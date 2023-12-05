NCAA League Winter Weekly Recap

2023-2024 NCAA Girls Basketball Standings

NCAA Overall

Team W L W L

Ellsworth 0 0 1 0

Minneapolis 0 0 1 0

SE of Saline 0 0 0 1

Beloit 0 0 0 1

Sacred Heart 0 0 0 1

Republic Cty 0 0 0 1

2023-2024 NCAA Boys Basketball Standings

NCAA Overall

Team W L W L

Beloit 0 0 1 0

Ellsworth 0 0 1 0

Sacred Heart 0 0 1 0

Minneapolis 0 0 0 1

SE of Saline 0 0 0 1

Republic Cty 0 0 0 1

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

The 2023-24 winter season has begun across the state of Kansas at the high school levels and the North Central Activities Association conference schools were busy this past week.

All six NCAA schools saw their basketball seasons begin this past week as the NCAA boys went 3-3 on the day, with no intra-league contests while the NCAA girls finished 2-4 on the night.

Five of the six NCAA schools also had their wrestling seasons begin, with Sacred Heart being the lone NCAA school without wrestling teams.

Here is a look at what each of the six NCAA schools’ respective teams did in the opening week of their respective seasons this past week :

BELOIT

The Lady Trojans lost 44-41 Friday against Concordia to begin the 2023-24 season. … The Trojan boys basketball team scored an 82-53 victory against Concordia Friday night. … The Trojan wrestling team opened the 2023-24 season Thursday splitting a double dual as they defeated Plainville 36-35 but lost 42-17 against Phillipsburg.

ELLSWORTH

The Lady Bearcat basketball team opened the 2023-24 season Friday night with a 50-38 victory against Lyons. … The Bearcat boys basketball team scored a 69-31 victory against Lyons Friday night. … The Bearcat boys’ wrestling team competed in the Trego County tournament Saturday where they finished in 8th place with 65 points.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Lady Lion basketball team scored a 51-44 victory against Inman to open the 2023-24 season Friday night. … The Lions boys basketball team suffered a 37-27 loss against Inman Friday night. … The Lady Lion wrestling team opened the 2023-24 season with a 6-3 dual victory against Halstead Thursday night. … The Lion boys wrestling team opened the 2023-24 season Thursday night with a 40-24 dual victory against Hillsboro. The Lions competed in the Riley County dual tournament Saturday where they finished with a 3-2 record.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Lady Buff basketball team opened the 2023-24 season Thursday night falling 53-13 against Thayer Central from Nebraska. … The Buff boys basketball team dropped a 37-33 contest against Nebraska’s Thayer Central in their 2023-24 season opening game. The Lady Buff wrestling team opened the 2023-24 season by traveling to Lincoln, Nebraska Thursday for a tournament. The Lady Buffs had four wrestlers compete in the tournament and had two individuals advance to the final round but had no individual champions.

SACRED HEART

The Lady Knight basketball team dropped a 51-43 contest against Clifton-Clyde Friday in the 2023-24 season opener. … The Knight boys were able to score a 60-57 victory against Clifton-Clyde Friday night.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Lady Trojan basketball team dropped 53-43 against Hesston Friday night to open the 2023-24 season. … The Trojan boys basketball team suffered a 49-32 loss against Hesston in its season opener Friday night. … The Lady Trojan wrestling team competed in the McPherson tournament Saturday where they finished in 15th place with 10 points.