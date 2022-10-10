NCAA Week 6 Recap

2022 NCAA Football Standings

NCAA Overall

Team W L W L

Ellsworth 3 0 6 0

SE of Saline 2 0 6 0

Minneapolis 2 1 3 3

Beloit 1 2 4 2

Sacred Heart 0 2 3 3

Republic Cty 0 3 0 6

Friday, October 7

Beloit 28, Norton 6

Ellsworth 18, Russell 15

Nemaha Central 56, Minneap0olis 0

Smith Center 48, Republic County 7

Wabaunsee 42, Sacred Heart 7

Southeast of Saline 46, Hillsboro 0

Friday, Oct

Concordia at Beloit

Halstead at Ellsworth

Minneapolis at Remington

Ellis at Republic County

Smith Center at Sacred Heart

Southeast of Saline at Lyonsober 9

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

There were no head-to-head NCAA football games this past week and the six NCAA teams had a .500 week with the two teams at the top of the 2022 standings, Ellsworth and Southeast of Saline, winning their respective showdowns while the Beloit Trojans were able to come up with their fourth straight victory after opening the season with a pair of losses.

Here is a look at what each NCAA school did this past week on the football field and the volleyball court :

BELOIT

The Trojans football team scored their fourth straight victory this past Friday night after opening the season with a pair of losses, Beloit has responded to win four in a row as they defeated the Norton Bluejays 28-6 this past Friday night and will look to make it 5 wins in a row this Friday night when they play Concordia. … The Lady Trojans volleyball team traveled to Ellsworth for an NCAA doubleheader Tuesday night and swept both matches as they improved their overall record to 28-5 and now stand at 7-1 in the NCAA.

ELLSWORTH

The Bearcat football team won its 6th straight game to open the 2022 season this past Friday night to remain undefeated on the season with an 18-15 victory at Russell. The Bearcats will look to remain undefeated this Friday night when they play host to Halstead High School. … The Lady Bearcat volleyball team played an NCAA doubleheader against Beloit on Tuesday, but got swept in both matches then got back in action Thursday night when they played a triangular at Central Plains with Smoky Valley High School where they Lady Bearcats split the two matches, defeating Central Plains 2-1, but falling to Smoky Valley 2-0.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Lions football team dropped back to the .500 mark on the season this past Friday night after they lost a 56-0 contest against Nemaha Central. The Lions will look to get back above .500 this Friday night when they play against Remington. … The Lady Lion volleyball team saw their record move to 11-17 onm the season this past Tuesday when they played a non-league triangular at Russell with Concordia, where the Lady Lions split their two matches, defeating Russell 2-0, but falling against Concordia 2-1.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Buffalo football team suffered their sixth loss of the season this past Friday night when they dropped a 48-7 contest at Smith Center. The Republic County football team will continue its search for its first win of the season this Friday night when they host to Ellis High School. … The Lady Buff volleyball team faced Sacred Heart High School in an NCAA doubleheader Tuesday night, but got swept in both matches, falling 2-1 in both matches as their record fell to 8-17, 0-6 in 2022.

SACRED HEART

The Knights football team saw their seasonal record fall back to the .500 level this past Friday night when they traveled to play at Wabaunsee and suffered a 42-7 defeat. The Knights will look to get back in the wins column this Friday night when they play host to Smith Center High School. … The Lady Knight’s volleyball team picked up their first two NCAA victories of the season this past Tuesday night when they hosted Republic County in an NCAA doubleheader and swept both matches, winning both matches with 2-1 counts.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Trojans football team picked up their sixth victory of the season, against no losses, this past Friday night when they scored a 46-0 victory over Hillsboro. The Trojans will look to add a 7th straight victory this Friday night when they play at Lyons High School. … The Southeast of Saline Lady Trojan volleyball team played a pair non-league triangular this past week but only won one of the four matches. Tuesday night the Lady Trojans competed against Smoky Valley and Halstead at Smoky Valley, but lost both matches by 2-1 counts, then Thursday night the Lady Trojans traveled to Hoisington for a triangular with Hesston. The Lady Trojans were able to defeat Hoisington 2-1, but dropped a 2-1 match against Hesston.