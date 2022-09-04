NCAA Week 1 Recap

2022 NCAA Football Standings

NCAA Overall

Team W L W L

Ellsworth 1 0 1 0

Minneapolis 1 0 1 0

Sacred Heart 0 0 1 0

SE of Saline 0 0 1 0

Beloit 0 1 0 1

Republic Cty 0 1 0 1

Friday, September 2

Ellsworth 14, Beloit 6

Minneapolis 18, Republic Count 6

Sacred Heart 20, Wichita Trinity 19

Southeast of Saline 38, Rock Creek 26

Friday, September 9

Southeast of Saline at Beloit

Ellsworth at Republic County

Minneapolis at Sacred Heart

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

Kansas’ North Central Activities Association high school sports league began the 2022 football season with more wins than losses this past Friday night as the six teams combined to go 4-2 with those two losses coming at the hands of fellow NCAA foes.

Ellsworth was able to score a 14-6 victory over Beloit while Minneapolis scored an 18-6 victory over Republic County in the two NCAA showdowns while both Southeast of Saline and Sacred Heart stepped away from NCAA play and both scored victories.

Southeast of Saline, which has been ranked #3 in the Class 3A state rankings preseason, lived up to those preseason rankings with a 38-26 victory over Rock Creek High School while Sacred Heart High School played Wichita Trinity High School and the Knights were able to earn a 20-19 victory.

The second week of the NCAA season will see all six NCAA teams go head to head with fellow NCAA goes as Minneapolis will play at Sacred Heart, Ellsworth will play at Republic County and Southeast of Saline will play at Beloit.

The NCAA schools were also filled with other sports teams that saw their first actions of the 2022 fall season, here is a look at what each school’s respective teams did in the first week of the 2022 fall season :

BELOIT

The Trojan football team got off to a slow start in the 2022 season Friday night when they suffered a 14-6 defeat at the hands of NCAA rival Ellsworth. The Trojans will look to bounce back this Friday night when they play host to NCAA rival Southeast of Saline, who is coming off a season-opening 38-26 victory over Rock Creek High School. This week’s game will be played at Trojan Field. … The Lady Trojan volleyball team improved to 6-1 on the season as they scored a pair of wins Thursday night, defeating Ellinwood 2-0 and Ellsworth, also 2-0. … The Beloit cross country teams opened the season Thursday at Concordia, where the Trojan boys finished third as a team with 78 points.

ELLSWORTH

The Bearcat football team got its 2022 season off to a fast start Friday night when they scored a 14-6 victory on their home turf against NCAA foe Beloit. The Bearcats will look to keep the winning alive this Friday night when they play at Republic County, who is looking to rebound this Friday night after opening the season last Friday night falling 18-6 against Minneapolis. … The Lady Bearcat volleyball team has got its season off to a .500 start as they opened this past Tuesday by sweeping a pair of matches from Republic County, winning both matches 2-0. But the Lady Bearcats were not able to keep the winning alive on Thursday when they suffered a 2-0 loss against Ellinwood and also lost 2-0 against Beloit. … The Lady Bearcat tennis team hosted the Ellsworth tournament to open the season on Tuesday and finished in 2nd place, behind Smoky Valley and ahead of Trego Community, Hutch Trinity, Concordia and the Ellsworth junior varsity.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Lion football team got its 2022 season off to a winning start this past Friday night when they earned a 18-6 victory over Republic County. The Lions will look to keep the winning alive this Friday night when they play host to Sacred Heart, who is also coming off a victory as the Knights defeated Wichita Trinity High School 20-19 in their season opener Friday night. … The Lady Lions volleyball team opened its season by playing a triangular at Southeast of Saline on Tuesday night, falling 25-17 and 25-14 against Southeast of Saline and also losing 2-1 against Clay Center. Then played at Kingman on Thursday where they dropped a 2-1 match against Hesston and defeated Kingman by a 2-1 count. … The Minneapolis cross country teams opened the 2022 season by running at Concordia on Thursday where the Lady Lions finished in 2nd as a team with 35 points.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Buffalo football team got its 2022 season off to a slow start this past Friday night when it suffered an 18-5 defeat at the hands of NCAA rival Minneapolis. The Buffs will look to rebound this Friday night when it plays host to Ellsworth, who is coming off a season-opening 14-6 victory over Beloit. … The Lady Buff volleyball team opened its season Tuesday by hosting Ellsworth in a pair of matches, but lost both matches by the same 2-0 score. … The Republic County cross country teams opened the season running at Concordia on Thursday where the Lady Buffs finished in third place as a team with 65 points.

SACRED HEART

The Knight football team got its 2022 season off to a tight start this past Friday night when they were able to come out on the winning side of a 20-19 game against Wichita Trinity. The Knights will look to keep the winning alive this Friday night when they begin NCAA play by playing host to Minneapolis, who is also coming off a victory in its season opener as the Lions scored an 18-6 victory over Republic County. … The Lady Knights opened the 2022 season when they split two matches with Solomon on Tuesday, falling 2-1 in the opener but then the Lady Knights bounced back to win the nightcap 2-0 over the home-standing Lady Gorillas. … The Sacred Heart cross country teams opened the 2022 season on Thursday, running in Abilene where the Lady Knights finished in 2nd place with 43 points while the Knight boys finished 5th with 123 points.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Trojan football team has opened the 2022 season ranked No. 3 in Class 3A and the Trojans lived up to that ranking in their season opener this past Friday night when they scored a 38-26 victory over Rock Creek. The Trojans will look to built a winning streak this Friday night when they begin NCAA play by playing at Beloit, which is coming off a 14-6 season-opening defeat at the hands of Ellsworth. … The Lady Trojans opened the 2022 season by hosting NCAA rival Minneapolis and Clay Center this past Tuesday night. The Lady Trojans scored a 25-17 and 25-14 victory over Minneapolis, but came out on the short end of the match as they lost 2-0 against Clay Center. … The Southeast of Saline cross country teams opened the 2022 season on Thursday running at Abilene, where the boys and girls’ teams captured team titles. The Trojan boys won the meet with a score of 19 while the Lady Trojans were also champions with 25 points.