NCAA League Weekly Winter Recap

2022-2023 NCAA Girls Basketball Standings

Overall NCAA

Team W L W L

SE of Saline 13 2 0.867 5 1 0.833

Minneapolis 12 4 0.750 5 1 0.833

Ellsworth 8 6 0.571 3 2 0.600

Sacred Heart 7 9 0.438 3 4 0.429

Beloit 4 11 0.267 2 4 0.333

Republic Cty 0 15 0.000 0 6 0.000

Tuesday, January 31, 2023

Beloit 42, Republic County 33

SE of Saline 48, Sacred Heart 44

Friday, February 3, 2023

Ellsworth at Beloit – PPD to Feb. 9

Hanover 52, Republic County 18

SE of Saline 43, Chapman 42

Minneapolis 42, Sacred Heart 36

Saturday, February 4, 2023

Sacred Heart 55, Concordia 24

2022-2023 NCAA Boys Basketball Standings

Overall NCAA

Team W L W L

SE of Saline 14 1 0.933 6 0 1.000

Beloit 11 4 0.733 5 1 0.833

Ellsworth 9 5 0.643 3 2 0.600

Sacred Heart 9 7 0.563 3 4 0.429

Republic Cty 3 12 0.200 1 5 0.167

Minneapolis 1 14 0.067 0 6 0.000

Tuesday, January 31, 2023

Beloit 66, Republic County 31

SE of Saline 66, Sacred Heart 48

Friday, February 3, 2023

Ellsworth at Beloit – PPD to Feb. 9

Hanover 53, Republic County 40

SE of Saline 68, Chapman 42

Sacred Heart 50, Minneapolis 37

Saturday, February 4, 2023

Concordia 56, Sacred Heart 50

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

Southeast of Saline High School continues to maintain control of the NCAA high school league during the later stages of the 2022-23 winter season as both Southeast of Saline basketball teams remain atop the basketball standings and the Trojan and Lady Trojan captured individual victories this past week at the Silver Lake girls and boys invitational wrestling tournaments.

Here is a look at what each of the six NCAA schools’ respective teams did in the action in the past week :

BELOIT

The Beloit basketball teams swept its NCAA doubleheader against Republic County Tuesday night where the Lady Trojans opened with a 42-33 win and the Trojan boys completed the sweep with a 66-31 victory. Beloit’s doubleheader against Ellsworth, scheduled for Friday night, was postponed due to inclement weather and has been rescheduled for this Thursday night. … The Trojan wrestlers finished in 10th place on Saturday at the Phillipsburg tournament with 57 pionts.

ELLSWORTH

The Ellsworth basketball teams were not in action this past week as they were scheduled to be off Tuesday night and its scheduled NCAA doubleheader against Beloit was postponed due to inclement weather and has been rescheduled for this Thursday night at Beloit. … The Bearcat boys’ wrestling team finished in 18th place on Saturday at the Phillipsburg Invitational with 15 points.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Minneapolis basketball teams had Tuesday night off and split an NCAA doubleheader against Sacred Heart on Friday night where the Lady Lions opened with a 42-36 but the Lion boys were unable to complete the sweep as they lost 50-37. … The Lion boys’ wrestlers finished in 5th place at the Phillipsburg Invitational on Saturday with 105 points.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Republic County basketball teams lost all four of its contests this past week as they got swept in an NCAA doubleheader against Beloit Tuesday night (42-33, 66-31) and stepped outside of NCAA action Friday night when they met up with Hanover, but got swept again (52-18, 53-40).

SACRED HEART

The Sacred Heart basketball teams were busy this past week as they had three nights of action and combined to post a 2-6 record with a pair of doubleheader splits. Tuesday night the Knights and Lady Knights had a Saline county showdown against Southeast of Saline, where Sacred Heart got swept (48-44, 66-48). Sacred Heart got back into action Friday night against NCAA rival Minneapolis, where they were able to salvage a split as the Lady Knights lost the opener 42-36, but the Knight boys salvaged the split with a 50-37 win. Sacred Heart returned to the courts Saturday night as they stepped out of NCAA action and played the North Central Kansas League’s Concordia and earned a split as the Lady Knights opened with a 5-24 victory, but the Knight boys were unable to secure the sweep as they lost 56-50.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Southeast of Saline basketball teams remained atop both the boys and girls’ NCAA standings as they scored a pair of doubleheader sweeps. Tuesday night Southeast of Saline scored an NCAA doubleheader sweep against Saine County rival, Sacred Heart, with the Lady Trojans winning 48-44 and the Trojans boys completed the sweep with a 66-48 victory. Friday night, Southeast of Saline stepped out of NCAA action and met up with North Central Kansas League’s Chapman and Southeast of Saline came away with a non-league sweep as the Lady Trojans won the opener 43-42 and the Trojan boys again completed the sweep with a 68-42 win. … The Trojan and Lady Trojan wrestlers competed at Silver Lake on Saturday where the Lady Trojans scored 10 points for 18th place while the Trojan boys scored 95 points, to finish in 7th place.