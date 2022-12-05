NCAA League Winter Weekly Recap

2022-2023 NCAA Girls Basketball Standings

NCAAÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Overall

TeamÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â WÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â LÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â WÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â L

EllsworthÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0

MinneapolisÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0

SE of SalineÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0

BeloitÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0

Sacred HeartÂ Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1

Republic CtyÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2

Thursday, December 1

Thayer, Neb. 53, Republic County 37

Friday, December 2

Ellsworth 48, Lyons 33

Minneapolis 45, Inman 35

Clifton-Clyde 52 Sacred Heart 40

SE of Saline 49, Hesston 36

Beloit 36, Concordia 29

Saturday, December 3

Superior, Neb. 55, Republic County 30

Tuesday, December 6

Sacred Heart at Chapman tournament

Ellsworth at Phillipsburg

Clay Center at Beloit

Ell-Saline at Minneapolis

Smoky Valley at SE of Saline

Friday, December 9

Minneapolis at Bennington

SE of Saline at Beloit

Saturday, December 10

Solomon at Minneapolis

2022-2023 NCAA Boys Basketball Standings

NCAAÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Overall

TeamÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â WÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â LÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â WÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â L

Sacred HeartÂ Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0

SE of SalineÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0

EllsworthÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1

MinneapolisÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1

BeloitÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1

Republic CtyÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2

Thursday, December 1

Thayer, Neb. 36, Republic County 34

Friday, December 2

Lyons 52, Ellsworth 46

Inman 51, Minneapolis 24

Sacred Heart 50, Clifton-Clyde 47

SE of Saline 56, Hesston 44

Concordia 51, Beloit 48

Saturday, December 3

Superior, Neb. 46, Republic County 22

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

It was a rocky start for the six high schools in the NCAA league for the start of the 2022-23 winter season this past week as the 6 schools combined to go 6-8 on the basketball coursts while the lone wrestling team open the 2022-23 season was the Minneapolis Lions boys, who finished in 5thÂ place in the Riley County tournament.

Here is a look at what each of the six NCAA schoolsâ€™ respective teams did in the opening week of their respective seasons this past week :

BELOIT

The Trojans and Lady Trojan basketball teams opened their seasons Friday night against Concordia and split the doubleheader with the Lady Trojans scoring a 36-29 victory in the opener, but the Trojan boys were unable to complete the sweep in the nightcap as they lost 51-48.

ELLSWORTH

The Ellsworth basketball teams opened their respective seasons Friday night against Lyons and the two teams were able to split the night as the Lady Bearcats earned a 48-33 victory over Lyons, but the Bearcat boys suffered a 52-46 loss in the nightcap.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Minneapolis basketball teams opened the season against Inman High School and the four teams split the doubleheader as the Minneapolis girls won the opener 45-35, and the Inman boys were able to defeat the Lion boys 53-24 in the nightcap. â€¦ The Lions boysâ€™ wrestling team opened the season Saturday at the Osborne tournament where they were able to compile 113 points, which earned them a 4thÂ place finish.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

Both Republican County High School basketball teams suffered rough starts to the season as Republic County was the only NCAA school to play on multiple nights and the Buffs and Lady Buffs got swept each night by teams from Nebraska. Thursday night Republic County opened the season getting swept by Thayer, Nebraska as the Lady Buffs lost 53-32 and the Buff boys fell 36-34. Republic County got back into action Saturday against Superior, Nebraska, but the results werenâ€™t much better as the Republic County girls lost 55-30 and the Republic County boys lost 46-22.

SACRED HEART

The Knights and Lady Knights opened the 2022-23 season with a doubleheader against Clifton-Clyde and the two Sacred Heart teams were able to earn a split on the night. The Lady Knights opened the night falling 52-40 to Clifton-Clyde, but the Knight boys were able to come back and salvage a split on the night in the nightcap when they were able to score a 5047 victory.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Southeast of Saline High School basketball teams were the lone NCAA team that was able to score a sweep in their season-opening doubleheader on Friday night. The Lady Trojans opened the night scoring a 49-36 victory over Hesston and the Trojans boys followed that with a 56-44 win over Hesston to complete the sweep.