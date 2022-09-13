NCAA Week 2 Recap

2022 NCAA Football Standings

NCAA Overall

Team W L W L

Ellsworth 2 0 2 0

Minneapolis 2 0 2 0

Sacred Heart 0 1 1 1

SE of Saline 1 0 2 0

Beloit 0 2 0 2

Republic Cty 0 2 0 2

Friday, September 9

Southeast of Saline 43, Beloit 6

Ellsworth 32, Republic County 0

Minneapolis 37, Sacred Heart 0

Friday, September 16

Southeast of Saline at Beloit

Ellsworth at Republic County

Minneapolis at Sacred Heart

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

The 2022 NCAA high school football champion may not be decided.

That thought has been known all along, but it has become even more possible after just two weeks of the season when both Ellsworth High School and Minneapolis High School’s football teams are tied atop the football league standings with identical 2-0, 2-0 records.

The problem, is those two schools are not scheduled to meet up on the grid iron in 2022, so they could both share the title, as Ellsworth is scheduled to only face Sacred Heart this coming Friday night and close out the regular season against Southeast of Saline. Minneapolis, meanwhile, is scheduled to play its final NCAA football game of 2022 this Friday night when the Lions will play at Sacred Heart.

Here is a look at all the football and volleyball action at all of the NCAA schools :

BELOIT

The Trojans football team suffered their second straight defeat to start the 2022 season as this past Friday night the Beloit Trojans fell 43-6 against the Southeast of Saline Trojans in the football battle of the Trojans. The Beloit Trojans will continue their search for the first win in 2022 this Friday night when they play host to Republic County, who is also still searching for a football victory after falling 32-0 against Ellsworth this past Friday night. … The Lady Trojans volleyball team improved to 8-1 on the season this past Tuesday when they swept a doubleheader from Red Cloud High School out of Nebraska. The Lady Trojans swept both matches by scores of 2-0. The Lady Trojans also played in the Southeast of Saline tournament on Saturday, where they posted a 3-2 record after opening the tournament with wins over Smoky Valley (2-1), Salina South (2-0) and Abilene (2-1), but the Lady Trojans then fell 2-1 to Hillsboro in the semifinals and lost 2-0 against Towanda Circle in the consolation finals.

ELLSWORTH

The Bearcat football team finds itself in a tie atop the NCAA standings after just two weeks of the 2022 season, as the Bearcats and the Minneapolis Lions are both 2-0, 2-0, after two weeks and the two teams are not scheduled to play each other in the 2022 regular season. The Bearcats earned the 2-0, 2-0 mark this past Friday night when they shutout Republic County, winning 32-0. The Bearcats will look to extend that winning streak to three this Friday night when they play host to Sacred Heart. … The Lady Bearcats volleyball team took a 2-2 overall record into their home tournament on Saturday, where they were able to win four of their five matches and place third as a team. The Lady Bearcats opened the tournament defeating Nickerson, Republic County and Sacred Heart, winning each of those matches 2-0, before falling 2-0 to Ellinwood in the tournament semifinals. The Lady Bearcats, however, was able to bounce back and earn a 2-0 win over Central Plains in the consolation finals.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Lion football team scored a shutout, 37-0, this past Friday night against Sacred Heart, which puts the Lions into a tie atop of the NCAA football standings 2 weeks into the 2022 season. The Lions currently hold the tie with Ellsworth, who also is 2-0, 2-0 after two weeks into the season and the two teams are not scheduled to play each other on the field this season. The Lions will look to remain undefeated this Friday night when they play host to Southeast of Saline. … The Lady Lions improved to 6-2 overall and 2-0 in the NCAA this past Tuesday night when they swept a dual from Sacred Heart, winning the opening match 2-0 and completing the sweep with a 2-1 victory. The Lady Lions then played in the Sylvan Grove tournament on Saturday. The Lady Lions played their way into the Sylvan Grove Invitational championship game Saturday with victories over Natoma , Sylvan-Lucas, Logan-Palco, Lakeside, and Cunningham, all by 2-0 scores, but the Lady Lions then met up with Bennington in the championship and suffered a 2-1 defeat to finish as runner-ups in the tournament.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Buff football team is still searching for their initial win of the 2022 season after suffering their second straight defeat this past Friday night, falling 32-0 against Ellsworth. The Buffs will continue the search for that first victory this Friday night when they travel to Beloit, who is also searching for its first win of the season. … The Lady Buff volleyball team is struggling coming out of the gate thus far in the 2022 season as they have dropped all four of their matches thus far, including posting an 0-2 record in NCAA action. Republic County got back in action on Saturday at the Ellsworth tournament, but the Lady Buffs suffered two more losses in the Ellsworth tournament, falling 2-0 to Ellsworth and also 2-0 against Ellinwood.

SACRED HEART

The Knight football team suffered its first loss of the season this past Friday night when they got shutout by Minneapolis, 37-0. The Knights, who are 1-1, 0-1, will look to get back on the winning side of things this Friday night when they play at Ellsworth, who stands at 2-0, 2-0 and tied for 1st place in the NCAA after two weeks of the 2022 season. … The Lady Knights dropped another doubleheader sweep Tuesday night, falling in two matches against Minneapolis, falling 2-0 and 2-1. The Lady Knights returned to action Thursday night when they played host to Lyons and Southeast of Saline, the Lady Knights fell 2-1 to Lyons and 2-0 against Southeast of Saline, they also competed in the Ellsworth tournament on Saturday, where they lost 2-0 against Ellsworth and lost 2-0 against Ellinwood.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Trojan football team won the battle of the Trojans Friday night, defeating Beloit 43-6 to improve to 2-0, 1-0 overall. The Trojans will look to keep the winning alive this Friday night when they travel to play at Minneapolis. … The Lady Trojans returned to the court again Thursday in Salina at Sacred Heart for a triangular with the Lady Knights of Sacred Heart for the NCAA match and the two NCAA schools also played Lyons. Southeast of Saline’s volleyball team went 2-0 in the triangular with 2-0 wins over both Lyons and Sacred Heart. The Lady Trojans were also in action Saturday in their annual Southeast of Saline Invitational. The Lady Trojans opened the tournament defeating Concordia 2-0, then lost to Circle 2-1, lost 2-0 against Salina South and finished the day with a 2-0 win over Abilene.