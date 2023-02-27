NCAA League Weekly Winter Recap

2022-2023 NCAA Girls Basketball Standings

Overall NCAA

Team W L W L

SE of Saline 17 3 0.850 8 2 0.800

Ellsworth 12 8 0.600 7 3 0.700

Minneapolis 14 6 0.700 7 3 0.700

Sacred Heart 11 9 0.550 6 4 0.600

Beloit 4 16 0.200 2 8 0.200

Republic Cty 0 20 0.000 0 10 0.000

Tuesday, February 21, 2023

Smith Center 57, Beloit 25

SE of Saline 59, Republic County 23

Sacred Heart 55, Ellsworth 40

Monday, February 27, 2023

Hiawatha at Minneapolis

Ellsworth at Norton

Beloit at SE of Saline

Tuesday, February 28, 2023

Republic County at Ellwood

Ell-Saline at Sacred Heart

2022-2023 NCAA Boys Basketball Standings

Overall NCAA

Team W L W L

SE of Saline 19 1 0.950 10 0 1.000

Beloit 15 5 0.750 8 2 0.800

Ellsworth 12 8 0.600 6 4 0.600

Sacred Heart 11 9 0.550 4 6 0.400

Republic Cty 3 17 0.150 1 9 0.100

Minneapolis 2 17 0.105 1 9 0.100

Tuesday, February 21, 2023

Beloit 85, Smith Center 28

SE of Saline 73, Republic County 36

Ellsworth 62, Sacred Heart 48

Monday, February 27, 2023

Republic County at Jefff County North

Hillsboro at Sacred Heart

Tuesday, February 28, 2023

Minneapolis at Sabetha

Phillipsburg at SE Of Saline

Ellsworth at Russell

Hoisington at Beloit

The Southeast of Saline basketball teams wrapped up a sweep of the 2022-23 NCAA basketball titles this past week as the Lady Trojans topped Republic County to secure the girls’ NCAA title with an 8-2 NCAA record while the Trojan boys completed an undefeated march through their NCAA schedule for the team title.

The NCAA also had eight individuals earn medals at the Class 3-2-1A state wrestling tournament with two individual state champions.

Here is a look at what each of the six NCAA schools’ respective teams did in the action in the past week :

BELOIT

The Beloit basketball teams closed their regular season splitting a doubleheader against Smith Center this past Tuesday night. The Lady Trojans lost the opener 57-25, but the Trojan boys were able to bounce back and salvage a split with a 85-28 victory. The Beloit girls finished the regular season with a 4—16, 2-8 record and will play at Southeast of Saline this Monday night in the first round of their sub-state tournament. The Trojan boys, meanwhile, finished with a 15-5, 8-2 record and will play host to Hoisington Tuesday night in their sub-state opening round game. … The Trojan wrestlers finished in 20th place at the 3-2-1A state tournament with 30 points and one individual state champion.

ELLSWORTH

The Ellsworth basketball teams closed out the regular season splitting an NCAA doubleheader against Sacred Heart this past Tuesday night. The Ellsworth girls opened the night falling 55-40, but the Bearcat boys came back to salvage a split with a 62-48 victory. The Bearcat boys finished the regular season with a 12-8, 6-4 record and will play at Russell in the opening round of their sub-state tournament while the Lady Bearcats finished with a 12-8, 7-3 record and will play at Norton Monday night in the opening of their sub-state tournament. … The Bearcat wrestling team finished with 7 points in the 3-2-1A state tournament, which placed them 42nd as a team. The Bearcats had one individual place sixth in his weight class.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Minneapolis basketball teams closed out their regular season two weeks ago. The Lady Lions finished with a 14-6, 7-3 record and will play host to Hiawatha Monday night in the opening of their sub-state tournament while the Lion boys finished with a 2-17, 1-9 record and will open sub-state play at Sabetha Tuesday night. … The Lion wrestling team finished in 22nd place in the 3-2-1A state tournament with 28.5 points and had one individual place 5th and another individual place 6th in their respective weight classes.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Republic County basketball teams finished the 2022-23 regular season getting swept by Southeast of Saline this past Tuesday night, losing 59-23, 73-36. The Republic County girls finished without a win, 0-20, 0-10 and will open sub-state play Tuesday night at Ellwood. The Buff boys, meanwhile, finished with a 3-17, 1-9 record and will open sub-state play Monday night at Jefferson County North. … The Buffalo wrestling team finished i9n 9th place in the 3-2-1A tournament with 51.5 points, one individual state champion and another individual who finished in 5th place.

SACRED HEART

The Sacred Heart basketball teams finished the regular season with a doubleheader split against Ellsworth this past Tuesday night. The Lady Knights opened the night with a 55-40 victory but the Knight boys were unable to secure a sweep as they lost the nightcap 62-48. The Knight boys finished the regular season with a 11-9, 4-6 record and will play host to Hillsboro Monday night in the opening round of the sub-state tournament. The Lady Knights, meanwhile, finished with a 11-9, 6-4 record and will play host to county-rival Ell-Saline Tuesday night in the opening of sub-state play.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Southeast of Saline basketball teams sewed up two NCAA basketball titles with an NCAA doubleheader sweep of Republic County this past Tuesday night when they won the games 59-23, 73-36. The Trojan boys finished the season with a 19-1, 10-0 record and will play host to Phillipsburg Tuesday night in the opening of sub-state play while the Lady Trojans finished with a 17-3, 8-2 record and will play host to Beloit Monday night in the opening of sub-state play. … The Trojan wrestling team finished in 19th place at the 3-2-1A state tournament with 31 points and had one 4th place finisher and one 6th place finisher.