleheader against Republic County, which the Lady Lions swept, winning both matches by 2-0 counts. The Lady Lions finished the 2022 regular season with a 13-17 record and will host one of the Class 3A sub-state tournaments this Saturday.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Buffalo football team has one week remaining in 2022 to find that elusive first victory. The Buffs suffered their 7th straight defeat this past Friday night, falling 16-0 against Ellis High School. The Buffs will search for that elusive win this Friday night when they play host to Sacred Heart in the regular season finale for both teams. … The Lady Buffs traveled to Minneapolis for an NCAA doubleheader on Tuesday where they got swept, losing both matches by 2-0 counts. The Lady Buffs will close out the regular season this Tuesday night against Beloit before competing in the Class 2A sub-state at St. Mary’s.

SACRED HEART

The Knights football team suffered their 4th loss of the season this past Friday night, falling 35-7 against Smith Center. The Knights will conclude the 2022 regular season this Friday night when they play at Republic County High School. … The Lady Knights volleyball team traveled to Goessel on Tuesday for a non-league triangular with Little River. The Lady Knights got swept in both matches, falling 2-0 against Goessel and 2-1 against Little River. The Lady Knights will close out the regular season Tuesday night with an NCAA doubleheader at Southeast of Saline before competing in the Class 2A sub-state at Marion on Saturday.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Trojans did their part in setting up the 2022 NCAA football championship game as they remained undefeated this past Friday after a 94-0 victory over Lyons. The Trojans will be hosting the Ellsworth Bearcats football team in a game between the only two remaining undefeated NCAA teams this Friday night. … The Lady Trojan volleyball team traveled to Ellsworth for an NCAA doubleheader on Tuesday night and split the two matches. Southeast of Saline won the opener 2-0, but fell in the nightcap 2-1. The Lady Trojans will close the regular season Tuesday night when they host Sacred Heart in an NCAA doubleheader before competing in the Class 3A sub-state tournament at Smoky Valley High School on Saturday.