NCAA League Weekly Winter Recap

2022-2023 NCAA Girls Basketball Standings

Overall NCAA

Team W L W L

SE of Saline 16 3 0.842 7 2 0.778

Ellsworth 12 7 0.632 7 2 0.778

Minneapolis 14 6 0.700 7 3 0.700

Sacred Heart 10 9 0.526 5 4 0.556

Beloit 4 15 0.211 2 8 0.200

Republic Cty 0 19 0.000 0 9 0.000

Monday, February 13, 2023

SE of Saline 66, Ellinwood 30

Tuesday, February 14, 2023

Sacred Heart 49, Beloit 39

Ellsworth 42, SE of Saline 33

Minneapolis 56, Republic County 34

Friday, February 17, 2023

Bennington 41, Ellsworth 37

Sacred Heart 63, Republic County 34

Minneapolis 43, Beloit 29

2022-2023 NCAA Boys Basketball Standings

Overall NCAA

Team W L W L

SE of Saline 18 1 0.947 9 0 1.000

Beloit 14 5 0.737 8 2 0.800

Ellsworth 11 8 0.579 5 4 0.556

Sacred Heart 11 8 0.579 4 5 0.444

Republic Cty 3 16 0.158 1 8 0.111

Minneapolis 2 17 0.105 1 9 0.100

Monday, February 13, 2023

SE of Saline 74, Ellinwood 48

Tuesday, February 14, 2023

Beloit 58, Sacred Heart 38

SE of Saline 63, Ellsworth 41

Minneapolis 47, Republic County 25

Friday, February 17, 2023

Bennington 56, Ellsworth 53

Sacred Heart 73, Republic County 36

Beloit 53, Minneapolis 38

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

The 2022-23 high school sports season is heading down the final stretches in sports with the boys’ wrestling regionals taking place this past weekend while on the basketball courts, the NCAA high school league has just one more night of regular season action, which will be Tuesday night when Sacred Heart will play at Ellsworth, Republic County will play at Southeast of Saline and Beloit High School will step outside of NCAA action and play host to Smith Center.

Southeast of Saline High School has wrapped up the 2023 boys NCAA title while the Lady Trojans also won the girls’ title, but the Lady Trojans will share that title with Ellsworth High School, who defeated the Lady Trojans this past Tuesday night to force a tie atop the girls’ standings. Southeast of Saline won the first showdown between the two teams, in Gypsum, 48-32, earlier this season. But Ellsworth won the rematch Tuesday night 42-33.

Minneapolis has finished its regular season in basketball. The Lion boys, who were limited to just 19 games during the regular season due to the cancelation because of inclement weather of their final game in the St. John tournament, finished with a 2-17, 1-9 record and finished the regular season dropping 5 of its final 6 games. The Lady Lions, meanwhile, finished the season with a 14-6, 7-3 record and take a 2-game winning streak into the postseason.

On the wrestling mats, the NCAA boy wrestlers competed in the Class 3-1A regional tournament this past weekend where the NCAA qualified 15 individual wrestlers for the Class 3-2-1A state tournament in Hays this weekend.

Here is a look at what each of the six NCAA schools’ respective teams did in the action in the past week :

BELOIT

The Beloit basketball teams split a pair of NCAA doubleheaders this past week, both nights seeing the Lady Trojans drop the opener, but the Trojan boys came back to salvage splits in the nightcaps. Tuesday night Beloit split with Sacred Heart, where the Beloit girls lost the opener 49-39, but the Trojan boys won the nightcap 58-38. Friday night, Beloit split with Minneapolis where the Lady Trojans lost the opener 43-29 and the boys won the nightcap 53-38. … The Trojan wrestling team hosted the 3-2-1A regional tournament, which had all five NCAA wrestling teams in attendance and the Trojans finished in 13th place with 49 points. Beloit qualified two individuals for this week’s state tournament.

ELLSWORTH

The Ellsworth basketball teams split an NCAA doubleheader against Southeast of Saline Tuesday night and then stepped outside of NCAA action and got swept by Bennington Friday night. Tuesday night, the Lady Bearcats forced a tie atop the NCAA girls’ standings when they defeated Southeast of Saline 42-33 as both teams stand with identical 7-2 records in NCAA action with one game remaining for both teams. Friday night, Ellsworth got swept by Bennington, falling 41-37 and 56-53. … The Bearcat wrestlers finished in 14th place at the Beloit regional with 33 points and have one individual qualified for this week’s state tournament.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Minneapolis basketball teams combined for a 3-1 record this past week as they scored an NCAA doubleheader sweep against Republic County Tuesday night, winning 56-34, 47-25, then split an NCAA doubleheader against Beloit on Friday night. Friday, the Lady Lions won the opener 43-29, but the Lions boys lost in the nightcap, 53-38. … The Lion wrestling team finished in 6th place in the Beloit regional with 106 points and five individual state qualifiers.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Republic County basketball teams suffered 4 more losses this past week as they got swept in two doubleheaders. Tuesday night, Republic County got swept by Minneapolis, falling 56-34 and 47-25 and got swept by Sacred Heart Friday night, falling 63-34, 73-36. … The Buffalo wrestling team finished in 4th place at the Beloit regional with 120 points, have six individual state qualifiers, including one regional champion.

SACRED HEART

The Sacred Heart basketball teams posted a combined 3-1 record this past week in a pair of NCAA doubleheaders. Tuesday night the Knights and Lady Knights split a doubleheader against Beloit with the Lady Knights winning the opener 49-39, but the Knight boys dropped the nightcap, 58-38. Tuesday night, Sacred Heart bounced back and swept an NCAA doubleheader against Republic County, winning both games 63-34, 73-36.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

Both Southeast of Saline basketball teams are on top of the NCAA standings in 2023. The Trojan boys sit atop the NCAA standings by themselves with a 9-0 record while Beloit is in 2nd at 8-2 with just one game remaining. The Lady Trojans, meanwhile, sit atop of the girls’ standings, but they share that spot with the Ellsworth Lady Bearcats as both teams have identical 7-2 NCAA records with just this Tuesday night remaining to determine whether the title will be shared or claimed by one of the teams. Southeast of Saline were busy at the start of this past week as they swept a non-NCAA doubleheader against Ellinwood Monday night, winning 66-30, 74-48. The Trojans and Lady Trojans got back into action Tuesday night when they split an NCAA doubleheader against Ellsworth. The Lady Trojans lost the opener against Ellsworth 56-34 in the opener, but the Trojan boys came back to salvage a split in the nightcap, winning 63-41.L … The Trojan wrestling team finished in 10th place at the Beloit regional wrestling tournament with 71 points and three individual state qualifiers.