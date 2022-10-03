NCAA Weekly Recap

2022 NCAA Football Standings

NCAA Overall

Team W L W L

Ellsworth 3 0 5 0

SE of Saline 2 0 5 0

Minneapolis 2 1 3 2

Beloit 1 2 3 2

Sacred Heart 0 2 3 2

Republic Cty 0 3 0 5

Friday, September 30

Beloit 48, Phillipsburg 12

Ellsworth 55, Lyons 0

Minneapolis 64, Horton 0

Wabaunsee 22, Republic County 0

Sacred Heart 27, Valley Heights 6

Southeast of Saline 26, Clay Center 14

Friday, October 7

Beloit at Norton

Ellsworth at Russell

Minneapolis at Nemaha Central

Republic County at Smith Center

Sacred Heart at Wabaunsee

Hillsboro at Southeast of Saline

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

The 2022 NCAA football season, at the high school level at least, has been a successful one so far as the six NCAA teams have combined for a 19-11 record, with five of the six teams maintaining winning records after five weeks of the regular season.

Ellsworth and Southeast of Saline football teams are still undefeated on the season while Minneapolis, Beloit and Sacred Heart are all standing with 3-2 records while Republican County is still searching for its initial win of the 2022 season, as the Buffs stand at 0-5 on the season.

Here is a look at what each NCAA school did this past week on the football field and the volleyball court :

BELOIT

The Trojans picked up their third victory of the season this past Friday night when they played host to Phillipsburg High School and scored a 48-12 victory. The Trojans will look to add their fourth win this Friday night when they play at Norton High School. … The Lady Trojans volleyball team hosted Southeast of Saline Tuesday night in an NCAA doubelehader, and the two Trojans volleyball squads split the two matches. With each of them defeating the other 2-1, Beloit won the opening match, but fell in the nightcap. The Lady Trojans got back in action on Saturday when they competed in the Concordia tournament.

ELLSWORTH

The Bearcat football team kept its undefeated season in 2022 alive this past Friday night when they traveled to Lyons and came home with a 55-0 shutout victory. The Bearcats will look to keep the winning alive this Friday night when they play at Russell. … Lady Bearcat volleyball team improved to 13-5, 5-1 on Tuesday night when they hosted Minneapolis for an NCAA doubleheader and swept both matches, winning 2-0 in both matches. The Lady Bearcats returned to the court Thursday night when they hosted St. John and Russell in a non-league triangular. The Lady Bearcats improved to 15-6 overall Thursday when they swept both matches, defeating St. John and Russell by identical 2-0 counts.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Lions football team picked up its third win of the season this past Friday night when they scored a 64-0 victory over Horton High School. The Lions will look to keep the winning alive this Friday night when they play at Nemaha Central High School. … The Lady Lion volleyball team returned to action Tuesday night when they traveled to Ellsworth for an NCAA doubleheader, but got swept in both matches, falling 2-0 in both matches. The Lady Lions returned to the court on Saturday when they competed in the Concordia tournament.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Buffs football team is still searching for their initial win of the 2022 season after falling 22-0 against Wabaunsee High School this past Friday night. The Buffs will continue the search for that elusive victory this Friday night when they play at Smith Center High School. … The Lady Buffs volleyball team traveled to Smith Center Thursday night for a best-of-5 match, but got swept in just three games, falling 3-0 against the Lady Red.

SACRED HEART

The Knights football scored their 3rd win of the season this past Friday night when they played host to Valley Heights High School and earned a 27-6 victory. The Knights will look to remain in the win column this Friday night when they play at Wabaunsee High School. … The Lady Knight volleyball team traveled to Ellis on Saturday for the Ellis tournament and posted a 1-2 record as they opened the tournament winning 2-0 against Osborne, but fell 2-1 against Ellis in their second match before closing the tournament with a 2-0 victory over Quinter.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Trojan football team kept its undefeated 2022 season alive this past Friday night when they played host to Clay Center High School and earned a 26-14 victory. The Trojans will look to keep the winning alive this Friday night when they play host to Hillsboro High School. … The Lady Trojan volleyball team got back into action Tuesday night when they traveled to Beloit for an NCAA doubleheader and the two Lady Trojans squads split the doubleheader, with both teams defeating the other 2-1. Beloit won the opener 2-1, but Southeast of Saline came back to win the nightcap 2-1.