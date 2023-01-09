NCAA League Winter Weekly Recap

2022-2023 NCAA Girls Basketball Standings

NCAAÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Overall

TeamÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â WÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â LÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â WÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â L

EllsworthÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 6Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.750Â Â Â Â Â 3Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1.000

MinneapolisÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â 7Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.875Â Â Â Â Â 3Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.750

SE of SalineÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 6Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.857Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.667

BeloitÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 6Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.250Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.333

Sacred HeartÂ Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 7Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.222Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.000

Republic County0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 7Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.000Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 3Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.000

Tuesday, January 3, 2023Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â

Phillipsburg 77, Beloit 27

Ellsworth 46, Larned 33

Concordia 51, Republic County 39

Minneapolis 53, Sacred Heart 18

Thursday, January 5, 2023Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â

Sacred Heart 44, St. Johnâ€™s-Tipton 42

Friday, January 6, 2023Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â

Ellsworth 54, Republic County 25

Hays TMP 55, Sacred Heart 30

Minneapolis 47, Southeast of Saline 41

Hoisington 54, Beloit 19

Tuesday, January 10, 2023Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â

Chapman at Beloit

Sacred Heart at Republic County

SE of Saline at Clay Center

Valley Heights at Minneapolis

Friday, January 13Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â

Ellsworth at Sacred Heart

Smith Center at Republic County

Minneapolis at Beloit

2022-2023 NCAA Boys Basketball Standings

NCAAÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Overall

TeamÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â WÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â LÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â WÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â L

SE of SalineÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 7Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1.000Â Â Â Â Â 3Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1.000

EllsworthÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 6Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.750Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.667

BeloitÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 5Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 3Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.625Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.667

Sacred HeartÂ Â Â Â Â Â 6Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 3Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.667Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.500

Republic County1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 6Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.143Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.333

MinneapolisÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 8Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.000Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 4Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.000

Tuesday, January 3, 2023Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â

Beloit 82, Phillipsburg 50

Ellsworth 60, Larned 22

Concordia 62, Republic County 38

Sacred Heart 64, Minneapolis 54

Thursday, January 5, 2023Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â

Sacred Heart 60,Â Â St. Johnâ€™s-Tipton 37

Friday, January 6, 2023Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â

Ellsworth 44, Republic County 32

Hays TMP 62, Sacred Heart 44

Southeast of Saline 69, Minneapolis 27

Beloit 62, Hoisington 30

Tuesday, January 10, 2023Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â

ChapmanÂ Â at Beloit

Sacred Heart at Republic County

SE of Saline at Clay Center

Valley Heights at Minneapolis

Friday, January 13Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â

Ellsworth at Sacred Heart

Smith Center at Republic County

Minneapolis at Beloit

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

Southeast of Saline High School lost its complete grip on basketball lead in the NCAA during the 2022-23 season in the opening week of the 2023 season as the Trojan girls suffered their first NCAA loss of the season and dropped to third place in the current NCAA standings while the Ellsworth Lady Bearcats moved into the top spot with a 3-0 NCAA record and Minneapolis, who defeated the Lady Trojans on Friday moved into the No. 2 spot in the standings.

Here is a look at what each of the six NCAA schoolsâ€™ respective teams did in the action following the 2022 Christmas Break :

BELOIT

The Beloit basketball teams returned to action this past Tuesday night against Phillipsburg and came away with a split in the doubleheader. The Lady Trojans began the night falling 77-27, but the Trojan boys were able to salvage a split in the nightcap, scoring an 82-50 victory. The Trojans and Lady Trojans returned to action Friday night and split another doubleheader against Hoisington High School. Once again, the Lady Trojans opened the evening dropping a 54-19 contest, but the Trojan boys again were able to salvage the split in the nightcap with a 62-30 victory. â€¦ The Beloit wrestling teams saw their first action of 2023 on Saturday in the Norton tournament where the Trojan boys finished in 6thÂ place with 66 points while the Lady Trojans finished tied for 16thÂ place after competing in the tournament but not being able to score any points.

ELLSWORTH

The Ellsworth basketball teams opened their play in 2023 this past Tuesday night scoring a doubleheader sweep against Larned as the Lady Bearcats scored a 46-33 victory in the opener and the Bearcat boys completed the sweep with a 60-22 win in the nightcap. â€¦ The Bearcat wrestling teamÂ Â hosted their annual tournament on Saturday where they were able to score 35 points and finished in 11thÂ place.

MINNEAPOLIS

Minneapolis High Schoolâ€™s basketball teams opened 2023 this past Tuesday in an NCAA doubleheader against Sacred Heart and finished with a doubleheader split on the night as the Lady Lions opened the night with a 53-18 victory and the Lion boys were unable to complete the sweep as they dropped a 64-54 contest. The Lions and Lady Lions got right back into action Friday night when they split another doubleheader against Southeast of Saline. Once again the Lady Lions opened the night against Southeast of Saline with a 47-41 victory, the first loss of the season for the Lady Trojans, but once again, the Lion boys were unable to complete the sweep as they lost 69-27. â€¦ The Minneapolis wrestling teams returned to action this past Saturday with the Lady Lion wrestlers competing in the Salina South Invitational and scoring a 26 points to finish in 8thÂ place while the Lion boys competed in the Ellsworth Invitational where they finished in 2ndÂ place with 117 points.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Republic County High School basketball teams opened action in 2023 this past Tuesday night when they stepped outside of NCAA action and played Concordia High School in a doubleheader, but the Buffs and Lady Buffs got swept in the non-league doubleheader as the Lady Buffs lost the opener 51-39 and the Buff boys were unable to salvage a split in the nightcap when they lost 62-38. â€¦ The Republic County wrestlers traveled to De Witt, Nebraska this past Saturday for their first action of 2023 and finished in 2ndÂ place in a dual tournament. The Buffs scored victory overs Lakeview, Albany, Falls City, Centura, Weeping Water, Auburn and Tri County during the tournament, but lost a 38-32 match to Fillmore Central in the championship match.

SACRED HEART

The Sacre Heart basketball teams opened their 2023 action this past Tuesday night when they split an NCAA doubleheader against Minneapolis High School. The Lady Trojans opened the evening dropping a 53-18 contest and the Knight boys were able to salvage a split on the evening when they scored a 64-54 victory over the Lions. The Knights and Lady Knights returned to action on Thursday night against St. Johnâ€™s-Tipton and were able to split the doubleheader with the Lady Knights winning the opener 44-42 and the Knight boys completing the sweep with a 60-32 victory. The Sacred Heart teams got right back into action Friday night when they played Hays Thomas More Prep High School and got swept. The Lady Knights lost the opening game 55-30 and the Knight boys were unable to salvage a split on the night when they lost 62-44 in the nightcap.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Southeast of Saline High School basketball teams returned to action this past Firday night when they split an NCAA doubleheader against Minneapolis. The Lady Trojans dropped their first game of the season, falling 47-41 in the opener of the doubleheader, but the Trojan boys were able to come back and salvage a split in the nightcap with a 69-27 victory. â€¦ The Trojan wrestlers competed in the Ellsworth Invitational on Saturday and were able to compile 95.5 points to finish in 4thÂ place as a team.