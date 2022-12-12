NCAA League Weekly Winter Recap

2022-2023 NCAA Girls Basketball Standings

NCAAÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Overall

TeamÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â WÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â LÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â WÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â L

SE of SalineÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 3Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0

MinneapolisÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 4Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0

EllsworthÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0

Sacred HeartÂ Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2

Republic CtyÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 3

BeloitÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2

Tuesday, December 6

Chapman 55, Sacred Heart 45 Chapman tournament

Ellsworth 48, Phillipsburg 33

Clay Center 50, Beloit 35

Minneapolis 44, Ell-Saline 37

SE of Saline 48, Smoky Valley 46

Friday, December 9

Minneapolis 47, Bennington 41

SE of Saline 59, Beloit 29

Valley Heights 55, Republic County 24

Saturday, December 10

Minneapolis 59, Solomon 17

Sacred Heart 78, Bishop Ward 28

Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022

Minneapolis at Ellsworth

Beloit at Republic County

Berean Academy at Sacred Heart

Abilene at SE of Saline

Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022

SE of Saline at Hillsboro

Friday, Dec 16, 2022

Ellsworth at Beloit

Republic County at Minneapolis

2022-2023 NCAA Boys Basketball Standings

NCAAÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Overall

TeamÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â WÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â LÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â WÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â L

SE of SalineÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 3Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0

Sacred HeartÂ Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1

EllsworthÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1

Republic CtyÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 3

MinneapolisÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 4

BeloitÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 3

Tuesday, December 6

Sacred Heart 55, Chapman 43 Chapman tournament

Ellsworth 56, Phillipsburg 34

Clay Center 65, Beloit 59

Ell-Saline 77, Minneapolis 72

SE of Saline 70, Smoky Valley 38

Friday, December 9

Bennington 59, Minneapolis 54

SE of Saline 68, Beloit 46

Valley Heights 49, Republic County 45

Saturday, December 10

Solomon 49, Minneapolis 48

Bishop Ward 61, Sacred Heart 56

Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022

Minneapolis at Ellsworth

Beloit at Republic County

Berean Academy at Sacred Heart

Abilene at SE of Saline

Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022

SE of Saline at Hillsboro

Friday, Dec 16, 2022

Ellsworth at Beloit

Republic County at Minneapolis

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

The Southeast of Saline basketball teams have gotten an early leg up on the rest of the NCAA high school league two weeks into the 2022-2023 basketball season.

The Trojans and Lady Trojans took that early step up on the rest of the league when the two teams combined to sweep Beloit High School this past Friday night in the initial NCAA doubleheader as both the Trojans and Lady Trojans of Southeast of Saline defeated the Trojans and Lady Trojans of Beloit for the first NCAA games of this eason.

Here is a look at what each of the six NCAA schoolsâ€™ respective teams did in the past week of their respective seasons:

BELOIT

The Beloit basketball teams got swept by NCAA rival Southeast of Saline Friday night in the initial NCAA doubleheader for any school in the 2022-2023 season. The Beloit girls opened the night falling 59-28 and the Beloit boys were unable to salvage the split on the night when they suffered a 68-46 loss. â€“ The Trojan wrestling team met up with Abilene in a dual Thursday night, but suffered a 60-18 defeat. The Trojans returned to the mat on Saturday in the Ellis tournament where they were able to score 117.5 points and finished in 3rdÂ place as a team.

ELLSWORTH

The Ellsworth basketball teams were able to sweep Phillipsburg in a doubleheader Tuesday night with the Lady Bearcats opening the night with a 48-33 victory and the Bearcat boys completing the sweep with a 56-34 victory. â€¦ The Bearcat wrestling team competed in the Minneapolis tournament on Saturday where they were able to score 65.5 points and finished in 9thÂ place as a team.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Minneapolis basketball teams split a doubleheader with Ell-Salina Tuesday night and also split a doubleheader with Bennington Friday night. The two teams continued the split trend Saturday night when they split a doubleheader against Solomon High School. Tuesday night, the Lady Lions were the ones that scored a 44-37 victory, but the Lion boys lost 77-72 against Ell-Saline. Friday night the Lady Lions again opened the night with a 47-44 win but, once again, the Lion boys were unable to salvage a split as they dropped a 59-54 contest against the Bulldogs. The trend continued Saturday night when they Lady Lions opened play with a 59-17 win over Solomon but the Lion boys lost their contest on a last-second shot, falling 49-48 against the Gorillas. â€¦ The Lions wrestling program hosted the annual Jeff Giles Invitational on Saturday where the Lions won the tournament with 181 points.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Buffs and Lady Buffs got swept in a doubleheader against Valley Heights Friday night. The Lady Buffs opened the night falling 55-24 against Valley Heights and the Buffs boys were unable to salvage a split in the nightcap when they dropped a 49-45 contest. â€¦ The Buffs wrestling team competed in the Hesston tournament on Saturday where they scored 173.5 points, which gave them the team championship.

SACRED HEART

The Sacred Heart basketball teams split a pair of doubleheaders this past week. Tuesday night the Lady Knights opened the action, falling 55-45 against Chapman in the Irish tournament, but the Knight boys were able to come back and salvage a split when they scored a 55-43 victory. The roles were revered on Saturday night when the Lady Knights opened action with a 78-28 victory over Bishop Ward, but the Knight boys were unable to complete the sweep when they suffered a 61-56 loss.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Trojans and Lady Trojans basketball teams both are atop the NCAA basketball standings as they scored an NCAA doubleheader sweep against Beloit on Friday night. The two teams also put together a sweep on Tuesday night against Smoky Valley. Tuesday night the Lady Trojans opened the night with a 48-46 victory while the Trojan boys completed the sweep with a 70-38 win. Friday night the Lady Trojans opened action defeating Beloit, 59-29 and the Trojan boys from Southeast of Saline completed the sweep with a 68-46 win. â€¦ The Trojans wrestlers competed in the Minneapolis tournament on Saturday where they scored 98 points to finish in 6thÂ place as a team.