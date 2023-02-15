NCAA League Weekly Winter Recap

2022-2023 NCAA Girls Basketball Standings

Overall NCAA

Team W L W L

SE of Saline 15 2 0.882 7 1 0.875

Minneapolis 12 6 0.667 5 3 0.625

Ellsworth 11 6 0.647 6 2 0.750

Sacred Heart 8 9 0.471 3 4 0.429

Beloit 4 13 0.235 2 6 0.250

Republic Cty 17 0.000 0 7 0.000

Tuesday, February 7, 2023

Southeast of Saline 52, Beloit 35

Minneapolis 38, Ellsworth 34

Clay Center 52, Republic County 34

Thursday, February 9, 2023

Ellsworth 47, Beloit 39

Friday, February 10, 2023

Ellsworth 43, Republic County 22

Sacred Heart 53, Council Grove 26

SE of Saline 55, Minneapolis 49

2022-2023 NCAA Boys Basketball Standings

Overall NCAA

Team W L W L

SE of Saline 16 1 0.941 8 0 1.000

Beloit 12 5 0.706 6 2 0.750

Ellsworth 11 6 0.647 5 3 0.625

Sacred Heart 10 7 0.588 3 4 0.429

Republic Cty 14 0.176 1 6 0.143

Minneapolis 1 16 0.059 0 8 0.000

Tuesday, February 7, 2023

Southeast of Saline 41, Beloit 33

Ellsworth 65, Minneapolis 39

Clay Center 55, Republic County 39

Thursday, February 9, 2023

Beloit 59, Ellsworth 47

Friday, February 10, 2023

Ellsworth 45, Republic County 25

Sacred Heart 71, Council Grove 44

SE of Saline 46, Minneapolis 15

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

The 2022-23 postseason has officially begun at the high school level across the state of Kansas with the completion of the girls’ regional wrestling tournaments this past weekend.

The NCAA league has a pair of individuals who qualified for the girls’ Class 4-1A state tournament this coming week as Ellsworth and Minneapolis High Schools had one state qualifier each.

On the basketball courts, Southeast of Saline continues its control of the NCAA league as the Trojans and Lady Trojans are a combined 31-3 with teams heading down the home stretch of the 22-23 season.

Here is a look at what each of the six NCAA schools’ respective teams did in the action in the past week :

BELOIT

The Beloit basketball teams were in action Tuesday and Thursday nights this past week, but earned just one victory in those four attempts. Tuesday night Beloit got swept by Southeast of Saline, falling 52-35 and 41-33. Beloit returned to the courts against Ellsworth Thursday night where the Lady Trojans lost the opener 47-39, but the Trojan boys were able to pick the lone win of the week in the nightcap when they defeated the Bearcats 59-47. … The Trojan wrestlers took to the mat Thursday night with an NCAA dual against Minneapolis, but came out on the losing end, falling 45-27.

ELLSWORTH

The Ellsworth basketball teams had a busy week this past week as they combined to post a 4-2 record. Tuesday night Ellsworth split an NCAA doubleheader with Minneapolis where the Lady Bearcats lost the opener 38-34, but the Bearcat boys were able to win the nightcap, to salvage a split, with a 65-39 victory. Ellsworth returned to the courts Thursday night when they split an NCAA doubleheader against Beloit, where the Lady Bearcats won the opener 47-39, but the Bearcat boys were unable to complete the sweep, falling 59-47. The Bearcats and Lady Bearcats got right back into action Friday night when they swept an NCAA doubleheader against Republic County43-22, 45-25. … The Lady Bearcat wrestling team competed in the Class 4-1A regional tournament at Hoisington this past weekend where they finished in 24th place with 14 points and one state qualifier.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Minneapolis basketball teams combined to go 1-3 this past week as they split an NCAA doubleheader against Ellsworth Tuesday night where they Lady Lions won the opener 38-34 but the Lion boys were unable to complete the sweep, falling 65-39. Friday night Minneapolis got swept by Southeast of Saline falling 55-49, 46-15. … The Lions wrestling team opened its week with an NCAA dual against Beloit on Thursday where the Lions emerged with a 45-27 victory. The Lady Lion wrestlers competed in the Hoisington 4-1A regional tournament and finished with 17 points and one state qualifier as they place 21st as a team.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Republic County basketball teams played a pair of doubleheaders this past week, but lost all four games. Tuesday night, Republic County stepped outside of NCAA play and got swept by Clay Center of the North Central Kansas League, falling 52-34, 55-39. The Buffs and Lady Buffs returned to NCAA play Friday night, but got swept by Ellsworth, falling 43-22, 45-25. … The Buffalo boys wrestling team got on the mat Thursday night against Smith Center, but came out on the short end of the mat, falling 37-33. The Lady Buff wrestlers competed in the Class 4-1A regional tournament at Hoisington where they scored 5 points and placed 28th as a team, but did not have any state qualifiers.

SACRED HEART

The Sacred Heart basketball teams had Tuesday off this past week and stepped outside of NCAA action Friday night when they played Council Grove and came away with a sweep with the Lady Knights opening the night with a 53-26 victory and the Knight boys completing the sweep with a 71-44 victory.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Southeast of Saline basketball teams continue their control of both the NCAA girls and boys standings in 2022-23 as the two teams combined to sweep Beloit on Tuesday night and then sweep Minneapolis Friday night. Tuesday Southeast of Saline won the two games 52-35, 41-33, the repeated that feat against Minneapolis Friday night with scores of 55-49 and 46-15. … The Southeast of Saline Lady Trojan wrestlers competed in the Class 4-1A tournament at Wellington this past weekend, where they scored 6 points and finished in 22nd place, but did not have individuals qualify for state.