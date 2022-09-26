NCAA Weekly Recap

2022 NCAA Football Standings NCAA Overall Team W L W L Ellsworth 3 0 4 0 SE of Saline 2 0 4 0 Minneapolis 2 1 2 2 Beloit 1 2 2 2 Sacred Heart 0 2 2 2 Republic Cty 0 3 0 4 Friday, September 23 Beloit 38, Russell 22 Southeast of Saline 49, Halstead 17 Ellsworth 28, Hillsboro 0 Valley Heights 22, Republic County 0 Sabetha 39, Minneapolis 7 Sacred Heart 30, Belle Plaine 0 Friday, September 30 Phillipsburg at Beloit Ellsworth at Lyons Minneapolis at Horton Wabaunsee at Republic County Valley Heights at Sacred Heart Clay Center at Southeast of Saline By CHRISTIAN D ORR Kansas Preps Weekly The Ellsworth Bearcats and Southeast of Saline Trojan football teams are still headed for an NCAA showdown on October 21, the final game in the 2022 regular season, as they both continued their undefeated seasons this past Friday night. The Bearcats scored a 28-0 win over Hillsboro while Southeast of Saline earned a 49-17 victory over Halstead. The two teams are the only two teams remaining in the NCAA that are still undefeated, both of them sit at 4-0 overall. Ellsworth has three wins over rival NCAA teams while the Trojans from Southeast of Saline have just two NCAA victories this season. Here is a look at what each NCAA school did this past week on the football field and the volleyball court : BELOIT The Trojans scored a 38-24 victory over Russell to even out their record in 2022 at 2-2. The Trojans will look for their third victory this Friday night when they play host to Phillipsburg. … The Lady Trojan volleyball team remained undefeated, 4-0, in NCAA action Tuesday night when they hosted Sacred Heart High School and swept both matches by identical 2-0 scores. ELLSWORTH The Bearcat football team kept its undefeated season alive this past Friday night when they scored a 2800 victory over Hillsboro. The Bearcats will look for their 5th win of the season this Friday night when they play at Lyons. … The Lady Bearcat volleyball team competed in the Lyons tournament on Saturday where they won 3 of their 5 matches on the day, as they defeated Sterling, Lyons and Kingman, but lost matches against Southeast of Saline and Ellinwood. MINNEAPOLIS The Lion football team dropped its 2nd contest of the season this past Friday night when they lost a 39-7 contest against Sabetha. The Lions will look to get back in the winning column this Friday night when they play host to Horton High School. … The Lady Lions volleyball team saw their seasonal record fall to .500 on Tuesday night when they took on Southeast of Saline in an NCAA doubleheader, but lost both matches by 2-0 scores. The Lady Lions then hosted a tournament on Saturday. REPUBLIC COUNTY The Buffalo football team suffered its 4th loss of the season Friday night, falling 22-0 against Valley Heights and will continue their search for their first win of 2022 this Friday night when they play host to Wabaunsee High School. … The Lady Buff volleyball team hit the court at Wakefield on Saturday in a tournament where they were able to score a 2-1 victory over Bennington, and a 2-0 win over Flint Hills Christian, but also lost 2-1 against Bennington in the tournament. SACRED HEART The Knight football team scored their 2nd victory of the season this past Friday night as they evened their 2022 record out at 2-2 with a 30-0 victory over Belle Plaine. The Knights will look to keep the winning alive this Friday night when they play host to Valley Heights. … The Lady Knights’ volleyball team got swept in an NCAA doubleheader Tuesday night at Beloit, falling in both matches by the same 2-0 count. The Lady Knights were back in action on Thursday when they played at intra-county rival Ell-Saline and again on Saturday when they competed in the Herington tournament. SOUTHEAST OF SALINE The Trojan football team kept its undefeated 2022 season alive this past Friday night when they scored a 49-17 victory at Halstead. The Trojans will look to remain undefeated this Friday night when they play host to Clay Center High School. … The Lady Trojans volleyball team saw their record improve to 8-4 overall and 5-1 in the NCAA Tuesday night when they traveled to Minneapolis for an NCAA doubleheader and swept both matches by identical 2-0 scores.