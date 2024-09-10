NCAA prep recap Week 2

The North Central Activities Association high school sports season is fully underway for the 2024 fall season with Southeast of Saline and Ellsworth High Schools sharing the top spot in the NCAA football standings after opening the season this past Friday night with NCAA victories in their season openers.

The Southeast of Saline Trojans defeated Minneapolis 62-14 in their season opener while the Ellsworth Bearcat football team defeated Sacred Heart 39-16 in their season opener.

The Beloit Trojan football team was the only other NCAA football team to taste victory in their season opener as the Beloit Trojans defeated Troy 52-6 and the Republic County Buff football team lost 52-8 against Troy.

All six NCAA schools also saw action on the volleyball court this past week.

Here is a look at what each NCAA school did in each sport this past week:

BELOIT

The Trojan football team opened the season with a 52-6 victory over Lyons. The Trojans will look to improve to 2-0 on the season this Friday night when they play host to Concordia. … The Trojan volleyball team defeated Ellinwood Thursday in a single match. The Lady Trojans won 25-18, 25-8, 25-17.

ELLSWORTH

The Bearcat football team opened the 2024 season with a 39-16 victory against Sacred Heart. The Bearcats will look to improve to 2-0 on the season Friday night when they play at Republic County. … The Lady Bearcat volleyball team opened its season Tuesday night when it swept an NCAA doubleheader against Republic County. The Lady Bearcats won both matches by 2-0 counts. The Lady Bearcats traveled to Wichita Saturday to compete in the Wichita Trinity tournament where they finished with a 2-3 record. The Lady Bearcats defeated Augusta and Wichita East 2-0 each but lost 2-0 against Wichita Trinity and fell 2-1 against both Circle and Wellington.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Lion football team lost 62-14 against Southeast of Saline Friday night to begin the 2024 season. The Lions will look to bounce back this Friday night when they play host to Lyons. … The Lady Lion volleyball team opened its 2024 season Tuesday by sweeping a doubleheader at Lyons. The Lady Lions won the opening match 25-13, 25-21, and completed the sweep with a 25-13, 25-23 in the nightcap. The Lady Lions split a triangular Thursday night, falling 25-20, 25-8 against Hesston but topping Kingman 25-14, 25-19.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Buff football team lost 42-8 Friday night against Troy. The Buffs will look for their initial win of the 2024 season Friday night when they play host to Ellsworth. … The Lady Buff volleyball team opened its 2024 season Tuesday night getting swept in an NCAA doubleheader by Ellsworth. The Lady Buffs lost both matches by 2-0 counts.

SACRED HEART

The Knight football team lost 39-16 against Ellsworth Friday night to begin the 2024 season. The Knights will look to bounce back this Friday night when they play host to Plainville. … The Lady Knights volleyball team swept Solomon in a doubleheader Tuesday night. The Lady Knights won the opener 2-1 and completed the sweep winning the nightcap 2-0. The Lady Knights got swept in their NCAA openers Thursday night, falling in both matches at Southeast of Saline. The Lady Knights forced three games in the opener but were swept 26-24, 25-17 in the nightcap.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Trojan football team opened the 2024 season with a 62-14 NCAA victory against Minneapolis. The Trojans will look to remain undefeated this Friday night when they play at Clay Center. … The Lady Trojan volleyball team split a triangular Tuesday night as they lost 2-0 against Hoisington but bounced back to defeat Scott City 2-0. The Lady Trojans opened the NCAA portion of their schedule Thursday night by sweeping Saline County rival Sacred Heart. The Lady Trojans won the opening match 2-1 and completed the sweep with a 26-24, 25-17 victory.

2024 NCAA Football Standings

NCAA Overall

Team W L W L

SE of Saline 1 0 1 0

Ellsworth 1 0 1 0

Beloit 0 0 1 0

Minneapolis 0 1 0 1

Sacred Heart 0 1 0 1

Republic Cty 0 0 0 1

Friday, September 6

Beloit 52, Lyons 6

Ellsworth 39, Sacred Heart 16

SE of Saline 62, Minneapolis 14

Troy 42, Republic County 8

Friday, September 13

Concordia at Beloit

Ellsworth at Republic County

Lyons at Minneapolis

SE of Saline at Clay Center

Plainville at Sacred Heart